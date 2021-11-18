The personal computer, also known as the PC, has been the place most gamers consider the far superior place to game for decades. In fact, there's been a lifelong debate about consoles vs PC, but we aren't here to dive into that. Honestly it's just much easier to play a Switch in your bed or pick up a controller on the couch than it is to worry about drivers and installs and settings and crashes, but we digress.

Seemingly every single game released nowadays comes to PC, and often the best deals are available on platforms like Steam, Epic Games Store, Good Old Games and through the Humble Bundle. As long as your CPU, GPU, graphics card and monitor are somewhat up to date, you can play just about anything. And yes, that was a dig at how expensive PC gaming can be. But these games sure aren't! Here are some of the best to come out in 2021, which you can start playing right now. So what are you waiting for? Get 'em and go!



One of 2021's best came out in January, and hopefully you didn't forget about Agent 47's final installment. The best assassin in the world has some unfinished business to attend to, and "Hitman 3" manages to be a hub for all three of the games in the trilogy, so you can level up, share gadgets, replay old missions and download new content all in one place.

In his review of the game at PC Gamer, Andy Kelly writes "Hitman 3 is a sensational stealth game. Berlin, Chongqing and Dartmoor represent the series at its best, which is a fine way to end the trilogy. And if you own the first two games you can access all of those levels here, with improved visuals and the ability to use the new game's gadgets and weapons in them. Do that, and this is easily one of the best games on PC. If this was a review of the trilogy as a whole, I'd stick a couple more points on the review score. But even on its own, Hitman 3 is a magnificent videogame and a perfect swansong for Agent 47."

Part Zelda-clone, part Soulslike, part bird simulator, "Death's Door" is an action adventure game where you play as a crow who basically operates as the grim reaper. But instead of being a huge bummer killing people, you adorably fight your way through canals, sewers, dungeons, castles, forests, icy mountains and docks to learn new moves, find hidden upgrades and defeat bosses on your quest.

Chris Tapsell said the game was a Eurogamer Essential, declaring it "Beautiful, rhythmic, inventive and funny, Titan Souls developer Acid Nerve has delivered one of the best Zelda-likes in some time. How warm and funny and sad. How textured. And how fun! It is absolutely unmissable."

The indie darling of 2021 is only available on PC, and it's the nightmare fuel, horror game mystery card battle game puzzler you've always wanted that you never knew existed until now. The less said about this game, the better, since the fun comes in not knowing the twists and turns to both the narrative AND the gameplay mechanics.

Evan Urquhart of Slate says the game "is unlike anything else released this year—and easily one of the best video games of 2021. I insist that you stop everything, go buy the game, and not return until you've played and finished it on your own. I know that time is of the essence, and I can't tell you how to spend your money—here's what I'll offer: I'll tell you everything you need to know about why Inscryption is so amazing and unforgettable. You just might regret it afterward, when you realize you should have discovered what makes this one of 2021's greatest releases for yourself."

"Halo Infinite" has been released two weeks early! Well, the multiplayer has been. Microsoft announced the news in time for the 20th anniversary of the original Xbox's release, and you can play competitive multiplayer for free on your PC right now. Eventually, the single player and co-op campaign will be released, and for that you'll either need to buy the game or get Game Pass.

In her impressions for Paste, Grace Benfell writes "Perhaps also though, this return to basics will ensure that the game is a hit. It feels exhilarating to be riding the wave of something I know will crash to the shore with bombast. Still, what Halo Infinite will most likely be for me, and for many other people, is a space to spend time with friends, without expectation outside of play and chatter. Games like Halo are merely vessels for something far more powerful and precious."

Normally, depictions of Mexico aren't exactly… well, the best in media these days. But in the latest "Forza Horizon" game, you get to explore every beautiful ridge, cliff, mountain, road, cave, or anywhere else you can find with your friends in hundreds of cars. Free for Game Pass members, this is one of the biggest games of the fall, let alone racing games, you can buy.

The "Horizon" games are different than normal "Forza" titles due to their more arcade handling, lack of focus on straight simulations and room for experimentation in its game modes and open world nature. If you like going fast, going somewhere new, or hanging out with buddies and having either a thrilling or relaxing time, this might be the best bet.

One of the most innovative, creative, colorful, joyful, clever and mind-melting games to have ever come out was "Psychonauts." An action platformer that leaned heavily on its characters, story, jokes and world building, "Psychonauts" has its levels take place inside of people's minds where you can explore their thoughts, ideas, dreams, nightmares and memories. The sequel takes place only a few days after where the first game's story left off, and is better than the original, which was a classic in its own right.

In his glowing review of the game, Game Informer's Andrew Reiner had to say "I adored almost every second of 'Psychonauts 2.' It achieves something I don't often see in games - a continual sense of awe as each of its worlds unfold. It took 16 years to reach release, but Double Fine has delivered an incredible sequel. I hope we get a third installment that doesn't take nearly as long to create." The game is available on Game Pass on PC and all Xboxes.

The massive maps, frantic battles and mesmerizing multiplayer sessions are back with "Battlefield 2042". This time around, it's ditching the single player mode for all out competitive game modes. In the near future, warfare has evolved, and you'll be jumping out of helicopters, driving tanks, exploding lots of buildings and parachuting in on rooftops nonstop with you and hundreds of other players simultaneously.

Map and mode editor portal will allow you to edit using any of the previous games' content, and smash it together. And, for the first time in the series long history, cross-platform play will be enabled for anyone on an Xbox or PC or PlayStation. Just be sure to check out the next gen versions, since they'll be able to handle 128 opponents in a match, over the previous generation's 64 cap.

The frontrunner for Game of the Year at many outlets is "Deathloop", a roguelike first-person shooter time loop game where you use magical powers and upgradable guns to assassinate eight targets or else the day resets. Yes, you read that all correctly, this is clearly not your typical video game. The art design, the world building, story and mechanics are all so idiosyncratic and unconventional, it's honestly refreshing not only to experience but to also talk about and recommend to people. Go in as blind as you can, and enjoy the mind blowing twists and turns Arkane Studios has to offer.

It's rare for a game, especially one that isn't a sequel and is a completely new original idea, to receive so many perfect reviews. But in Tamoor Hussain's 10/10 review at Gamespot, he says "Perhaps the most laudable part of 'Deathloop' is how it takes so many seemingly disparate things and creates harmony between them. Gameplay systems that feel isolated become pieces of a bigger puzzle, and when you see how they seamlessly connect together, you realize how special an achievement it really is. Similarly, on paper, the different aesthetics should be like oil and water, but they come together effortlessly to be part of a greater whole, and, for me, that's what 'Deathloop' is really about."

Viva la revolución! Set in the fictional island country of Yara (which is totally just Cuba), you play as a guerilla fighting off a fascist regime set to wreck havoc on the population and possibly the world. Best known for playing villains in "The Mandalorian" and "Breaking Bad," actor Giancarlo Esposito steps into the big bad role here as President Castillo. It's your task to take out his lieutenants and save your home country from the jaws of political and genocidal destruction.

In his review of the game, IGN's Jon Ryan said "'Far Cry 6' is some of the most fun I've had with this series in nearly a decade. Its cast delivers strong performances across an enjoyable story, even if it's also a fairly predictable one that doesn't always land the bigger swings it tries to take. And despite some faltering new inventory mechanics and a handful of bizarre design choices, its creative weaponry means taking down an outpost, ransacking a convoy, or even just taking a ride with a buddy has never felt better."

No, this is not the film. No, it doesn't star the same faces and voices from the film. No, it isn't the same story, this isn't an adaptation. We already know what you're thinking, but yes this game is worth checking out because it happens to chart its own path and territory from the comics and create a fantastical, hilarious adventure through space. Rocket Raccoon, Groot, Gamora, Drax, Peter aka Star Lord, Cosmo the Dog and plenty more join in on Marvel's colorful cast of characters.

In Ryan Gilliam's review for Polygon, he says "I always expected to jet around blasting aliens in 'Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy.' But its new place as one of the more emotionally resonant video game stories in recent memory easily makes it 2021's best surprise."

