Here are a bunch of tech gifts that come highly-rated and are perfect gifts for people on the lookout for new gadgets and gear. From a mobile gaming upgrade, a new kitchen tool to a new vinyl player, here's a selection of tech-savvy gifts your friends and family might enjoy this holiday season.

From game-tech veterans Razer, this nifty controller literally turns your phone into the perfect handheld gaming device. It's easy to snap on works with Apple and Android devices. "This is exactly the product I've been waiting for. I bought it for playing Stadia and other streaming services. It fits my Google Pixel 2 xl perfectly. When attached it's more comfortable to play than a Nintendo Switch. It works well with Android games too," said Amazon reviewer Bradley.

The perfect addition to any kitchen, these things are easy-to-use, compactly designed ad can be used with a variety of recipes and ingredients. "This is one of the best air fryers on the market with superior performance and large capacity," said Amazon reviewer Gerik.

Save yourself the constant coffee reheating trips to the microwave with this stainless steel E-mug that'll keep your drink hot for a good few hours. "Now I can sit and sip my morning cuppa for a full half hour while I wake up and get caught up with my morning emails and comics, and my beverage of choice stays at my perfect drinking temperature for the duration," said Amazon reviewer David.

If you've been on the fence about robot vacuums, trust us. They're worth the hype. They're great for open floor plans that and pet owners and you can program the schedule so it never interferes with your daily activities. "We have vinyl wood floors and he glides over them, goes around table legs, goes underneath beds, couches and dressers. Best thing I've done for helping me around the house in the longest time. I wish I hadn't waited so long," said Amazon reviewer Kim.

This is the perfect piece of vinyl paraphernalia if you don't want to splurge on the exorbitant stuff. This player will let you digitize the obscure and old records in your collection and let you practice scratching records too. "This is hands down the most value for money portable turntable system solution ever," said Amazon reviewer Plako.

