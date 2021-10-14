The Best Gifts For Women Who Have It All

We all have loved ones who simply buy themselves everything they want well before the gift-giving holidays come around. How do we work around that? We head off the beaten path to find items they don't even know they want yet.



Below, you'll find a collection of some of our favorite gifts for the women in our lives. But remember, you won't find any smartphones, jewelry or trite traditional gifts here.



We all need a good scalp massage. Even if the gift recipient doesn't know it yet, they absolutely want to have the top of their head rubbed for hundreds of rotations. This is one of those gifts that will be referenced every holiday season — "I still use that thing!"



There are over 2,700 five-star reviews for this massager on Amazon, and we particularly liked what reviewer Jessica E. had to add: "I'm a girl with [really] thick and really long hair, and while it maybe made my hair really messy, it didn't create knots, tangle in it or pull my hair. It's a strange combination between getting your head scratched and getting it massaged, but it feels so good!"

Know someone with a frequent kombucha craving? Don't let them blow through their budget on overpriced bottles when it's incredibly simple to make at home. Heck, this kit even comes with a live SCOBY, so they can hit the ground running.

While fermentation might seem challenging at first, all it takes is some patience and a little bit of care. We're confident that anyone can pull this off.



We know it sounds like a joke, but this one-person sauna rules. What if each and every day was a spa day? That's the kind of power being wielded here. It might not be as luxurious as a real spa, but the novelty alone is worth buy-in. One picture of this on social media, and the whole holiday season will have been worth it.



Amazon reviewer Kelley Kerlick was among the nearly 1,500 five-star reviews, and they say: "I bought this as a bit of a joke. My husband was sad we didn’t have a gym membership that had a sauna so I sent him a picture of the one I found on Amazon. For a little over $100, I thought, 'Why not?' We weren’t expecting much but this sauna is [awesome]!!"

Have a whiskey aficionado on your shopping list? This poster serves up a one-two punch of interactivity and delightful decoration. As they try new whiskeys, they scratch off another block on the poster.



Plus, it might be a good idea to stock up on some whiskey while you're at it. You know, just to start things off on the right foot.



No bland food allowed! If you're looking to give the gift of flavor, look no further than this incredible Cajun seasoning. It doesn't cost much, but boy howdy does it pack a lot of deliciousness. Add a little on your day-to-day cuisine, and turn it into something special.



Don't just buy it because of the funny name though, this is the good stuff. Amazon reviewer Brad Clayton says "I was given this seasoning by a family member, and I figured it was just a goof. Holy Moly was I wrong!!! I use it all the time, a little sprinkle on shrimp, chicken, etc. Just a really damn good seasoning."

Shoes are just fine, but slippers are where it's really at, and these American-made slippers don't compromise one bit. High quality leather, a wonderfully comfy ortholite footbed and sturdy vibram soles for indoor-outdoor use.

They're clearly inspired by moccasins, but EasyMoc makes a distinct kind of slipper that anyone would be happy to have during the winter months.



Bath bombs are a joy. Honestly, we wish we had the spare time to turn each and every brisk morning shower into a relaxing, pleasantly-scented bath. These bath bombs won't add hours to the day, but they will make Sunday nights a whole lot better.



In their Amazon review, Irma B Fernandez says "I love these bath bombs, they smell so great they all came individually wrapped, and I will definitely give them to someone as a gift." So while a spouse or family member might get the whole package, it's easy to break them up into smaller gifts for acquaintances too.



Made with a variety of calming and sleepy-time ingredients (like the saffron extract Safr-Inside), these gummies make for one heck of a gift. Even better, they make a version with melatonin and a version without.

You absolutely can buy a single pack of gummies as a gift, but they're also available in subscription form. So if you have someone special in mind who could use some relaxation, this is a smart bet.



