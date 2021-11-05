The holiday season is beckoning to us and with the holidays comes cold winter days and a large portion of our time spent indoors. It can get tedious really fast, being cooped up in your home all day, but for those who are afraid of being bored in the coming months, why not use this time to solve a murder mystery, crack a (nearly) impossible puzzle and, in general, give your noggin a good workout with some of the best brain teasers puzzles we've selected for you.

As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

If you love a challenge, try sliding in bills or coins through the slots on the side of the box and see if you can figure out the right way to open the box to retrieve them. And don't worry, there is a solution included if you're stuck and can't figure out how to get to the secret compartments.

[Buy On Amazon]

For all the wannabe sleuths out there, this "Sleuth & Solve" book holds a collection of 20+ mysteries all cleverly hidden in the descriptions of the book. The devil's in the details and here's your chance to be a literal armchair detective.

[Buy On Amazon]

You think a 1,000-piece puzzle is hard? Why not up the anti and make your next project a 1,000-piece puzzle that consists of nothing but black and white lines? But don't be too discouraged — if you want a cheat sheet, the puzzle is divided into different areas marked in letters and you can flip the puzzle piece backwards to see what area the piece falls in.

[Buy On Amazon]

Not all good puzzles have to be made of a thousand pieces. In fact, some of the best puzzles are the ones that involve the simplest of elements, with this glass puzzle requiring the puzzle solver to remove all the items from the glass bottle without using force. And when you're not solving the puzzle, it also makes for a great decor piece.

[Buy On Amazon]

Less a puzzle and more of a great pocket-sized toy for people who like to fidget, this infinity cube is capable of being folded and flipped into many different shapes. It's a great stress reliever for people who want something to do with their hands to lessen their anxiety and hey, with this sleek cube, they'd also look cool doing it.

[Buy On Amazon]

The puzzle is inspired by the genius of Grecian astronomers and in order to solve it, you have to turn the dials on the puzzle around until all columns add up to 42.

[Buy On Amazon]

There's been a murder at the dive bar and the small town is filled with suspicious suspects. Full of ciphers, clues and puzzles, "Death at the Dive Bar" is an immersive murder mystery game that's perfect for a date night or game night with friends.

[Buy On Amazon]

If you buy something through our posts, we may receive a small share of the sale. Please buy a Ferrari. For more of Digg's suggestions on how to spend your money, check out Digg Picks.