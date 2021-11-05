Best Gifts For Teens Who Love Gaming

As long as video games have existed, young people have wanted them as gifts. But once you've picked up some of the best games for the holidays, what else is there to give?

While the game consoles themselves are still hard to find, you've still got plenty of options at hand. We've rounded up some tip-top accessories and services that will make the teens squeal with joy this holiday season.



Not only is the Backbone one of the best ways to play native mobile games, it also turns a smartphone into a top-tier game streaming device. Stream Steam games, PS5 games or Xbox Series X games to a mobile device, and play in comfort with the Backbone. No more fighting over who has control of the TV! That sounds like music to our ears.



Twitch Streaming is taking up more and more oxygen in the world of gaming, and there's no doubt the teens you know want to try their hand at streaming or editing together a YouTube video on their favorite game. With the Elgato and a half-way decent computer, they can capture and control the footage exactly how they wish.



If they're going to spend a lot of time playing games, they should at least do it with comfort and back support in mind. This gaming chair looks snazzy, comes in a variety of colors, is rated for folks up to 275 pounds and enjoys a 4.5-star average rating on Amazon based on more than 22,000 reviews. It's a damn fine chair at a surprisingly affordable price.



If they're playing online co-operative games, headsets really make everything a lot easier all around. Being able to quickly communicate with their teammates means they're much more likely to actually accomplish their goals. Plus, this headset has virtual surround sound built-in, so even single-player games will be much improved with immersive soundscapes.



Sure, playing video games on a TV or monitor is fine, but nothing beats the feeling of presence in virtual reality. For just $299, you get a completely stand-alone device that can be used wirelessly. Even more impressively, it can also be plugged into a gaming PC to play more resource-intensive games. That's a whole lot of value, and it's one of the few pieces of gaming hardware that's still reliably available for the time being. Let's not chance it though, get your orders in as soon as possible.



Provided that the console hardware has already been secured, the best gift you can give is a subscription service. Their primary function revolves around online multiplayer, but they also come with loads of games that will keep 'em busy until the next holiday season.



