The holidays are a time for friends, family, food and celebration. Unfortunately, this magical time of the year also can become a stressful vortex of pressure, spending money, and purchasing gifts for children who are never satiated with anything. Their bloodlust for presents is an impossible task, and that's never been more complicated since a lot of kids want digital goods instead of regular old tangible toys and bikes. Remember bikes?

But, don't fear, your children, friends and family will be pleasantly surprised when you get them the hottest Nintendo Switch games this season. The whole family can gather around and play these games for fun, for competition or because you really love video games. Below, you'll find some of the best titles you can get for your Nintendo Switch before it's too late.



The Pokemon franchise has been around for nearly three decades, and has made more money than any other entertainment property in the history of media. It's longevity can be attributed to the quality of the games, and the hundreds of adorable Pokémon to catch and collect.

The next two games in the series are remakes of "Diamond" and "Pearl," but the same basic formula is the same: go on an adventure, build a team and become a Poké Master. You can't go wrong with either of these versions, for any age gamer.

Rated E For Everyone

It wouldn't be a Nintendo series if it didn't last for years on end, have countless sequels, reach different generations, and ultimately get remade with HD graphics in a new compilation of some sort. Mario Party is finally getting the treatment older Pokemon games are getting; remasters of a hundred minigames, fan favorite board games making a return and full online play between friends and strangers.

If you remember playing "Mario Party" on the N64 in your childhood, then this is the best way to relive nostalgia without having to invent a time machine. Superstars can be your family's replacement for Monopoly, since you won't lose any of the pieces and you won't have to teach your children about the evils of capitalism, debt consolidation and mortgage payments.

Rated E For Everyone

Finally, our first Nintendo game that isn't a remake or remaster. The "WarioWare" micro-games are akin to the mini-games in "Mario Party," except there are way more of them, they last for a few seconds at a time, you frantically shuffle through them and try not to screw up more than four times.

With this latest installment, you and a buddy play at the same time, and choose from several characters who all move differently, in order to quickly knock something over or brush some teeth or jump rope or whatever else the game asks of you on the fly. It's fun, chaotic, and a delight to play cooperatively for the first time in the series' history.

Rated E10+ For Everyone Ten and Over

Sorry, we're back to a remaster of old games. But these aren't Nintendo titles, this comes from Sega. The original, beloved "Super Monkey Ball" games are finally being re-released in one package, with tons of new characters, modes, ways to play and even a special appearance by "Sonic the Hedgehog."

This package of enhanced entries celebrates the 20th anniversary of "Super Monkey Ball," a platforming puzzle game in which you roll some monkeys (or tilt the stage) in balls to the end goal. Or you can play billiards with the monkey balls, or some darts, tennis, baseball, soccer, boat racing, golf and bowling. These monkeys and apes are up for anything, and you plus a few friends can play it now at a discounted price!

Rated E10+ For Everyone Ten and Over

We swear this is going to be the last remake/remaster of a classic Nintendo franchise, they're just super heavy on these releases this year for some reason. It makes sense, given all of these games are extremely good, fun, innovative and are perfect for playing with the family around the fireplace.

"Advance Wars" is a military strategy game, where you take turns moving units around the battlefield. While that might sound more adult in tone, this game is much more harmless fun and features no violence or killing like a real war would.

Rated E10+ For Everyone Ten and Over

If you need a game that is A) family friendly B) lets lots of people play with or against each other at once C) has memorable cartoon characters and D) is on the Nintendo Switch for less than full price, then boy howdy do we have a game for you.

Play as SpongeBob SquarePants, Patrick Star, Sandy Cheeks, CatDog, Danny Phantom, Ren, Stimpy, Nigel Thornberry and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in this fighting game royale, mashing together Nicktoons into one rad game that you'll either love winning at, or love playing and losing at.

Rated E10+ For Everyone Ten and Over

Another cheaper alternative, since it's been out for a few years now, "Tetris Effect" is the most zen version of the world's most popular puzzle game, and with "Connected," you get to play it with multiple people at once. Chill out to soothing sights and sounds, visual tapestries and wild changes to the rules set as you drop your pieces forever, brick by colorful brick.

There hasn't been a better way to play "Tetris" online before, and the brilliant gameplay remains the greatest designed game ever made. Simply put, all gamers need to try "Tetris" at least once in their lives, and this holiday season might be the perfect time to introduce loved ones or children to the magic and wonder of "Tetris."

Rated E For Everyone

A fan favorite from 2013, "Lego Marvel Super Heroes" is finally coming to the Nintendo Switch. You can play as Iron Man, Spider-Man, the Hulk, Thor and Captain America on the go. Unlock over 100 different Marvel characters, including the late great Stan Lee, as you battle iconic villains and fight in Asgard, New York City, and outer space, in an effort to save the galaxy.

Rated E10+ For Everyone Ten and Over

