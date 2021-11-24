These Lego Sets Are The Best Way Spend Holiday Break

Everybody, and we mean everybody, love Legos. Snapping them together is extremely satisfying, finishing a set feels like a real accomplishment and the whole family can get in on the action.

So if you're searching for gifts that will make the holiday break a bit brighter, look no further than these lovely Lego sets.



As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

834 Pieces



Believe it or not, "Minecraft" is over a decade old now, and that means kids of any age are going to feel strongly about this classic building game. Take a break from video games this December, and let's build something in good ol' meatspace.



[Buy On Amazon]



910 Pieces

Not only are dinosaurs appealing to all ages, these particular plastic fossils make for an incredible decoration for desks or shelves. Don't feel like you're not allowed to enjoy Legos as an adult — they're for everyone. Even as we're writing, there's a Lego set in view.



[Buy On Amazon]



1,087 Pieces

Okay, the lunar lander just straight-up looks amazing, and we'd be happy to have this in our home. However, it's also an incredible way to introduce the splendor of space to the kids, and use this as a learning opportunity. Toys can teach? Say it ain't so.



[Buy On Amazon]

1,073 Pieces

We all adore the baby Yoda — Grogu, if you wish. Years after our initial introduction, our affection for this scamp has only grown. And since we're not getting a season of "The Mandalorian" this year, this incredible Lego set will have to suffice.



[Buy On Amazon]

231 Pieces

Even with the Chris Pratt news casting a big shadow on the franchise, we still love Mario. Our favorite Italian plumber's Lego set looks a bit odd, for sure, but it still on-brand enough for us to want to pinch his little plastic cheeks. That Bowser Jr. is pure evil though.



[Buy On Amazon]

962 Pieces

Building a ship in a bottle is difficult, precise work. A Lego ship in a bottle isn't quite as difficult to pull off, but it looks just as cool when it's completed. And in terms of conversation starters? We can't think of a better one than this.



[Buy On Amazon]

590 Pieces

Well, you won't be snapping half the population out reality, but this brick-by-brick gauntlet does really stand out from other Lego sets. It looks so good, we almost feel like taking over the universe. Nah, too much work.



[Buy On Amazon]

7,541 Pieces

This isn't something that's likely to be finished in a few days — this is a massive undertaking. It's pricey, sure, but there isn't a single other Lego set that we want more than this massive Millennium Falcon. Punch it, Chewy!



[Buy On Amazon]



If you buy something through our posts, we may receive a small share of the sale. Please buy a Ferrari. For more of Digg's suggestions on how to spend your money, check out Digg Picks.