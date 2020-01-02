The Week's Best Memes, Ranked

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream, instead bouncing around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit.

4. Beginning of decade / End of decade

The meme: The ending of 2019 was an emotional one, as it was not only the end of the year, but the end of the decade. A lot has changed in the past 10 years, and none is more demonstrable than the "Beginning of the decade vs. End of the decade" meme, which reflects the dramatic changes we've gone through from 2010 to 2019, regardless of whether it's pop culture or personal glow-ups and changes.



Examples:

Taylor Swift Taylor Swift and

and Justin Bieber Justin Bieber at

at the beginning of the end of the

the decade. decade. pic.twitter.com/Rd0YeukpAo — emma stands with taylor!!! (@shookswiftie) December 21, 2019

Zendaya at the beginning of the decade

V

Zendaya at the end of the decade #TwitterMomentOfTheDecade pic.twitter.com/UHLKlMGGmN — dork (@Fantasy2Realit3) December 2, 2019

tony and natasha



start of end of

the decade the decade pic.twitter.com/yiqZKGhC9z — 𝐜𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐞. (@romanoffcamz) December 2, 2019

sansa stark



beginning of the end of the

decade decade pic.twitter.com/fvXhJYy6fL — beyza! (@sansasflorian) December 2, 2019

Me at the beginning of the decade vs the end pic.twitter.com/bw9rIbaDo9 — Scary Bradshaw 🕷👠 (@biancaxunise) December 5, 2019

Verdict: It's easy to forget how much has changed in a decade and this meme really puts into perspective things that we have forgotten, such as the fact that we have spent around ten years with "Game of Thrones" and Marvel movies and how we've witnessed the changes and transformations of celebrities. It's been a helluva decade and we're glad that we have this meme to encapsulate that.

Pang-Chieh Ho

3. The Pope Slap

The meme: A woman in St. Peter's Square on New Year's Eve grabbed at Pope Francis as he walked by, leading the pope to slap her on the wrist:

Pope Francis slaps pilgrim's hand after she yanks his arm in St Peter's Square on New Year's Evehttps://t.co/raVkhKxNNS pic.twitter.com/pVAEygovA5 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) January 1, 2020

The internet, shocked and bemused, dealt with it as the internet does: by making jokes.

The examples:

What's the point of being pope if you can't slap anyone you want — Jess Dweck (@TheDweck) January 1, 2020

2020 goal: get my ass kicked by the pope — Bill Corbett (@BillCorbett) January 1, 2020

Woman yells at pope pic.twitter.com/fd6Rk60me9 — memes i found on an abandoned usb stick (@MemesCentraI) January 2, 2020

keep hearing the pope slaps and i didn't even know he had an album — maura quint (@behindyourback) January 1, 2020

Good morning humans.



Today is the second day of the decade. The world's on fire and the pope slaps now. — God (@thegoodgodabove) January 2, 2020

The verdict: "The Pope slaps now" is a funny phrase, but also a fittingly jarring beginning to a new decade (to remind us that it probably won't be better than last decade). We aren't expecting this meme to stick around, but for this week, it slaps.

2. 2020 ASCII Memes

The Meme: The start of the new year sparked a 2020 personal affirmation meme tucked inside blocky ASCII art. Twitter user Oaksupreme_ got the ball rolling by tweeting "Secure the 💰and spoil your mum." Dozens soon followed with their own declarations for 2020. Presidential candidates even joined in on the fun.



The examples:

┏━━┓┏━━┓┏━━┓┏━━┓

┗━┓┃┃┏┓┃┗━┓┃┃┏┓┃

┏━┛┃┃┃┃┃┏━┛┃┃┃┃┃

Secure the 💰and spoil

your mum

┃┏━┛┃┃┃┃┃┏━┛┃┃┃┃

┃┗━┓┃┗┛┃┃┗━┓┃┗┛┃

┗━━┛┗━━┛┗━━┛┗━━┛ — Franje (@oaksupreme_) December 19, 2019

┏━━┓┏━━┓┏━━┓┏━━┓

┗━┓┃┃┏┓┃┗━┓┃┃┏┓┃

┏━┛┃┃┃┃┃┏━┛┃┃┃┃┃

LENTILS FOR EVERYBODY!

