Trump's State of the Union address had an unexpected conclusion last night when House Speaker Nancy Pelosi surprised everyone by ripping up Trump's speech after he had concluded his remarks. Here's the video:

Prior to the ripping and Trump's delivery of a highly partisan speech, Trump had snubbed Pelosi's handshake before the speech. You can read the text of his full speech here.

When asked why she ripped up the speech, Pelosi responded, "because it was the courteous thing to do, considering the alternative."

On Twitter, Pelosi tweeted out a picture of her extending her hand to President Trump, a hand which he rebuffed:

Democrats will never stop extending the hand of friendship to get the job done #ForThePeople. We will work to find common ground where we can, but will stand our ground where we cannot. #SOTU pic.twitter.com/ELJqR9q4xD — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) February 5, 2020

She also tweeted out her criticisms of Trump's speech:

The manifesto of mistruths presented in page after page of the address tonight should be a call to action for everyone who expects truth from the President and policies worthy of his office and the American people. #SOTU https://t.co/7rUFbhWDDQ — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) February 5, 2020

In response to Pelosi's ripping of the speech, the White House also had something to say about that: