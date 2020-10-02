How Newspapers Reacted To Donald Trump Testing Positive For The Coronavirus
Donald Trump's shocking announcement to the world that he and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive for the coronavirus came at 12:54 a.m. EST.
Newspaper editors scrambled to react to the news. According to the Washington Post, Greg Mees, the design director at the Minneapolis Star Tribune, was already in bed when the news broke and "called the paper's printing facility, which was already running off thousands of copies of the next day's edition."
Here's a collection of newspapers that featured the news on the front page: