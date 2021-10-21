Whether you have an Xbox One, Series S or X, PC, tablet or Android phone, Microsoft is hellbent on making sure you can play the best versions of their games anywhere. Owning games on Xbox platforms, or just checking them out on Game Pass, lets you save to the cloud, stream from the cloud, and upgrade to 4K gaming for no extra charge.

And unlike the past few handful of years from Microsoft's first party line-up, Xbox is bringing the goods this holiday season. These are our picks for the best games you can buy for Xbox (and other platforms) that we expect you to be playing when we log online. We wanna see you out on the road, the pitch, or the battlefield this year (pun intended).



As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

Microsoft's flagship franchise, and the game that literally made the Xbox what it is, finally has a new "Halo" game coming out this December with Infinite. The online multiplayer beta ended, where any fans could check out all the new guns, maps, vehicles and abilities. You don't have to take our word for it, although we had a blast, the co-creator of Halo chimed in on Twitter!

Having a great time playing Halo Infinite this weekend. Combat is fresh yet familiar and the game looks fantastic. Beautiful map designs too. — Marcus Lehto (@game_fabricator) September 26, 2021

The game will be available for free if you subscribe to Game Pass, otherwise the multiplayer is free-to-play on PC and all Xbox consoles, and eventually streaming over Xbox Cloud Gaming if you need to get in some Halo action on your phone.

Rated T For Teen

[Buy For Xbox] [Buy For PC]

Normally, depictions of Mexico aren't exactly… well, the best in media these days. But in the latest "Forza Horizon" game, you get to explore every beautiful ridge, cliff, mountain, road, cave, or anywhere else you can find with your friends in hundreds of cars. Free for Game Pass members, this is one of the biggest games of the fall, let alone racing games, you can buy.

The "Horizon" games are different than normal "Forza" titles due to their more arcade handling, lack of focus on straight simulations, and room for experimentation in its game modes and open world nature. If you like going fast, going somewhere new, or hanging out with buddies and having either a thrilling or relaxing time, this might be the best bet.

Rated E For Everyone

[Buy For Xbox] [Buy For PC]

One of the most innovative, creative, colorful, joyful, clever, and mind-melting games to have ever come out was "Psychonauts." An action platformer that leaned heavily on its characters, story, jokes and world building, "Psychonauts" has its levels take place inside of people's minds where you can explore their thoughts, ideas, dreams, nightmares, and memories. The sequel takes place only a few days after where the first game's story left off, and is better than the original, which was a classic in its own right.

In his glowing review of the game, Game Informer's Andrew Reiner had to say "I adored almost every second of 'Psychonauts 2.' It achieves something I don't often see in games - a continual sense of awe as each of its worlds unfold. It took 16 years to reach release, but Double Fine has delivered an incredible sequel. I hope we get a third installment that doesn't take nearly as long to create." The game is available on Game Pass on PC and all Xboxes.

Rated E For Everyone

[Buy For Xbox] [Buy For PC] [Buy For PlayStation]

The massive maps, frantic battles, and mesmerizing multiplayer sessions are back with "Battlefield 2042". This time around, it's ditching the single player mode for all out competitive game modes. In the near future, warfare has evolved, and you'll be jumping out of helicopters, driving tanks, exploding lots of buildings, and parachuting in on rooftops nonstop with you and hundreds of other players simultaneously.

Map and mode editor portal will allow you to edit using any of the previous games' content, and smash it together. And, for the first time in the series long history, cross-platform play will be enabled for anyone on an Xbox or PC or PlayStation. Just be sure to check out the next gen versions, since they'll be able to handle 128 opponents in a match, over the previous generation's 64 cap.

Rated M For Mature

[Buy For Xbox] [Buy For PC] [Buy For PlayStation]

Released just in time for Halloween, this remaster of the Xbox 360 horror action adventure game "Alan Wake" is the perfect homage to the works of Stephen King's novels. You play as a novelist who gets trapped in a small town, as his next book starts to come to life around him, and Alan's wife goes missing.

In her article on Waypoint, Gita Jackson says "Though it's an old game, the way it's been refreshed makes it feel thoroughly modern. As I try to compare it to the 'Alan Wake' in my memory it's hard to tell what's changed, despite seeing with my own eyes how different the game is." We cannot wait to replay this classic.

Rated M For Mature

[Buy For Xbox] [Buy For PC] [Buy For PlayStation]

It's been 20 years since "Diablo II" hit computers and was instantly hailed as a masterpiece, and finally this classic is now available on consoles for the first time with a fresh paint job to boot. Hack and slash your way through dungeons, caves, fields, farms, and hell itself as you collect loot and level up your character and skills.

Jon Bolding of IGN said "As someone who played more than my fair share of "Diablo II" between 2000 and 2007, Resurrected absolutely scratches an itch for the golden age of this genre."

Rated M For Mature

[Buy For Xbox] [Buy For PC] [Buy For PlayStation] [Buy For Switch]

One of the few games you can find that doesn't involve shooting or murder, this story driven narrative adventure is a mature, deep game about complicated lives and the emotions that come with growing up as a teenager. "Life Is Strange" games are known for their witty dialogue, crucial decisions, stories about important topics and the devastating impact it can leave on players.

PC Gamer's Rachel Watts' review says "'True Colors' is full of these moments. It's a story that lets a young queer woman unashamedly cry, scream, and experience joy free from shame, and that's something incredibly special."

Rated M For Mature

[Buy For Xbox] [Buy For PC] [Buy For PlayStation] [Buy For Switch]

If you buy something through our posts, we may receive a small share of the sale. Please buy a Ferrari. For more of Digg's suggestions on how to spend your money, check out Digg Picks.