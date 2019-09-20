How To Cross The Street Without Disrupting A Marathon
Jeff Seal interviewed fearless New Yorkers for tips and tricks on how to cross the street when there's a world major marathon happening outside your doorstep.
Jeff Seal interviewed fearless New Yorkers for tips and tricks on how to cross the street when there's a world major marathon happening outside your doorstep.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
If you hate Ticketmaster, just cherish the fact that for years this company has been a part of some controversy surrounding its business practices.
"The question is, does it come tomorrow or 50 years from now?"
Jeff Seal interviewed fearless New Yorkers for tips and tricks on how to cross the street when there's a world major marathon happening outside your doorstep.
She used to be married to the "Vampire Diaries" guy.
An org chart from hell, disobedient subagencies, too much oversight, too little oversight: it's been 20 years — will DHS ever stop flailing?
Here's everything you need to know about the $100 million lawsuit that chess player Hans Niemann filed against Magnus Carlsen and Chess.com for defaming his name
The behind-the-scenes story of Herb Powell, Danny DeVito's classic character from "The Simpsons," as told by writers Al Jean and Jeff Martin and director Wes Archer.
Ever wanted to find out where your family is really from? This popular DNA test can help you learn more about your ancestors, and connect with long-lost cousins for just $59.
This is how FIFA, world soccer's governing body. corrupted its ways to send the 2022 men's World Cup to Qatar.
Viola Davis and Justin Trudeau are among the people who shared a viral mistruth about Iranian protesters in the past several days.
This week, we're having some trouble with fast food menu copywriting and de-glamorizing the nine-to-five. Join us.
Gamecamp.gg is a staple to save you money while unlocking gaming.
After delays and drama, NASA finally sent the uncrewed Artemis 1 into orbit around the moon, hopefully to affirm the possibility of sending astronauts to the lunar surface again.
In theory, you could improve your credit score all by yourself. But even the most ardent DIYer will admit that, when it comes to credit repair, you're better off leaving it to the pros.
Directed by Antoine Fuqua, "Emancipation" is a historical action thriller based on true events. It stars Will Smith, Ben Foster and others, and will release in cinemas on December 2, 2022.
Scientists have promised that a male birth control drug is a decade away since at least the 1970s. Will it finally become a reality?
How do we choose to give thanks? By finding the most hilarious Thanksgiving-themed swag on Amazon.
Kenya Broadcasting Company's Alvin Kaunda was reporting on young orphaned elephants, at the David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, when some of them decided to 'ruin' his take.
Legend has it that the cities of Madero and Tampico are protected from hurricanes by an alien base called Amupac.
Here's a visualization showing the balance sheet of the recently imploded crypto exchange FTX.
Consuming microplastics puts your health at risk. LARQ's water filtration systems can keep you safe.
Jon Stewart discusses antisemitism in the US, and why he doesn't think censorship is the answer.
"I thought I was going for a routine therapy session. But Wendell had other ideas."
Almost everything at Huckberry is on sale throughout November 16 and 17. Some exclusions apply.
Around a thousand babies are born every four minutes on Earth — here's where those births will take place.
Surrounded by tiny dogs, actor Jason Momoa talks "Slumberland," his kids and more.
Pomegranates can be a confusing fruit to tackle — but not anymore.
"Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter has left many users wondering if they should join its rival, which promises a "different kind of social media experience." But how different is it?"
Aastha Arora, whose birth in 2000 marked a milestone in India's population, on what the "billionth baby" tag has meant since.
Rogen plays a character based on Spielberg's favorite uncle in the semi-autobiographical movie.
Actor admitted to having a "deep insecurity" about her famous parents.
Eddie Redmayne played him, and now a Netflix documentary has tackled the story of the nurse who killed patients.
As a number of GOP politicians move to distance themselves from Trump after the midterms, the former president announces plans to run in the 2024 election.
The summer's best celeb feud is back on.
"Expect months of self-pity as Republicans inch away from the ex-president and Ron DeSantis gains steam."
Ethan Chelebowski deconstructs the popular In-N-Out burger and shows you how to recreate a slightly healthier version at home.
It's easy to project a fantasy onto someone you think you know.
Caleb Simpson's man-on-the-street TikTok videos capture the insides of stranger's homes for millions of followers.
In the words of Scott Seiss: "Your down payment couldn't buy a Frosty at an airport Wendy's today."
Case in point: horseshoe crabs.
The studio behind cult clothing label Poche turned their love of the sport into a safe and uplifting space for diverse communities across the city.
Mike Boyd attempts to make the robot which was reported by numerous outlets as the device allegedly used by Hans Niemann to cheat in games.
Leaderless movements have become a defining form of protest in the 21st century. You can't arrest an idea, especially when so many people believe in it.
Police say all four students are considered victims in the case.
Matt Amys recreates how Formula One cars were powered on back in the V10 days with a 1998 Minardi F1 car.
Marred by delays, high spending, and tech criticism, NASA's Artemis program has finally taken flight. Will it really be able to take astronauts back to the surface of the moon?
Want to make sure your stuff isn't covered in germs? Give it a bath in UV light, and 99% of germs are donezo.