The Week's Best Memes, Ranked

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream, instead bouncing around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit.

Enter: our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked. For the week of January 20th, we have a few contenders: LinkedIn/Facebook/Instagram/Tinder, the poet/the poetry, emojis doing things, and Bernie Sanders looking at a computer.

4. LinkedIn / Facebook / Instagram / Tinder

The meme: Earlier this week, Dolly Parton posed on Instagram four different pictures of herself that are characteristic of the photos you'd see on these four platforms: LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Tinder:

Her posting immediately inspired many celebrities to follow suit with their own photo collages, with each person using this opportunity to gently poke fun at the multifacetedness of social media photos.



Examples

The verdict: All of us put up such different personas depending on the platform, and it's fun to see this collage meme really hammer home this point by juxtaposing the self-seriousness that is a typical LinkedIn photo with the pointed, almost doctored, flirtiness of a Tinder profile picture. Nothing is real. Everything is real. All of these photos are representative of who we are, and none of them are at the same time. Social media, am I right?

3. The Poet/The Poetry

The Meme: What initially began as a wholesome chain of writers sharing their work alongside their portraits on Twitter devolved into silliness as people began juxtaposing screenshots of pop culture figures with things they were associated with, many of them with a tongue-in-cheek twist.

The Examples:

The poet The poem pic.twitter.com/CWzKGMSy9d — john (@Scarlet4UrMa) January 22, 2020

The poet The poem pic.twitter.com/BzCgxH56Sx — Breaking Bad (@BreakingBad) January 23, 2020

the poet the poem pic.twitter.com/yO2ercRb11 — harry kersh (@HarrysBadTweets) January 23, 2020

the poet the poem pic.twitter.com/6Xstw7cZ0R — Xbox (@Xbox) January 23, 2020

The poet The poem pic.twitter.com/MfWVoLNpfj — martyna (@mniwrchl) January 23, 2020

The Verdict: What's always amusing is when tweets start in earnest and the hilariously eccentric directions people end up taking them. The original tweets began with actual poets sharing their very sincere and emotionally raw sonnets. I hope the originators of this Twitter trend get a kick out of the facetious memes their work inspired as much as I did. In my opinion, a delightful meme transmogrification.

2. Emojis Participating In Group Activities

The meme: A single sentence that describes what the emoji animals that follow — usually a caterpillar, a turtle, a shrimp, a snail, and a dinosaur (naturally) — are doing, as represented by other emojis paired with the animals.

Examples:

they're at the skatepark

🐛 🦐

🛹 🦕 🛹

🛹

🐢

🛹

🐌

🛹 — teej (@ohTEEJ) January 21, 2020

they're in a group chat



📱🐛 📱🦐

📱🦕



📱🐢



🐌📱 — 𝐖𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰 (@willowhasadick) January 20, 2020

they're recording a podcast



🎙🐛 🎙🦐

🎙🦕



🎙🐢



🐌🎙 — idiot (@cooIhotdog) January 21, 2020

And then there are the ones that take bleak but gratifyingly realistic turns:

Check it out, it's 2016



🌳 🌳

🔪 🤡 🌳 🔪 🤡

🔪 🤡

🌳 🌳

🔪 🤡 🌳

🌳

🔪 🤡 🌳 — Max Dylan Ash (@mynameisntdave) January 21, 2020

they're a union

✊🐛 ✊🦐

✊🦕



✊🐢



🐌✊ — New York Mag Union (@NYMagUnion) January 21, 2020

The verdict: Delightful. Wholesome. Pithy. Apt. The meme version of the 🙃 emoji. The perfect meme for the modern age.

1. Bernie Sanders Looking At A Computer

The meme: With Sanders surging in 2020 primary polls, this meme is actually an evolution of a meme that appeared during the last primary, in 2015. In 2015, the meme featured the full image of Sanders using the computer:

Now, the meme has turned to a two-panel format, with the second panel showing whatever Bernie is looking at on the computer — usually something incongruous with his curmudgeonly, tech-avoidant persona.



Examples:

oh god oh fuck Bernie no pic.twitter.com/toVi7IQF4k — Chase (@chaselyons) January 17, 2020

pic.twitter.com/ZvTHwzzOT1 — What A Time To Be Alive (@whatatimepod) January 19, 2020

"hello björk and thom yorke of radiohead"

"hello bërnie"

"good day bernie" pic.twitter.com/ruydnqvdNi — em (@morningsbell) January 19, 2020

The verdict:

A very good meme that we'll likely see more and more of over the coming months as the primaries really get going. While it can be used to poke fun at Sanders' seeming Ludditism or at silly stuff (see: Dunkaccinos), it's also an effective stand-in for how most of us feel, daily, looking at the absurdity of the world playing out on our computer screens.



Click each entry on the ranking to see when it debuted.

Oh no, Baby Yoda: