There's a crisp feel to the air and a crunch underfoot, which can only mean one thing: it's basically Christmas time. (It's possible that where you live, there is neither crisp nor crunch anywhere in the environment, but you know what I mean.) And THAT means that it's time to start thinking about gifts.

It can be daunting to come up with original gifts for family and friends. Fortunately, there's (at least) one constant in life: people love their coffee and tea. And there's nothing better than receiving a gift that you know you'll use and enjoy, that's a little different from what you might get and that brings some seasonal cheer to your day.

So from seasonal treats to all-around great blends, here are 12 great gifts for the coffee and tea lovers in your life.

60 Tea Bags

This generous box of holiday teas has a variety of flavors that are good, frankly, for any season: this collection boasts three different fruit teas with apples and cinnamon, raspberries and cherry, black tea with herbs, rooibos tea with cinnamon and green tea with sea buckthorn and melissa.

Four Bags Whole Bean

This sampler from Bean Box contains four 1.8-ounce bags of coffee from different roasters, so you can see what you like best and discover a new go-to.

Four Bags Whole Bean, Four Bags Loose Leaf

For coffee AND tea lovers, this bigger Bean Box gift contains four bags of coffee and four bags of loose-leaf tea — a great gift that'll be a delight to its recipient for days to come.

For a more substantial and long-lasting gift, Drift Away offers a subscription model: the recipient will first get a taster kit of four one-ounce bags of beans, and depending on what suits their palate, they can choose which coffee they'll receive regularly going forward, in quantities of either 8 or 12 ounces. Not only will this coffee fanatic have their stash taken care of, they'll think of you every time they get a fresh bag.

40 Tea Bags

Numi offers a wide selection of teas, so it's only fitting that you can get this assorted collection that has a tea for every mood to give the tea lover in your life everything they need.

12 Cans

La Colombe has great hot coffee, but they're famous for their draft latte. Happily for we coffee-guzzlers, they sell canned versions of their latte in four excellent forms: double shot, triple shot, vanilla and mocha. This variety pack will either delight an existing La Colombe fan or convert a curious coffee drinker into a new fan.

Three Bags Ground

One of the biggest excitements of the season is when coffee shops start releasing their seasonal flavors. But you don't have to go to the source to enjoy them: this three-pack holiday collection from Starbucks ensures you can stay cozied up inside through Christmas and into the new year.

Five Bags Ground

If someone in your life REALLY loves flavored coffees — and seasonal treats — this five-flavor coffee sampler from World Market is bound to be a hit. The five flavors — Holiday Blend, Chocolate Orange, Holiday Eggnog, Cinnamon French Toast and Fireside Rum — come in 5.2-ounce bags.

24 Tea Bags

For a truly epic Christmas gift, this collection from VAHDAM functions as an advent calendar, so that its recipient can sample a new tea every day for 24 days. Give it ahead of Christmas or on the day itself — either way, that's a month of excellent new teas to taste.

12 Pods

If you've got a coffee-pod person in your life, this collection of 12 holiday coffee flavors will make the 12 days of Christmas brighter and warmer than ever.

12 Packets Mix

In all this talk about coffee and tea, let's not neglect perhaps the single greatest holiday (or just cold-weather) beverage: hot cocoa. This box of 12 unique holiday flavors makes a great gift for chocolate lovers, caffeine abstainers and kids alike.

10 Tea Bags

Okay, if you want to get real cute, gift a tea-drinker this collection of holiday teas that literally come packaged as tree ornaments. They'll make great seasonal decor — that is, until they all get into some hot water.

