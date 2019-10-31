The Week's Best Memes, Ranked

In our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked, we not only rank the funniest memes on the internet each week, we also keep a running top 10 of the best memes of 2019. Skip to that here.

Our colleague Joey Cosco has moved on to new challenges, so the rest of the Digg editorial team will be curating the weekly meme rankings, starting this week.

For the week of October 28, we have a handful of contenders: Italian AOC, "If I were," and "OK Boomer."



4. Italian AOC

The meme: During a House Financial Services Committee hearing last week, Mark Zuckerberg was grilled by Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez over Facebook's policies regarding fact checking and political advertising; while speaking, Ocasio-Cortez was caught on camera gesticulating for a split-second, making what looked like an Italian hand gesture when taken out-of-context. The photo of the moment, captured by Getty Images news staff photographer Chip Somodevilla, instantly became a meme and quickly made the rounds as the hashtag #ItalianAOC trended and the Twitterati made hay out of the Congresswoman's gesture with witty captions of various Italian-isms.



The examples:

When the moon hits your eye pic.twitter.com/Gs3mfWKGKG — Lou (@ljstella) October 28, 2019

When the cannoli has chocolate on one end and pistachios on the other pic.twitter.com/7rGO0UFuy1 — NATE DIAZ IS THE HIGHLANDER (@hashy_larry) October 28, 2019

"I said just a HINT of oregano and NO bay leaves!"#ItalianAOC pic.twitter.com/zlkQwRruEP — Angry Asian #Angry&Motivated #PRU #GetOut&VoteNov5 (@AngryandAsian) October 29, 2019

*when the mozzarell is fresh* pic.twitter.com/LiM4OQwGD7 — mike mulloy (@fakemikemulloy) October 28, 2019

I'll make him a green new deal he can't resist. #italianaoc pic.twitter.com/9sT3jb7p2l — Jeffrey Donston (@DonstonJeffrey) October 29, 2019

leaked video of Italian AOC pic.twitter.com/cpQfmIRfoV — Alyssa Limperis (@alyssalimp) October 30, 2019



Verdict: That's a spicy meatball! In these polarized political times, Republicans, Democrats and others can all come together to enjoy this funny, delightfully out-of-context meme.

James Crugnale



3. Majors Be Like

The meme:

An infinitely adaptable meme where you list a major and then poke fun at said major with an imaginary project they'd have that is due on Friday. Most of these memes unpack the stereotypes we commonly associate with such majors, with some going quite poignant on the social commentary.

sociology majors be like damn i have to solve systematic racism by friday — ✩ lisette ✩ (@sadmexi) October 30, 2019

Econ majors be like ugh my graph explaining why poor people deserve to die is due Friday 😫 — Jesse (@JesCRyan) October 30, 2019

Psychology majors be like damn I can't even be mad at you bc I know why you reacted the way you did — maddi (@omaddiyo) October 30, 2019

film majors be like fuck i gotta do nothing by friday — jaboukie (@jaboukie) October 31, 2019

Verdict:

Similar to the "If I were..." meme coming up next, one of the strongest points of the "Majors be like" meme is the ample room it allows for expression. And while it's fun to make fun of the tendencies and stereotypical associations of each major, we believe the meme is at its best when it is elevated to the realm of literal poetry, as can be seen in this meme:

poetry majors be like



what

is due on

friday, But

myself — jonny sun (@jonnysun) October 31, 2019



2. If I Were

The meme: Everybody coming up with variations on the wishful sentence, "If I were _____, I would simply ______."

Examples:

if i had an impala i would simply not tame it — one of ur hoes (@miliondollameat) October 29, 2019

if my wife died and i got a chance to get her back by walking out of the underworld without looking back, i would simply not turn around. rip to orpheus but im different — rio @ CON RADD CONRAD,, C (@radicrow) October 30, 2019

if I was the titanic I would simply go around the iceberg — Beans After Dark (@goodbeanalt) October 29, 2019



The verdict: Good, if often bleak, meme. An accurate reflection of our times. These range from the simple and playful to the clever and highly referential, with the occasional earnest (read: jaded) iteration thrown in, because we live in a world where we all wish a lot of things, and not all our wishes are very much fun.

if i wanted my dreams to come true i would simply not wake up — g h o s t f l e s h (@moondripped) October 27, 2019

If I owned a very popular website that I hated, I would simply sell it. — David Roth (@david_j_roth) October 30, 2019

if i were i would simply just not be — "aidan" (@literalclownery) October 29, 2019



Unfortunately, none can ever touch the brilliance of one of the earliest appearances (perhaps the origin?) of this meme, from beloved Twitter icon @leyawn:





Because there are few things funnier than such a deliberately absurd sentiment being met with the life-draining force of boomer realism. Say it with us: OK, boomer.

Molly Bradley



1. OK Boomer

The meme: On Tuesday, Taylor Lorenz at the New York Times introduced the (non Gen Z portion) of the world to the phrase "OK Boomer." "OK Boomer" is exactly what it sounds like if you were to imagine it coming out of a teen's mouth — an exasperated dismissal of the older generation and its effect on the world and an"endlessly repeated retort to the problem of older people who just don't get it, a rallying cry for millions of fed up kids."

The irony of course, is that OK Boomer's newfound fame and New York Times' recognition will likely kill the phrase in its creators' eyes, but we can still enjoy some examples.

The examples:

saying "eat the rich"



-depressing

-been done

-makes people think you're a cannibal



saying "ok boomer"



-fresh

-new

-hurtful to a generation that ruined the planet and economy — Skoog (@Skoog) October 17, 2019

arguing with someone:



-pointless

-lots of anger

-they won't listen



"ok boomer"



-so useful

-lots of anger (from their end)

-literally the best invention of all time — Beans After Dark (@goodbeanalt) October 7, 2019

Doctor: I'm sorry Mr Hoppus the tests came back and it's terminal. You have but days to live.

Me: Haha. OK Boomer. Lol. — spooky gym christmas. (@markhoppus) October 31, 2019



The verdict: A very good and righteous meme (if also, as mentioned above, probably already reaching the end of its lifespan). If a teen in your life OK Boomers you, you're just going to have to live with it.

Dan Fallon

Click each entry on the ranking to see when it debuted.