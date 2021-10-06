Best Gifts For Men Under $50

Unless you've got untold riches, you're probably shopping on a budget like the rest of us. Secret Santas, that uncle you barely know and even the in-laws need gifts that won't break the bank, right?



We've collected some of our favorite items from the last year or so, filtered out all the expensive ones and came up with this list of the best gifts under $50 for all the dudes out there.



While we definitely prefer having a dedicated pizza oven around, a simple pizza stone can make a huge difference for anything baked in a regular oven. If you're not spending hundreds of dollars, this is your best bet.



With nearly 6,500 user reviews on Amazon, this stone is sitting pretty with a 4.5-star average. Frequent home baker B Valenza is one of those reviewers, and they said "The stone is the secret to wonderful home baked bread and we can't wait to try it for our next pizza."

Know someone who really loves hot sauce? This ultra-fancy black truffle-infused hot sauce will knock their socks off. Not only does it taste incredible, it absolutely seems more expensive than it actually is. Everybody wins!



Curious to see more truffle-y goodness? They sell other hot sauces and pasta sauces too.



Everybody could use a power bank — it's an undisputed fact. At some point, each and every phone could use a top up. And even if they're stuck in the middle of the woods without a cable, this solar-powered charger will give 'em the juice they need to keep in contact. Plus, the built-in LED flashlight is a superb bonus that'll come in handy during emergencies.



Amazon has over 4,500 five-star reviews of this power bank, and we particularly liked what Fran had to add: "I bought this for my son who is at boot camp to become a US Marine..." "He called home [and] said that the solar charger I sent him was super fast at charging his phone. He has now graduated and moving on to MOS school which he will also be using the solar charger."

Sure, they have had some nice whiskey, but have they really tasted it before? This inexpensive kit lets budding whiskey enthusiasts get the most from each and every sip.

Of course, you'll notice the odd shape of the glass — that's no mistake. It's made to reduce the raw alcohol smell while preserving the incredible aromatic compounds in the booze itself. The metal base also helps to chill the drink without dilution. No watery drinks allowed.



There's no better gift than a new project with a delicious prize at the end. Give one of these hefty blocks to a friend, and they'll be just days away from some of the nicest mushrooms around.



600 five-star user reviews and counting. Mushroom fans like Laurel London truly love the results: "Fantastic kit! Roughly [seven] days of grow time from delivery to harvest, beautiful flush from not one but two spots on the block simultaneously."

If you're shopping for someone who works at a desk, this gorgeous blackened iron coin is an easy pick. Any ol' chump off the street might have a Newton's cradle, but this spinner is the gaping maw of nothingness.

Once he's used to the weight, the recipient of this gift can keep it spinning for minutes on end. That's some real concentration right there if you ask us.



It doesn't matter if the retro gamer in your life plays on Switch, PC or mobile, this Bluetooth controller from 8BitDo feels excellent to use for hours on end. It can handle modern games too, but this baby is made for 2D classics.



This controller has over 1,300 five-star reviews on Amazon, and the consensus is clear: This is the must-have controller for retro fans. Mister B says "Very well built[...] I haven't had to recharge it very often, either. Battery life is very good."

Disposable lighters get the job done, but a nice refillable lighter is really where it's at. Not only does this model easily fit in any pocket, it's designed to work well upside down without burning any tender fingies.

And if you're feeling particularly generous, you can buy them some extra butane as well. It's getting lit in here for sure.



