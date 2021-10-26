The most popular video game console, since it's inception, has been Sony's PlayStation. Year in and year out, every generation, it continues to be the highest selling home consumer electronic or entertainment product. The PS4 is most likely in your room right now, if you're reading this, and you're no doubt frantically trying to purchase a PS5 despite the lack of inventory, the microchip shortage, global shipping problems and internet scalpers using robots to buy up all the stock. It's a nightmare!

But don't worry, my dear gamer, this list is set to assuage your concerns. Here is the definitive list of the fall's best games to buy for either your PS4 or PS5, and most of these games are available on other platforms as well, whether that be a PC, Xbox or Nintendo Switch. But if you were to ask us, the experts, these are the best games to get for yourself or as a gift this holiday season, if you happen to get a new PS4/PS5 under the tree. Or under the Menorah or one just sent to your house on Black Friday.



The frontrunner for Game of the Year at many outlets is "Deathloop", a roguelike first-person shooter time loop game where you use magical powers and upgradable guns to assassinate eight targets or else the day resets. Yes, you read that all correctly, this is clearly not your typical video game. The art design, the world building, story and mechanics are all so idiosyncratic and unconventional, it's honestly refreshing not only to experience but to also talk about and recommend to people. Go in as blind as you can, and enjoy the mind blowing twists and turns Arkane Studios has to offer.

It's rare for a game, especially one that isn't a sequel and is a completely new original idea, to receive so many perfect reviews. But in Tamoor Hussain's 10/10 review at Gamespot, he says "Perhaps the most laudable part of 'Deathloop' is how it takes so many seemingly disparate things and creates harmony between them. Gameplay systems that feel isolated become pieces of a bigger puzzle, and when you see how they seamlessly connect together, you realize how special an achievement it really is. Similarly, on paper, the different aesthetics should be like oil and water, but they come together effortlessly to be part of a greater whole, and, for me, that's what 'Deathloop' is really about."

Rated M For Mature

"Kena" might look like a Pixar film, because it was made by two guys who came from the world of animated movies. The inspiration is more than just on the creator's sleeve, this entire game is chock full of quirky visuals, particle effects, cute characters and creature designs, and aims to become its own inspirational franchise that can one day rival the films and games it pays homage to.

In Tomas Franzese's review for Inverse, he says "Ember Labs has established a solid foundation for a franchise that could eventually rival 'The Legend of Zelda.' If future entries refine the combat and platforming, this could become one of the defining new series of this console generation."

Rated T For Teen

When legendary game designer Hideo Kojima first released "Death Stranding" a few years ago, the gaming world took notice. A star studden cast of Hollywood A-Listers, a genuinely different setting, and a very unconventional approach to gameplay (delivering packages over messy terrain while using other worldly technology) made the game a cult classic, and cementing it as a truly unique experience that divides people to this very day.

In his review of the game for The Guardian, Keith Stuart wrote "But out of such ostentatious ingredients, astonishing moments can occasionally arise. If you were looking for a PS5 game that informs us that, yes, near-photorealistic visuals can lift a work in more than a surface aesthetic sense, this is it. The image of the dead rising as twisted smoking shadows above the gnarled countryside is something that will live with me for a long time."

Rated M For Mature

Viva la revolución! Set in the fictional island country of Yara (which is totally just Cuba), you play as a guerilla fighting off a fascist regime set to wreck havoc on the population and possibly the world. Best known for playing villains in "The Mandalorian" and "Breaking Bad," actor Giancarlo Esposito steps into the big bad role here as President Castillo. It's your task to take out his lieutenants and save your home country from the jaws of political and genocidal destruction.

In his review of the game, IGN's Jon Ryan said "'Far Cry 6' is some of the most fun I've had with this series in nearly a decade. Its cast delivers strong performances across an enjoyable story, even if it's also a fairly predictable one that doesn't always land the bigger swings it tries to take. And despite some faltering new inventory mechanics and a handful of bizarre design choices, its creative weaponry means taking down an outpost, ransacking a convoy, or even just taking a ride with a buddy has never felt better."

Rated M For Mature

No, this is not the film. No, it doesn't star the same faces and voices from the film. No, it isn't the same story, this isn't an adaptation. We already know what you're thinking, but yes this game is worth checking out because it happens to chart its own path and territory from the comics and create a fantastical, hilarious adventure through space. Rocket Raccoon, Groot, Gamora, Drax, Peter aka Star Lord, Cosmo the Dog and plenty more join in on Marvel's colorful cast of characters.

In Ryan Gilliam's review for Polygon, he says "I always expected to jet around blasting aliens in 'Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy.' But its new place as one of the more emotionally resonant video game stories in recent memory easily makes it 2021's best surprise."

Rated T For Teen

The best selling video game, year in and year out, is "Call of Duty." Doesn't matter what the competition is, what the market looks like, what the games are about or where they're set, it sells the best. Every year, without fail. Which means that you have either played these games, own lots of them, or know lots of people who play them and have a group of friends harassing you about joining into their multiplayer sessions late at night. This year's title is set at the tail end of World War II, and tries to bring a new perspective to the European theater. This will be the most common gift requested this year, because it is every year.

Since the game hasn't been released yet as of this writing, we can't share any review snippets. But the open beta was a big success, and Ben Tyrer of Games Radar wrote about it "'The Call of Duty: Vanguard' beta has enough hiding beneath the surface to suggest it could offer up a different flavor of 'Call of Duty.' For starters, the introduction of Combat Pacing allows players to zone in on the type of games they want. Tactical games offer more opportunities for tense and tactical play (read: not murdered every 5 seconds), whereas Blitz ratchets up the pace, with grenades and bullets slung around like insults on a particularly bad day of discourse on Twitter. Whichever one appeals, you're more likely to be able to hone in on the experience you want."

Rated M For Mature

"Solar Ash" is the next indie hit from the creators of the much beloved "Hyper Light Drifter." It's a platformer that takes pieces from "Super Mario," the skating of "Jet Set Radio," and the giant boss battles of Shadow of the Colossus. On vibrant planets of purple and pink, you glide your way around fighting enemies and solving puzzles as you and your personal assistant voice Rei explore the universe, upgrading abilities and powers.

In Robert Purchese's preview of the game for Eurogamer, he says "'Solar Ash' is a game about movement, a game about speeding around bizarre fantasy landscapes and confronting enormous bosses who live there. You skate on multicolored clouds which bobble up behind you, and then you grind along glowing rails sprouting from alien pods. You fling grappling hooks to bridge chasms and you swing to new areas, and you scramble up sticky, sludgy growths to reach others. When you're doing 'Solar Ash' properly, you're moving at speed."

Not Rated By The ESRB

