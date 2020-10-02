👋 Welcome to Digg

Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.

📩 Stay up-to-date

Email will be sent to:

Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.

🎉 You’re all set!

Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.

View account

How Newspapers Reacted To Donald Trump Testing Positive For The Coronavirus
STOP THE PRESSES

Donald Trump's shocking announcement to the world that he and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive for the coronavirus came at 12:54 a.m. EST.

Newspaper editors scrambled to react to the news. According to the Washington Post, Greg Mees, the design director at the Minneapolis Star Tribune, was already in bed when the news broke and "called the paper's printing facility, which was already running off thousands of copies of the next day's edition."

Here's a collection of newspapers that featured the news on the front page:

The Los Angeles Times

New York Daily News

Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Tampa Bay Times

The Baltimore Sun

Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

Anchorage Daily News

The San Francisco Chronicle

Minneapolis Star Tribune

The New York Post

The West Australian

James Crugnale
James Crugnale is an associate editor at Digg.com.

Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

HARDLY A 'RIGHTEOUS CAUSE'

outsideonline.com

Southern Civil War symbols have been a flash point in towns and cities for years, but at places like the Gettysburg battlefield and Arlington National Cemetery—which are run by the Park Service and the Pentagon — there's a new, escalating conflict over monuments that honor the Lost Cause.

GO OFF KING

defector.com

At the 2017 U.S. Open, Schwartzman became the shortest man to reach a major quarterfinal in 23 years. He has flirted at the edges of the top ten, having reached No. 11 in the world, and will be right up there again after making it to the finals of the Italian Open last week.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample