Nerdy teenagers are always pushing the limits, whether it's trying out new experiments or discovering and learning from history. It's a fun and chaotic time. Here're some gifts for the adolescent nerds in your life that'll make them feel relaxed and guide them through their youthful journey.

From a throwback mug that changes color, to a cookbook and a few DIY kits, here're things we hope will engage the nerdy teenagers in your life to be as inquisitive and energetic as ever.

As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

Nothing better than starting the day with a throwback mug. The Gameboy was a classic console that lit up the lives of an entire generation. Even though younger kids today will never know the joy of handheld pixelated magic, this retro mug that changes color with temperature is a cute throwback. "This was a great gift for my nerdy brother! The heat activated screen worked great," said reviewer Brandon on Amazon.

This cookbook has 75 recipes that're a great foundation to start one's home cooking journey with. From recipes, to tips, to essential terms and definitions, this book might just nudge the nerdy teenage in your life into taking the world of culinary world a little more seriously. "Awesome cookbook for kids who are just starting to learn how to cook or bake definitely recommend it my little brother loves it," said Amazon reviewer Benjamin.

This cool DIY kit is an all organic and non-GMO and lets you grow mushrooms all-year round. You can see results as within the first month and learn how to harvest the crop from start to finish. "I make mushroom tacos with my harvests, but I use a seasoning mix I make myself instead of the recipe on the mushroom kit. Topped with fresh cilantro and corn salsa… they're delicious," said Amazon reviewer B.T.S.

This bamboo toy is a great challenge for teenagers who like a challenge. There're different combinations you can attempt to master with the toy and there's an online community of people who're constantly making up new and exciting ways to play with it. "I love this. The fact that it was hard to play with in the beginning made me spend time with it.... But now I get it... and I can't put it down. I just want to buy more to collect too," said Amazon reviewer Wil.

This beautiful 3D miniature kit is all about detail. The details that've gone into making the miniature pieces and the delicate detail one needs to assemble the model. A fun activity that can be made into a marathon, or spread out over days, this kit is a patient journey. "I love meticulous hobby work, and this is just perfect for that. You make every leaf of every plant, paint the walls, and arrange the items you've built with your own hands. There is nothing more pure or beautiful than this, and the way it turn out directly reflects upon how much time and care you put into it," said Amazon reviewer Moth.