┃┏━┛┃┃┃┃┃┏━┛┃┃┃┃

┃┗━┓┃┗┛┃┃┗━┓┃┗┛┃

┗━━┛┗━━┛┗━━┛┗━━ — Tamar Haspel (@TamarHaspel) December 29, 2019

┏━━┓┏━━┓┏━━┓┏━━┓

┗━┓┃┃┏┓┃┗━┓┃┃┏┓┃

┏━┛┃┃┃┃┃┏━┛┃┃┃┃┃

MORE DRESSES WITH POCKETS

┃┏━┛┃┃┃┃┃┏━┛┃┃┃┃

┃┗━┓┃┗┛┃┃┗━┓┃┗┛┃

┗━━┛┗━━┛┗━━┛┗━━ — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) December 27, 2019

┏━━┓┏━━┓┏━━┓┏━━┓

┗━┓┃┃┏┓┃┗━┓┃┃┏┓┃

┏━┛┃┃┃┃┃┏━┛┃┃┃┃┃

HINDSIGHT

┃┏━┛┃┃┃┃┃┏━┛┃┃┃┃

┃┗━┓┃┗┛┃┃┗━┓┃┗┛┃

┗━━┛┗━━┛┗━━┛┗━━┛ — Ed Solomon (@ed_solomon) December 31, 2019

┏━━┓┏━━┓┏━━┓┏━━┓

┗━┓┃┃┏┓┃┗━┓┃┃┏┓┃

┏━┛┃┃┃┃┃┏━┛┃┃┃┃┃

PIZZA BUT FOR BREAKFAST

┃┏━┛┃┃┃┃┃┏━┛┃┃┃┃

┃┗━┓┃┗┛┃┃┗━┓┃┗┛┃

┗━━┛┗━━┛┗━━┛┗━━ — Kum & Go (@kumandgo) December 25, 2019

┏━━┓┏━━┓┏━━┓┏━━┓

┗━┓┃┃┏┓┃┗━┓┃┃┏┓┃

┏━┛┃┃┃┃┃┏━┛┃┃┃┃┃

A New Era

┃┏━┛┃┃┃┃┃┏━┛┃┃┃┃

┃┗━┓┃┗┛┃┃┗━┓┃┗┛┃

┗━━┛┗━━┛┗━━┛┗━━┛ — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) December 30, 2019

Some memers deconstructed the ASCII premise of the form:

┏━━┓┏━━┓ ┏━━┓┏━━┓

┗━┓┃┃┏┓┃ ┃┏━┛┃┏┓┃

┏━┛┃┃┃┃┃ ┃┗━┓┃┃┃┃

feral ━ hogs

┗━┓┃┃┃┃┃ ┗━┓┃┃┃┃┃

┏━┛┃┃┗┛┃ ┏━┛┃┃┗┛┃

┗━━┛┗━━┛ ┗━━┛┗━━┛ — Megan Kingsbury (@MgnKngsbry) December 29, 2019

┏━━┓┏━━┓┏━━┓┏━━┓

┃┏┓┃┃┏┓┃┃┏━┛┃┏━┛

┃┗┛┃┃┃┃┃┃┗━┓┃┗━┓

Here she is, boys. Here she is, world.

┃┏┓┃┃┃┃┃┗━┓┃┃┏━┛

┃┃┃┃┃┗┛┃┏━┛┃┃┗━┓

┗┛┗┛┗━━┛┗━━┛┗━━┛ — John Robert Allman (@Johnny_Allman) December 30, 2019

The verdict: While amusing for some excited to shout their proclamations for 2020 inside a string of garbled characters, disability advocates cried foul on the meme for being unreadable for screen readers.

2020 is the year we stop tweeting things screen readers can't read. — Mia Violet (@OhMiaGod) December 30, 2019

In 2020, let's not blow up our blind friend's Twitter feeds with memes they can't decipher.

James Crugnale

1. This Is How I Win

The meme: Following the release of the Adam Sandler thriller "Uncut Gems," a particular image of Sandler's character circulated Twitter with its accompanying caption: "This is how I win."

Something about this struck a chord, and people have been transplanting the grandiose statement into much more mundane and specific — i.e., relatable — situations.



Examples:

Getting out of jury duty by changing my identity to a nine-year-old's pic.twitter.com/gniWO7QOI6 — cory snearowski (@corysnearowski) December 26, 2019

When my wife asks which plate is hers and I say "they're the same" as I pick up the good one. pic.twitter.com/Hfg5la6bjO — sean clements (@SeanClements) December 27, 2019

People pretending they don't understand how boarding groups, or the alphabet, work to get in line earlier pic.twitter.com/opUPnA24T7 — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) December 26, 2019

Hillary Clinton not going to Wisconsin in 2016 pic.twitter.com/t2GcrEPxup — Jules (@Julian_Epp) December 30, 2019

The best ones, though, are the versions that edit the caption, rendering the caption and its context irrelevant, but maintaining the humor of Sandler's character's whole vibe:

When u get into the shower and the water's too hot pic.twitter.com/r5gvIgPIzl — Christina Friel (@christinafriel_) December 30, 2019

Verdict: This is a good meme. Almost every iteration has made me laugh, or otherwise wince, in recognition. Plus, the ones with edited captions are usually so pointlessly convoluted as to be especially funny. Honestly, ten out of ten stars for this meme, and I haven't even seen "Uncut Gems" yet.

Molly Bradley

