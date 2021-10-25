There are plenty of normal things to buy on Amazon, but sometimes you should just let your freak flag fly. We've rounded up some of the weirdest gifts you can buy on the online retailer.

With the holidays coming up, instead of the usual pair of socks or an electric razor, it might be fun to get weird. Here are a few white elephant gifts that are sure to get a rise out of your friends and family.

As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

Let's all be honest, Halloween is truly the best holiday. Pay your respects to the patron saint of All Hallows' Eve with this brilliant salt and pepper shaker in the mold of the Mistress of the Dark herself.

Use the chopsticks, Luke! These lightsaber chopsticks are perfect for the Star Wars fan who also enjoys eating Asian cuisine in the dark.

Have you ever caught yourself randomly blurting out "Oh my god, Danny DeVito! I love your work!"? While you should keep your friends close, the Fanny DeVito allows you to keep the "Always Sunny in Philadelphia" star even closer.

Work sucks, I know. Sometimes you just want to stick your head in the proverbial sand. The Ostrich Pillow allows you to zen out inside a cushy cocoon pillow that you can place over your head while on a flight or at your desk.

Conventional flavored pop is so boring, Lester's Fixins takes your tongue on a joy ride with an absolutely off-the-wall sampler pack. This outrageous kit includes buffalo wing soda, sweet corn soda, ranch dressing soda, bacon soda, peanut butter and jelly soda, and pumpkin pie soda. The perfect gift for Thanksgiving.

If you're a child of the 1990s, you'll forever remember playing around with a Tamagotchi (which literally and amazingly means "egg watch" in Japanese). You might also recall how sad you were when it died. Introduce the OG handheld digital pet to the next generation, and see how long you can keep it alive this time.

"The Joy Of Painting" continues to inspire people all these years later, with Bob Ross's gentle voice and relaxing landscapes. Celebrate your favorite painter of happy trees with this adorable table-side bobblehead.

Have you wanted to take your hens out for a stroll? This adorable chicken leash allow you to take them out on the town and maybe inspire your friends to get their own pet chicken.

