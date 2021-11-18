It's been quite a year. And for Christmas, I know all I really want is to kick back, relax and have absolutely no thoughts in my head until all my body's cells simultaneously regenerate in the new year. (That's how that works, right?)

Combine that with the fact that the very best Christmas gifts are ones that you can use right away, and it makes a compelling argument for gifts that are any or all of: comfy, soothing and fun.

So here's a collection of great, affordable gifts for the women in your life that'll make them feel cared for and that they can use as soon as they pull off the wrapping paper.

Slippers are easy to find. Good slippers — warm, soft, comfortable, durable — are trickier. So here's my Christmas gift to you: unearthing these gorgeous slippers that check off all of the above qualities (available in a few patterns and colors) and even provide a little extra ankle coverage. Plus, they have rubber soles, which means that if, in a cozy daze, you leave the house in them, you're good to go.

I know, I know: candles aren't an original gift — but they're still one of the absolute best home goods to beautify your space and infuse it with good vibes. And because candles can err on the pricier side, they're one of the best things to receive as a gift. These candles from La Jolie Muse come in a handful of extremely good scents (Eucalyptus & Rosemary, Fraser Fir, Passionfruit Peony and Woody Jasmine) and in four different tints of beautiful glass holders to add a pop of color to your space.

Nothing says self-care like skincare. And skincare products are — like candles — one of those things that's a blessing to receive as a gift, since they can be expensive. This soothing and revitalizing mud mask is the perfect all-purpose facial treatment, and it'll last a good while.

If you want to get someone something skincare-related but a little less involved than a mud mask, these eye patches are the perfect gift. They target eye puffiness, dark circles and wrinkles, and their soothing feel on the skin is a cherry on top. Plus, they're extremely cute and cheerful-looking — possibly just festive enough to wear to a holiday Zoom.

If there's a wine lover in your life, it's time to help her level up: this gorgeous and simple wine decanter is not only useful but a beautiful way to serve wine, whether for a gathering or just for herself. It comes with a spherical cork stopper, its own drying rack and beads designed to gently clean the interior of the decanter. It's an elegant and efficient way to do wine right, and just a beautiful piece of glassware that serves as dining decor when it's not in use.

In an age where we've all but stopped using non-smartphone cameras, the ability to quickly and easily print physical photos is rare. This is a great way to print photos and keep your memories (very literally) close at hand — pinned to a corkboard, in a small bedside frame, in a wallet or wherever else.

For the bakers in your life, this is one cookbook that'll be in use all year round — and will keep the Christmas spirit going strong through the tail end of the holidays. Because let's be honest: cookies are the most fun and gratifying thing to bake, and there's no time (time of year, day or otherwise) that's not the right time for cookies.

For something a little out of left field, but still extraordinarily handy: this beanie with a built-in headlight is perfect for keeping safe during dog walks, errand runs and other nighttime adventures during the chilly winter hours. A touch silly? Yes. Endlessly useful? Absolutely.

We all know someone who watches almost everything on her phone. And I, for one, get it: whether or not you have a TV, sometimes phones are just easier. So make your local phone addict's life easier by giving her this screen magnifier: an easy, low-tech way to ease her eye strain and give her a better viewing experience. She'll thank you.

