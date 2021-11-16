Best Gifts For Hiking And Camping

Just because it's cold during end-of-year gift giving doesn't mean your outdoorsy friends aren't excited about gear for hiking and camping. In fact, the off season is perfect for quiet hikes and ultra-chill camping trips as long as they have everything necessary for a toasty warm adventure.

Below, you'll find seven of our favorite gifts for our friends who simply cannot get enough of the great outdoors.



Made with oiled leather, a rubber outsole and a gusseted tongue, these lightweight boots look snazzy while keeping the moisture away from the feet themselves. Be it rain or snow, the last thing anybody wants is a soggy hike.



When you're out in nature, things can get stinky. Stock up on layers of clothes made from naturally funk-fighting Merino wool, and everyone's noses will thank you. Western Rise has undies, socks, masks, shirts and hoodies made with Merino, and we highly recommend it to anyone who spends long stretches outdoors.



Even if the air hits freezing temps, the right sleeping bag can help keep campers safe and comfortable. Well-suited for temperatures down to 30 degrees Fahrenheit, and rated for safety as low as 21 degrees, this bag is perfect for cool-weather camping.



Free Fly uses a material called Viscose, derived from bamboo, to make shirts, pants and outerwear that regulate your body temp well without weighing you down. This zip-up jacket with sherpa lining is an exceptional layer for outdoor activities — precisely because it will keep you warm without the overheating that heavier jackets are known for.



Everybody loves to grill, and this highly portable model from Nomad makes delicious charcoal cooking easy to accomplish anywhere. Made with a combination of aluminum and stainless steel, this lightweight grill provides superb insulation and maximum meat surface area in a device that you can carry with just one hand.



We know, we know, fanny packs got a bad reputation in the 80s and 90s, but that shouldn't keep you from the perfect bag for hikes. Stash all of your important gear in this rugged and waterproof bag, strap it around your waist and hike comfortably to your heart's content.



Sure, most campers have a chair, but do they have one that reclines? We didn't think so. Swing back this delightful seat, and gaze upon the countless planets, stars and space junk littering the night sky.



