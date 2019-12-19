The Week's Best Memes, Ranked
Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream, instead bouncing around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit.
Enter: our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked. For the week of December 16th, we have Uncomfortable Jay-Z, "Marriage Story" Dancing memes, and A Little Salami As A Treat.
Honorable Mention: Megan Amram's Three-Year Tweet
The meme: Every single day for the past three years — three years! — comedian and writer Megan Amram has tweeted the following:
She first tweeted this the day of Donald Trump's inauguration in 2017, and she has tweeted it every day since.
And then yesterday, at the very moment of the conclusion of the votes in favor of the two articles of impeachment, Amram again tweeted her famous tweet, to — thanks to the three-year buildup — incredible effect:
Hats off to Megan, now and forever. There's no other meme like it. — Oh, except maybe this one:
3. Kanye and Jay-Z's Awkward Reunion
The meme: Kanye West and Jay-Z were spotted together at Diddy's 50th birthday celebration and there appeared to be some kind of tension between the two rappers as illustrated in a viral photograph. While TMZ reported that the former collaborators had settled their previous legal dispute, a photo of the two made it seem like Jay-Z was holding in some lingering resentment. While Kanye was seen yukking it up with Pharrell Williams and Diddy, Hova appeared uncomfortably stone-faced with his hands clenched together.
The examples:
Verdict: While other videos and photographs showed the two behaving amicably, perhaps the original photograph is capturing Jay-Z's true feelings, held by other famous folks, that it's a little weird hanging out with Kanye these days. For the rest of us normies, we'll just say the juxtaposition between the seemingly carefree Kanye and the guarded Jay-Z make it a hilariously solid meme.
James Crugnale
2. ScarJo Dancing In 'Marriage Story'
The meme: The fight scene in "Marriage Story" was one of our best memes last week, and this week, the Adam Driver-Scarlett Johansson movie continues to provide great comedic fodder as memes centered around a scene of Johansson dancing buoyantly in the movie have been popping up on Twitter.
It began with a promotional tweet from the official Twitter account of "Marriage Story":
But it soon segued into much more, with the main focus of the tweets poking fun at whiteness, privilege or an over-the-top display of jubilance:
Verdict: While the Noah Baumbach movie "Marriage Story" is great, the memes that it has given birth to is even greater. We would never have expected that a movie about a couple going through a painful divorce would be the source of such comical re-renderings, but maybe this incongruity is exactly what makes these memes so unexpected — and powerful.
Pang-Chieh Ho
1. A Little Salami, As A Treat
The meme: An image started circulating the web in November of a cat nibbling at a slice of salami, with this text:
The content is originally from MeatMenStore, a retail site that…sells meat to men, I guess. Though this information about cats and salami has been available since 2017, it wasn't until this year that the above image started circulating on Tumblr, and then made its way over to Twitter.
It's a silly and enjoyable piece of trivia (if it's even true) that has tickled Twitter to no end. It's been in and out of the rhetoric, but this week in particular (I blame "Cats," but who knows) there's been an uptick in people riffing on the sentence formation "____ can have little a _____, as a treat."
Examples:
It's also melded with other memes of the moment:
And there are some region-specific twists (this one's for all you winter squall survivors out there):
Verdict: Honestly, this meme would be three times as good (even if still not quite amazing) if everyone who had written "a little" had instead written "little a." So many people have done away with what was so charming about the cats/salami tweet and perpetuated the lesser aspect of it in a meme that is cute but unremarkable and ultimately perishable.
A very merry Christmas to everyone who wrote "little a" and no thanks to the rest of you filthy animals, who can not have little a salami, as a treat or otherwise.
Molly Bradley
