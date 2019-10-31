The Week's Best Memes, Ranked
In our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked, we not only rank the funniest memes on the internet each week, we also keep a running top 10 of the best memes of 2019. Skip to that here.
Our colleague Joey Cosco has moved on to new challenges, so the rest of the Digg editorial team will be curating the weekly meme rankings, starting this week.
For the week of October 28, we have a handful of contenders: Italian AOC, "If I were," and "OK Boomer."
4. Italian AOC
The meme: During a House Financial Services Committee hearing last week, Mark Zuckerberg was grilled by Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez over Facebook's policies regarding fact checking and political advertising; while speaking, Ocasio-Cortez was caught on camera gesticulating for a split-second, making what looked like an Italian hand gesture when taken out-of-context. The photo of the moment, captured by Getty Images news staff photographer Chip Somodevilla, instantly became a meme and quickly made the rounds as the hashtag #ItalianAOC trended and the Twitterati made hay out of the Congresswoman's gesture with witty captions of various Italian-isms.
The examples:
Verdict: That's a spicy meatball! In these polarized political times, Republicans, Democrats and others can all come together to enjoy this funny, delightfully out-of-context meme.
James Crugnale
3. Majors Be Like
The meme:
An infinitely adaptable meme where you list a major and then poke fun at said major with an imaginary project they'd have that is due on Friday. Most of these memes unpack the stereotypes we commonly associate with such majors, with some going quite poignant on the social commentary.
Verdict:
Similar to the "If I were..." meme coming up next, one of the strongest points of the "Majors be like" meme is the ample room it allows for expression. And while it's fun to make fun of the tendencies and stereotypical associations of each major, we believe the meme is at its best when it is elevated to the realm of literal poetry, as can be seen in this meme:
2. If I Were
The meme: Everybody coming up with variations on the wishful sentence, "If I were _____, I would simply ______."
Examples:
The verdict: Good, if often bleak, meme. An accurate reflection of our times. These range from the simple and playful to the clever and highly referential, with the occasional earnest (read: jaded) iteration thrown in, because we live in a world where we all wish a lot of things, and not all our wishes are very much fun.
Unfortunately, none can ever touch the brilliance of one of the earliest appearances (perhaps the origin?) of this meme, from beloved Twitter icon @leyawn:
Because there are few things funnier than such a deliberately absurd sentiment being met with the life-draining force of boomer realism. Say it with us: OK, boomer.
Molly Bradley
1. OK Boomer
The meme: On Tuesday, Taylor Lorenz at the New York Times introduced the (non Gen Z portion) of the world to the phrase "OK Boomer." "OK Boomer" is exactly what it sounds like if you were to imagine it coming out of a teen's mouth — an exasperated dismissal of the older generation and its effect on the world and an"endlessly repeated retort to the problem of older people who just don't get it, a rallying cry for millions of fed up kids."
The irony of course, is that OK Boomer's newfound fame and New York Times' recognition will likely kill the phrase in its creators' eyes, but we can still enjoy some examples.
The examples:
The verdict: A very good and righteous meme (if also, as mentioned above, probably already reaching the end of its lifespan). If a teen in your life OK Boomers you, you're just going to have to live with it.
Dan Fallon
