Watch Nancy Pelosi Unexpectedly Rips Up Trump's State Of Union Speech In Half
Trump's State of the Union address had an unexpected conclusion last night when House Speaker Nancy Pelosi surprised everyone by ripping up Trump's speech after he had concluded his remarks. Here's the video:
Prior to the ripping and Trump's delivery of a highly partisan speech, Trump had snubbed Pelosi's handshake before the speech. You can read the text of his full speech here.
When asked why she ripped up the speech, Pelosi responded, "because it was the courteous thing to do, considering the alternative."
On Twitter, Pelosi tweeted out a picture of her extending her hand to President Trump, a hand which he rebuffed:
She also tweeted out her criticisms of Trump's speech:
In response to Pelosi's ripping of the speech, the White House also had something to say about that: