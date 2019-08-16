This Week's Best Memes, Ranked

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream, instead bouncing around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit.
For the week of August 12, we have a handful of contenders: The fish tube, Four Loko's new White Claw ripoff, that girl sipping kombucha and Simon Cowell's Frozen Face.
4. Simon Cowell's Frozen Face
The meme: Photos of Simon Cowell with an especially frozen face surfaced this week. According to an interview with Access Hollywood, Cowell attributes the change to his new vegan diet. Regardless, folks all over the internet had a fun time attributing it to something else.
The examples:
Verdict: Not exactly the kindest flavor of internet humor, this meme highlights the internet's love for keeping tabs (and dunking) on celebrities and stars from eras gone by.
3. Four Loko's New 14% Alcohol White Claw Ripoff
The meme: Fresh off the heels of White Claw becoming the internet's favorite funny drink, Four Loko announced its new product: a hard seltzer with 14% alcohol by volume. Of course, folks from both ends of the White-Claw-Is-Good-White-Claw-Is-Bad spectrum found humor in the new intoxicating drink.
The examples:
Verdict: Four Loko is a great punchline to any joke, and the company's new product seems like no exception. Fun memes, will be even more fun/dangerous when people start trying this insane drink and then post about the wild things it makes them do.
2. That Girl Drinking Kombucha
The meme: This video clip, originally from a viral TikTok posted by TikTokster @brittanyt445, was just supposed to be a funny review of a can of kombucha. It's good for that, but people all around the internet also took this clip out of context to apply it to any situation where someone might waffle back and forth on whether or not they like something. It's also extremely good for that.
The examples:
Verdict: An excellent reaction. Brittany's face conveys so, so many emotions in such a short time. Even without sound, this is an extremely affecting and enjoyable video to watch. Good meme.
Unrankable — Jeffery Epstein Memes
The meme: Yeesh. In July, billionaire financier and friend-to-the-rich Jeffery Epstein was accused and arrested of absolutely terrible, heinous crimes. This past weekend, it was reported that Epstein committed suicide in jail.
This is a dark story, but in 2019, it's one that strikes a chord with a certain (and I imagine growing) subsection of the web that's hungry for deranged, offensive and dark memes. That's especially true for jokes that target those who corruptly wield a gross amount of power.
The examples: We're not embedding any of these memes because they're really, really foul. But you can find some here.
Verdict: Damn, these are dark. If you find them funny, that's fine. There's a certain amount of punching up going on here, and I think that's good. But I cannot bring myself to rank these next to memes like The Big Can Of Four Loko With Lots Of Booze In It. I just can't do it. This week's unrankable meme: Jeffery Epstein's dark, depressing life.
1. The Fish Tube
The meme: Over last weekend, an old video explaining the process ecologists use to transport fish over dams and into breeding areas gained new traction on social media. Watch that video right here:
It's an interesting concept, and it also comes with some hilarious imagery. Over the last week, the internet has taken the concept of a "fish tube" and really swam wi– er, ran with it.
The examples:
Verdict: Top tier meme. Very fun concept with many simple ways to execute a good job. The over all premise — that it's bizarre that humans have come up with such a complicated method of getting fish to do things they were born to do: swim, change locations and breed — is extra funny, and also some food for deeper thought. Or not! It can be just a dumb meme if you want it to be, simply load yourself into the fish tube and allow yourself to be yeeted to anew.
The Official Josco™ 2019 Meme Power Ranking
Click each entry on the ranking to see when it debuted.
- 30–50 Feral Hogs
- Fish Tube
- Wife/Wife Guy Memes
- Bigger Than Before
- My X Has Unionized
- The Girl Drinking Kombucha Reaction GIF
- "I Think You Should Leave" Memes
- Four Loko/White Claws Memes (a tie!)
- Hot Girl Summer
- Simon Cowell's Frozen Face
Almost dethroned the king. Almost.
