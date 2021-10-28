With the holidays right around the corner, it's time to start thinking about how to treat the man in your life who always treats himself. It's tough to shop for somebody who likes to have the best of everything, so we've done the legwork for you. Here are our suggestions for fancy gifts that he probably doesn't already own.

As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

Treat your tushy to luxurious comfort. This attachable bidet fits most toilets and has adjustable features like nozzle position, water temperature, and water pressure as well as an oscillating wash to cover a wider area of cleansing.

To quote one reviewer: "It has been like going from using sandpaper to, well you know what, to being bathed in angel tears."

[Buy on Amazon]

Nothing says "I'm fancy AF" quite like using a sword to pop bottles. According to Resafy, the tradition of using a blade to open Champagne goes back to the days of Napoleon, when victories were celebrated by decapitating bottles of bubbly with a sword.

Add some excitement to any party by toasting with bubbly and showing off your skills. This saber is perfectly balanced and durable, making opening bottles a breeze. Plus, it comes with a lifetime warranty.

[Buy on Amazon]

Whiskey tastes better over ice balls, that's just a fact. This ice maker mold creates 2.4-inch sized balls which will sit perfectly in most lowball glasses. The sphere shape slows melting time so you can enjoy two fingers at your own pace.

The sphere ice maker is made with BPA-free silicone, making it safe for use. Plus, the crystal ice is 95 percent clearer than regular cubes, so you can appreciate the fine color and quality of your choice of beverage.

[Buy on Amazon]

Article One makes the original aviators, so you know their products just ooze a cool factor. Each pair of AO sunglasses is handcrafted in a small town along the Dolomites, the mountain range in northern Italy, in family-run factories that have been passed down through generations.

Their sleek, stylish designs are lightweight, durable, and made to hold shape in blistering heat, and the lenses are polarized to prevent glare. Whether you're working out, lounging by the pool or anything in between, these Article One sunnies will keep you looking suave.

[Buy on Huckberry]

One of my favorite gifts to give is toys — something that an adult might not otherwise indulge in. The Oculus VR set puts immersive entertainment at your fingertips. Whether it's exploring new worlds in virtual reality, watching sporting events from the best seat in the house or gaming with friends, the Oculus is on the forefront of at-home electronic play.

[Buy on Amazon]

Get the Star Wars fan in your life to level up their wardrobe with a Herschel bag. The Force will be with them always when they carry this stylish backpack, with its nod to the Rebel Alliance lining the interior. These sturdy carryalls will fit a 15-inch laptop and the colorblock design is subtle enough to carry to the office.

[Buy on Amazon]

There's a reason Santal 33 is universally beloved by both men and women. This unisex eau de parfum mixes notes of cardamom, iris, violet, ambrox and wood alloys to create an intoxicating scent inspired by the American West, with all its implied masculinity and personal freedom. Its sensual use of sandalwood and cedar reminds me of a smoldering campfire and ignites comforting scent memories.

[Buy on Amazon]

This 32-inch QLED TV is more than just a nice television monitor. The splurge-worthy monitor displays your favorite shows and movies when it's on, but blends in seamlessly to your home thanks to a motion-sensitive art display when it's off. Users can choose from a curated gallery of ​​more than 1,400 established and emerging artists' work. Anyone who walks into a room will admire the impressive artwork before being shocked when you ask the built-in Alexa to turn on Netflix.

[Buy on Amazon]

If you buy something through our posts, we may receive a small share of the sale. Please buy a Ferrari. For more of Digg's suggestions on how to spend your money, check out Digg Picks.