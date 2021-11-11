As the holidays approach, it gets harder and harder to find a special gift for a guy who seemingly has it all. We've scoured through Amazon and found some of the more off the beaten path gifts that are sure to delight the men in your life who are hardest to surprise.

Do you have an outdoorsy friend or loved one who hates setting up a campfire because of all the excessive smoke and hassle of assembly? Radiate provides a sleek, easy-to-setup portable campfire, made famous from the show "Shark Tank." This portable campfire will make anyone the MVP of the tailgate party and ignites simply with just a match or a lighter.

Do you know someone that enjoys drinking a cold brewski outside in the cold? Why not get a pair of matching cold beer coats — the "ultimate drinking accessory" for cold nights outside when they need a puffer jacket for an ice cold can.

Pay tribute to the tiki-loving man in your household with this resin lamp model of the Easter Island moais. Swankify your pad with a replica of one of the coolest statues in the South Pacific.

Looking for the perfect stocking stuffer? Buffalo Bob's 10 Piece Gourmet Exotic Jerky is the perfect low calorie, high protein treat that is sure to intrigue the most refined meat eater.



"I first ordered these for my brother, for one of his Christmas gifts. He's a huge beef jerky fan and I figured it was a cool gift," said reviewer Katie S on Amazon. "He loved it so much he has probably ordered these at least 3 or 4 more times. He says he loves the taste of them and yes each of them do taste different."

For the remote working man, a Fatboy Original Beanbag is the most comfortable bean bag chair on the market. We're living in a new world where coziness is king. With many folks still attending Zoom meetings in their pajamas, the Fatboy Original Beanbag is the quintessential lounge furniture for those looking to be as comfortable as possible while working from home.

Wes Anderson has a legendary aesthetic that might be hard to explain but you know it when you see it. In this extraordinary coffee table book, "Accidentally Wes Anderson," Wally Koval, who began the wildly popular @AccidentallyWesAnderson Instagram in 2017, curates scenes from around the world that just scream "that looks like something from a Wes Anderson movie!" The perfect gift for a Wes Anderson acolyte.

Bacon might as well be the official food of the internet. The celebrated salt-cured meat is one of Reddit's favorite foods and bacon mania continues to run wild in 2021. This "Make Your Own Bacon" kit is a terrific gift for the foodie with a love for the pork breakfast dish. This "Baconkit" comes with "Curing Bag, Pink Curing Salt, Premium Maple Sugar and Thermometer."

'Tis the season for hard cider! Instead of having to make the long trek into the country, a hard cider kit can be a fantastic gift for the city-dweller keen on entertaining guests with a taste for fermented crushed fruit. The kit comes with a "1 gallon reusable glass fermenter, 3 packets yeast, vinyl tubing & clamp, racking cane & tip, chambered airlock, 3 packets cleanser, and screw-cap stopper."

