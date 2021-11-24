These Lego Sets Are The Best Way Spend Holiday Break
Everybody, and we mean everybody, love Legos. Snapping them together is extremely satisfying, finishing a set feels like a real accomplishment and the whole family can get in on the action.
So if you're searching for gifts that will make the holiday break a bit brighter, look no further than these lovely Lego sets.
As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.
Lego Minecraft Creeper
834 Pieces
Believe it or not, "Minecraft" is over a decade old now, and that means kids of any age are going to feel strongly about this classic building game. Take a break from video games this December, and let's build something in good ol' meatspace.
Lego Dino Fossils
910 Pieces
Not only are dinosaurs appealing to all ages, these particular plastic fossils make for an incredible decoration for desks or shelves. Don't feel like you're not allowed to enjoy Legos as an adult — they're for everyone. Even as we're writing, there's a Lego set in view.
Lego Lunar Lander
1,087 Pieces
Okay, the lunar lander just straight-up looks amazing, and we'd be happy to have this in our home. However, it's also an incredible way to introduce the splendor of space to the kids, and use this as a learning opportunity. Toys can teach? Say it ain't so.
Lego Baby Yoda
1,073 Pieces
We all adore the baby Yoda — Grogu, if you wish. Years after our initial introduction, our affection for this scamp has only grown. And since we're not getting a season of "The Mandalorian" this year, this incredible Lego set will have to suffice.
Lego Super Mario Adventure
231 Pieces
Even with the Chris Pratt news casting a big shadow on the franchise, we still love Mario. Our favorite Italian plumber's Lego set looks a bit odd, for sure, but it still on-brand enough for us to want to pinch his little plastic cheeks. That Bowser Jr. is pure evil though.
Lego Ship In A Bottle
962 Pieces
Building a ship in a bottle is difficult, precise work. A Lego ship in a bottle isn't quite as difficult to pull off, but it looks just as cool when it's completed. And in terms of conversation starters? We can't think of a better one than this.
Lego Infinity Gauntlet
590 Pieces
Well, you won't be snapping half the population out reality, but this brick-by-brick gauntlet does really stand out from other Lego sets. It looks so good, we almost feel like taking over the universe. Nah, too much work.
Lego Millennium Falcon
7,541 Pieces
This isn't something that's likely to be finished in a few days — this is a massive undertaking. It's pricey, sure, but there isn't a single other Lego set that we want more than this massive Millennium Falcon. Punch it, Chewy!
If you buy something through our posts, we may receive a small share of the sale. Please buy a Ferrari. For more of Digg's suggestions on how to spend your money, check out Digg Picks.