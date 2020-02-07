The Week's Best Memes, Ranked

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream, instead bouncing around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit.

Enter: our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked. For the week of February 3rd, we have a few contenders: Nancy Pelosi ripping the SOTU, Kylo Ren screaming, Bernie Sanders writing and the 62%.

4. Nancy Pelosi Ripping The SOTU

The meme: It's been quite a week in politics: not only did we go through the catastrophe that was the Iowa caucus, but we also had a memorable moment during Trump's State of the Union address when House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ripped up her copy of Trump's speech after he had delivered the speech. The video of Pelosi tearing the speech in half has instantly become a meme, with many people appropriating the moment for comedic purposes.

Examples

Me ripping up the study guide after failing the test: pic.twitter.com/HVPXObzpGG — Josh Silverman (@JoshMSilverman) February 5, 2020

Me tearing up the chore list my mom would leave me during summer break



pic.twitter.com/qdzyOQfpnH — KenzO (@koshiz) February 5, 2020

Germany after signing the treaty of Versailles (1919) pic.twitter.com/lEV0qE5x1J — Black Michael Cera (@javeigh) February 6, 2020

nice try Nancy, but you need to take that speech to Mount Doom and cast it into the fires of Orodruin https://t.co/daw5bDF9LQ — Matt Oswalt (@MattOswaltVA) February 5, 2020

Verdict: Last year, Pelosi's response to Trump's State of the Union speech, a clap that many read as sarcastic, broke the internet with its weird combination of restraint and contempt. This year Pelosi's response is definitely more dramatic and has given us plenty of fodder to skewer the ludicrousness that is our current political situation. And much like the Iowa caucus meme, when life verges on parody and gives you lemons, we might as well make some memes.

Pang-Chieh Ho

3. Kylo Ren Screaming Lyrics

The meme: The State of the Scene podcast posted a Twitter prompt involving a photo of Adam Driver as his villainous Star Wars character Kylo Ren in an intense rage and asked what song lyric he was "about to scream."



QUOTE with the lyrics he about to scream pic.twitter.com/d7esGwmd1R — STATE OF THE SCENE (@SOTSPodcast) January 31, 2020

Many folks obliged and provided captions of the leader of the First Order belting out hilariously unlikely lyrics.



Examples:

FFFFFFFIVE HUNDRED TWENTY FIVE THOUSAND SIX HUNDRED https://t.co/9ek3EExV3z — nobody (@natalietchang) February 3, 2020

She put de lime in de coconut https://t.co/EhdICF2ZK7 — Ben Cahn (@Buncahn) February 1, 2020

BUT ALONE IS ALONE NOT ALIVE!!!!!!! https://t.co/22QVNjKjGo — Netflix Film (@NetflixFilm) February 1, 2020

BE

CAUSE



YOU

DON'T



KNOW US AT ALL WE LAUGH WHEN OLD PEOPLE FALL



BUT WHAT WOULD YOU EXPECT WITH A CONSCIENCE SO SMALL https://t.co/toHyc7HWsL — Ryan Broderick (@broderick) January 31, 2020

For being alive.

Make me alive

Make me alive https://t.co/IrAnE53I5j — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) February 1, 2020

The verdict: 2019 was a big year for Adam Driver meme-wise, with many of his fans captioning his famous wall-punching scene from "Marriage Story" and his iconic visage continues to resonate into 2020, but with "The Rise of Skywalker" having less of a cultural impact as the previous Star Wars installments, it's unclear how much traction this one will get. Kudos to Netflix for the synergy though.

James Crugnale

2. Bernie Drawing Stuff

The meme: There are few unwritten internet rules stronger than "if you post a picture of a whiteboard, people are going to photoshop it." Bernie Sanders is the latest public figure to whiteboard himself, with an image of him writing on a board circulating on social media. What kinds of things would it be funny for Bernie to write? Mostly stuff that high schoolers would write:

Examples:

Want to meme it yourself? Here's a blank template:

The verdict: With Nate Silver and FiveThirtyEight rating Bernie Sanders as the favorite for the Democratic nomination — and with Sanders' large online fanbase — expect to see a lot of Sanders-based memes over the coming months. It's early to say how the whiteboard meme will stack up, but it's infinitely reusable and there's a ton of comedy to be mined from Bernie writing weird/inappropriate stuff. Good meme.



Dan Fallon

1. The 62%

The meme: Following the Iowa caucuses on Monday, there was some app trouble — a mishapp, if you will (though you really don't have to) — such that the results were not delivered in as timely a fashion as they usually are. Ordinarily the results, which give us a rough idea of the leading party candidates, are shared with the public by the end of the night of the caucuses. This year, the Iowa Democratic Party decided to use a brand-new, untested mobile app to count votes. Things did not go well, and no results were released Monday night.

By Tuesday, the IDP said they were finally releasing results — but only…62% of them. Which left us with a lot of questions, and a lot of jokes.

Examples:



We've got…. what looks to be 62 percent of your corona virus test results back if you're interested? — Shannon Woodward (@shannonwoodward) February 4, 2020

On my way to get the last 38% from the Iowa DNC pic.twitter.com/xTvAZHltsP — Viewers! Like! You!🌠 (@redsarahead4) February 5, 2020

There were subcategories of 62% jokes, too, like the multitude of jokes about watching 62% of a movie:

Just finished watching 62% of Fight Club!



Can't get over how Tyler Durden, keeps giving that poor Edward Norton guy such a rough time. 🙂 — Karla Ortiz (@kortizart) February 5, 2020

62% into watching the Titanic and this ship looks pretty resilient. — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) February 4, 2020

just finished 62% of I am legend and I think the dog is gonna be fine — nyquil angelo (@jetgreguar) February 5, 2020

Or finishing 62% of a book:

Just finished 62% of this novel and we're so excited for Gatsby and Daisy. — Capitol Hill Books (@chbooksdc) February 4, 2020

There were some choice mashups with other good memes:

The public can have 62 percent of the vote total, as a treat — executive cheddar (@Bodyisturd) February 5, 2020

And then just some exhausted, too-real takes:

I am 62 percent certain that Twitter is about to have a meltdown — James Hitchcock (@JamesHitchcock) February 4, 2020

Verdict: Did Twitter have a meltdown? Yes. But also, amid the arguably much more insidious divisions that the caucuses caused within the Democratic party, for a few brief and beautiful moments, this meme brought us together. Maybe only like, say, 62% together, but that's enough to go on, isn't it?

Molly Bradley

Click each entry on the ranking to see when it debuted.

Baby Yoda is so powerful that Planters blew up their brand to launch the (terrifying) BabyNut: