We can't entirely believe that Thanksgiving day is so close, and the non-stop wave of early Black Friday deals has shaken us to our core. The Black Friday festivities begin in earnest after Turkey Day dinner, but we're hitting the ground running this year to streamline the entire shopping experience.

Right now, this post has the important information on how to get the most out of this wild shopping extravaganza. We'll be updating it throughout the week, and the large constant updates will begin this Thursday as the turkeys roast.



As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

No Need To Wait To Shop

Of course, Black Friday proper isn't when the deals start coming. There are plenty of top-notch discounts happening already, so we're calling out some of the best places to find them:

Black Friday Needs Prep, Actually

Before you do anything else, you need to make sure you're an Amazon Prime member. If you're not already subscribed, you can get 30 days for free. For those of us on certain types of government assistance, you can even get Prime at a discount.



If you know someone who plans on doing most of their shopping online this year, you can also gift a Prime membership to your friends and family. Why not get some early gifts out of the way right off the bat?



Since many of the very best deals are time-sensitive, you should double-check that your payment details are up to date. And if you'd prefer, you can simply pre-load your gift card balance, so you have a firm idea of what your shopping budget looks like ahead of time.

And while you're at it, why don't you bookmark Digg Picks so you'll be able to find the best deals quickly.

We've Collected Some Of The Best Gifts

Shopping for someone else? We've put together loads of great ideas for everyone on your shopping list.

If you buy something through our posts, we may receive a small share of the sale. Please buy a Ferrari. For more of Digg's suggestions on how to spend your money, check out Digg Picks.