This Week's Best Memes, Ranked

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream, instead bouncing around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit.

Enter: our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked, where we not only rank the funniest memes each week, we also keep a running top 10 of the best memes of 2019. Skip to that here.

For the week of August 12, we have a handful of contenders: The fish tube, Four Loko's new White Claw ripoff, that girl sipping kombucha and Simon Cowell's Frozen Face.

4. Simon Cowell's Frozen Face

The meme: Photos of Simon Cowell with an especially frozen face surfaced this week. According to an interview with Access Hollywood, Cowell attributes the change to his new vegan diet. Regardless, folks all over the internet had a fun time attributing it to something else.

The examples:

why does simon cowell look like a Mii pic.twitter.com/SokomK11Lk — Cat "Herine" Graffam (@catgraffam) August 14, 2019

me after using my botox groupon https://t.co/ZBusNZWkAK — Gabriela Barkho (@gabrielabarkho) August 15, 2019

wat the fuck happened to simon cowell???? pic.twitter.com/vGmdvaMssD — Frasier Ramon (@SteveMerkle9) August 14, 2019

Verdict: Not exactly the kindest flavor of internet humor, this meme highlights the internet's love for keeping tabs (and dunking) on celebrities and stars from eras gone by.



3. Four Loko's New 14% Alcohol White Claw Ripoff

The meme: Fresh off the heels of White Claw becoming the internet's favorite funny drink, Four Loko announced its new product: a hard seltzer with 14% alcohol by volume. Of course, folks from both ends of the White-Claw-Is-Good-White-Claw-Is-Bad spectrum found humor in the new intoxicating drink.

The examples:



Me the next day after blacking out because of Four Loko Seltzer pic.twitter.com/GeW89kK65g — Follow (@Kofie) August 13, 2019

FourLoko coming out with hard seltzer reminds me of this for some reason pic.twitter.com/hoIsTWWGc3 — sarah schauer 🦂 (@SJSchauer) August 16, 2019

white claw: hey baby i hope you have sweet dreams goodnight :)



four loko seltzer: wass6p — The Black Sheep (@TheBlackSheep99) August 15, 2019

White Claw: makes a nice, refreshing hard seltzer

Natty Light: makes a nice, refreshing hard seltzer



Four Loko: SO WHO'S READY TO DIE, GUYS HAHAHAHAHA — Ms. Mollis (@BurdsIVue) August 15, 2019

Verdict: Four Loko is a great punchline to any joke, and the company's new product seems like no exception. Fun memes, will be even more fun/dangerous when people start trying this insane drink and then post about the wild things it makes them do.



2. That Girl Drinking Kombucha

The meme: This video clip, originally from a viral TikTok posted by TikTokster @brittanyt445, was just supposed to be a funny review of a can of kombucha. It's good for that, but people all around the internet also took this clip out of context to apply it to any situation where someone might waffle back and forth on whether or not they like something. It's also extremely good for that.

The examples:

Me having a mental breakdown and wondering if I should fake my death and move away to start fresh pic.twitter.com/jBkwOpv5Uj — 1984’s George Whorewell (@EwdatsGROSS) August 14, 2019

Me in the middle of an anxiety attack thinking I should ghost all my loved ones to be less of a burden

pic.twitter.com/k2IzyOIrCj — 𝕭𝖚𝖓𝖓𝖊𝖑𝖇𝖞 🐰 (@TimesNewRxman) August 13, 2019

THERAPIST: You realize you’re dealing with trauma, right? That you can’t just joke about this forever?



ME: pic.twitter.com/AiMiXMyHV0 — Carlos Maza (@gaywonk) August 13, 2019

me looking at new simon cowell pic.twitter.com/axBQpV64v9 — helen (@helen) August 15, 2019

Verdict: An excellent reaction. Brittany's face conveys so, so many emotions in such a short time. Even without sound, this is an extremely affecting and enjoyable video to watch. Good meme.



Unrankable — Jeffery Epstein Memes

The meme: Yeesh. In July, billionaire financier and friend-to-the-rich Jeffery Epstein was accused and arrested of absolutely terrible, heinous crimes. This past weekend, it was reported that Epstein committed suicide in jail.

This is a dark story, but in 2019, it's one that strikes a chord with a certain (and I imagine growing) subsection of the web that's hungry for deranged, offensive and dark memes. That's especially true for jokes that target those who corruptly wield a gross amount of power.

The examples: We're not embedding any of these memes because they're really, really foul. But you can find some here.

Verdict: Damn, these are dark. If you find them funny, that's fine. There's a certain amount of punching up going on here, and I think that's good. But I cannot bring myself to rank these next to memes like The Big Can Of Four Loko With Lots Of Booze In It. I just can't do it. This week's unrankable meme: Jeffery Epstein's dark, depressing life.

1. The Fish Tube

The meme: Over last weekend, an old video explaining the process ecologists use to transport fish over dams and into breeding areas gained new traction on social media. Watch that video right here:

This system helps native fish pass over dams in seconds rather than day pic.twitter.com/aAmhHArjPg — Dr. Kash Sirinanda (@kashthefuturist) August 8, 2019

It's an interesting concept, and it also comes with some hilarious imagery. Over the last week, the internet has taken the concept of a "fish tube" and really swam wi– er, ran with it.

The examples:

We are all just helpless fish zooming through this tube called life — Jules (@Julian_Epp) August 12, 2019

bae: come over

me: cant, migratory path blocked by environmentally ruinous capitalism

bae: my parents arent home

me: pic.twitter.com/X4TlOSzBoA — Jake Cole (@jake_p_cole) August 11, 2019

I am a:

⚪️ male

⚪️ female

🔘 fish



Interested in:

⚪️ male

⚪️ female

🔘 being launched through the fish tube — Roxi Horror 💀🌸 (@roxiqt) August 11, 2019

*coldplay “fix you” voice* let me ride...........the fish tube — bb ghost (@emilywithcurls) August 12, 2019

we need more kids in STEM*!!!!



*salmon tube engineering/manufacturing — carter (@carterhambley) August 13, 2019

You either die as 30-50 feral hogs or live long enough to become a salmon shot through a fish tube — 🌻Elle 🐈Gato🐈 Maruska 🌻 (@ellle_em) August 13, 2019

Cant believe its been a week since bigger than before egg and its already huge fish tube weekend wow wow — tanks (@Burger_Time_) August 11, 2019





me: so did you hear about the fish tube



other pallbearer: the what



me: y'know what not the time — shen the bird (@Shen_the_Bird) August 14, 2019

i'm a:



⚪ male

⚪ female

🔘 fish



traveling by:



⚪ toboggan

⚪ unicycle

🔘 tube



wait, holy shit, stop the tube, those are:



⚪ neckties

⚪ pocketbooks

🔘 hungry grizzly bears — Taming Fred Savage (@FredTaming) August 14, 2019

Verdict: Top tier meme. Very fun concept with many simple ways to execute a good job. The over all premise — that it's bizarre that humans have come up with such a complicated method of getting fish to do things they were born to do: swim, change locations and breed — is extra funny, and also some food for deeper thought. Or not! It can be just a dumb meme if you want it to be, simply load yourself into the fish tube and allow yourself to be yeeted to anew.



Click each entry on the ranking to see when it debuted.

Almost dethroned the king. Almost.

relationship with 30-50 feral hogs OVER

now the FISH TUBE is my best friend — idiotbabe.com (@goldfishbabe101) August 14, 2019

Like staying on top of your memes? I could never blame you. Sign up for our new Weekly Meme Roundup newsletter to get the week's best memes sent directly to your inbox.

