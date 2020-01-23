The Week's Best Memes, Ranked
Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream, instead bouncing around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit.
Enter: our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked. For the week of January 20th, we have a few contenders: LinkedIn/Facebook/Instagram/Tinder, the poet/the poetry, emojis doing things, and Bernie Sanders looking at a computer.
4. LinkedIn / Facebook / Instagram / Tinder
The meme: Earlier this week, Dolly Parton posed on Instagram four different pictures of herself that are characteristic of the photos you'd see on these four platforms: LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Tinder:
Her posting immediately inspired many celebrities to follow suit with their own photo collages, with each person using this opportunity to gently poke fun at the multifacetedness of social media photos.
Examples
The verdict: All of us put up such different personas depending on the platform, and it's fun to see this collage meme really hammer home this point by juxtaposing the self-seriousness that is a typical LinkedIn photo with the pointed, almost doctored, flirtiness of a Tinder profile picture. Nothing is real. Everything is real. All of these photos are representative of who we are, and none of them are at the same time. Social media, am I right?
3. The Poet/The Poetry
The Meme: What initially began as a wholesome chain of writers sharing their work alongside their portraits on Twitter devolved into silliness as people began juxtaposing screenshots of pop culture figures with things they were associated with, many of them with a tongue-in-cheek twist.
The Examples:
The Verdict: What's always amusing is when tweets start in earnest and the hilariously eccentric directions people end up taking them. The original tweets began with actual poets sharing their very sincere and emotionally raw sonnets. I hope the originators of this Twitter trend get a kick out of the facetious memes their work inspired as much as I did. In my opinion, a delightful meme transmogrification.
2. Emojis Participating In Group Activities
The meme: A single sentence that describes what the emoji animals that follow — usually a caterpillar, a turtle, a shrimp, a snail, and a dinosaur (naturally) — are doing, as represented by other emojis paired with the animals.
Examples:
And then there are the ones that take bleak but gratifyingly realistic turns:
The verdict: Delightful. Wholesome. Pithy. Apt. The meme version of the 🙃 emoji. The perfect meme for the modern age.
1. Bernie Sanders Looking At A Computer
The meme: With Sanders surging in 2020 primary polls, this meme is actually an evolution of a meme that appeared during the last primary, in 2015. In 2015, the meme featured the full image of Sanders using the computer:
Now, the meme has turned to a two-panel format, with the second panel showing whatever Bernie is looking at on the computer — usually something incongruous with his curmudgeonly, tech-avoidant persona.
Examples:
The verdict:
A very good meme that we'll likely see more and more of over the coming months as the primaries really get going. While it can be used to poke fun at Sanders' seeming Ludditism or at silly stuff (see: Dunkaccinos), it's also an effective stand-in for how most of us feel, daily, looking at the absurdity of the world playing out on our computer screens.
The 2020 Meme Power Ranking
Click each entry on the ranking to see when it debuted.
- Baby Yoda
- As A Treat
- Bernie Sanders looking at a computer
- World War III memes
- This Is How I Win
- OK Boomer
- Emojis doing things
- The poet/the poetry
- 'Marriage Story' memes
- The Girl Drinking Kombucha Reaction GIF
Oh no, Baby Yoda: