The holiday season is a great time to give the little champions around you gifts that will keep them wanting more, questioning everything and building something new.

Here are a few gifts for the young nerds in your life that have an appetite to learn. Teach them something new from the world's favorite encyclopedia, keep them occupied with a haptic puzzle and help them start their first DIY science project.

This kit is ideal for young ones who want to tinker and create something with moving parts. This kit will help you build a "a voice-activated robotic gripper arm," and has a bunch of other little technical things, like stickers and sensors, that'll make things more interesting.

"I bought this gift for my nephew's 10th birthday. He's always been a creative kid who is interested in how things work. He was able to get his first invention (the stuff protector) up and running in no time and was fending off intruders to his bedroom." said reviewer Gary C on Amazon.

This will help kids understand how one can grow an entire mini ecosystem by themselves. From the jar and potting mix, to the seeds and glow in the dark figurines, the process is hands-on and keeps you engaged for over a short period of time.

"I think what I like best is the responsibility he's learning (8-year-old) from having to water it and make sure it's getting enough light," said reviewer April, on Amazon.

Not only will this kit help you grow your own set of glowing crystals, the final products also double-up as cool personalized gifts. You can spend hours diving into the basics of chemistry and combining it with your more craftier side.

"I'm stoked to find a crafty activity that is both fun and educational. My 10-year-old daughter loves art projects and science and this was a huge hit. The final product is also quite cute and we are going to hang it in baby room for lovely big sister gift for baby on the way," said reviewer Eron, on Amazon.

If adults can geek out on coffee table books, the least we can do is give kids something to devour. "The Smithsonian Children's Encyclopedia" is a classic treasure trove of information, neatly categorized into space, the living world, environment and ecology, and Earth.

"Wonderfully illustrated book that is easy to read and learn with," said reviewer Tim, on Amazon. Honestly, we want to read it ourselves. Adults like illustrations too, you know.

Look no further for engaging activities that don't require a screen. Sit back and relax with this puzzle as it'll teach you things about size, shape, dimensions and more as you try and build it back together.

"Our 8-year-old grandson ran in the door from school and was so excited to see this toy. He enjoyed putting it together following the instructions, then experimented with combining the puzzle pieces in different ways to build other structures. Lots of fun! Sturdy and easy-to-follow instructions," said reviewer Steve Martin, on Amazon.

