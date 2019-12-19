The Week's Best Memes, Ranked

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream, instead bouncing around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit.

Enter: our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked. For the week of December 16th, we have Uncomfortable Jay-Z, "Marriage Story" Dancing memes, and A Little Salami As A Treat.



Honorable Mention: Megan Amram's Three-Year Tweet

The meme: Every single day for the past three years — three years! — comedian and writer Megan Amram has tweeted the following:

Today was the day Donald trump finally became president — Megan Amram (@meganamram) May 17, 2017

She first tweeted this the day of Donald Trump's inauguration in 2017, and she has tweeted it every day since.

I hope the whole world tweets this on the day he gets impeached. — Gentleman Ball (@OMGitsGball) May 17, 2017

And then yesterday, at the very moment of the conclusion of the votes in favor of the two articles of impeachment, Amram again tweeted her famous tweet, to — thanks to the three-year buildup — incredible effect:

Today was the day Donald trump finally became president — Megan Amram (@meganamram) December 19, 2019

Hats off to Megan, now and forever. There's no other meme like it. — Oh, except maybe this one:

Today was the day Tulsi gabbard finally became present — Megan Amram (@meganamram) December 19, 2019



3. Kanye and Jay-Z's Awkward Reunion

The meme: Kanye West and Jay-Z were spotted together at Diddy's 50th birthday celebration and there appeared to be some kind of tension between the two rappers as illustrated in a viral photograph. While TMZ reported that the former collaborators had settled their previous legal dispute, a photo of the two made it seem like Jay-Z was holding in some lingering resentment. While Kanye was seen yukking it up with Pharrell Williams and Diddy, Hova appeared uncomfortably stone-faced with his hands clenched together.



The examples:

Kanye is that guy that shows up at the $17,000 party … JAY-Z is the guy he owes $16,999 to … lmao pic.twitter.com/ke1Or5x7tO — less (@_lessismaur) December 15, 2019

The look on Jay Z face while Kanye is talking has me hollering pic.twitter.com/sfnR38Z58N — Nicole Perez (@nicole_perez1) December 15, 2019

Jay Z wants to call security on this Kanye person 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/gfgjEFoeC4 — probably, me! (@LebronJaimess) December 16, 2019

I don't know why I can't stop laughing at this photo 🤣🤣🤣#JayZ needs to chill out Lolol .. #Diddy50 pic.twitter.com/RX6e7e8Qfp — Shay O'Connor (@SOCONNORNEWS) December 16, 2019

Jay forgot to ask "who all gonna be there" pic.twitter.com/vSHbdAJeT7 — Coach Curvy Smart (@iBiteiStrike) December 15, 2019



Verdict: While other videos and photographs showed the two behaving amicably, perhaps the original photograph is capturing Jay-Z's true feelings, held by other famous folks, that it's a little weird hanging out with Kanye these days. For the rest of us normies, we'll just say the juxtaposition between the seemingly carefree Kanye and the guarded Jay-Z make it a hilariously solid meme.

James Crugnale







2. ScarJo Dancing In 'Marriage Story'

The meme: The fight scene in "Marriage Story" was one of our best memes last week, and this week, the Adam Driver-Scarlett Johansson movie continues to provide great comedic fodder as memes centered around a scene of Johansson dancing buoyantly in the movie have been popping up on Twitter.

It began with a promotional tweet from the official Twitter account of "Marriage Story":

But it soon segued into much more, with the main focus of the tweets poking fun at whiteness, privilege or an over-the-top display of jubilance:

ever since i saw someone said that white people dance like they're summoning rain i can't look at this clip the same way again pic.twitter.com/bNQdp1B8m2 — 𝐬𝐨𝐩𝐡𝐢𝐚 ⧗ (@widowsromanova) December 12, 2019

"This medicine may cause death"



The people in the ad:pic.twitter.com/NaRqOec3lb — Cryptic (@CrypticNoOne) December 13, 2019

the lower class citizens downstairs on the titanic unaware the boat is sinking pic.twitter.com/RYu6UVcXg1 — charlie (@FAGINISM) December 12, 2019

Me after successfully using my white woman voice to get my way on the phone pic.twitter.com/K8ghLKf0FP — ✋🏾 Stud Tomfoolery 🤚🏾 (@jazzvjack) December 12, 2019

Verdict: While the Noah Baumbach movie "Marriage Story" is great, the memes that it has given birth to is even greater. We would never have expected that a movie about a couple going through a painful divorce would be the source of such comical re-renderings, but maybe this incongruity is exactly what makes these memes so unexpected — and powerful.

Pang-Chieh Ho





1. A Little Salami, As A Treat

The meme: An image started circulating the web in November of a cat nibbling at a slice of salami, with this text:

The content is originally from MeatMenStore, a retail site that…sells meat to men, I guess. Though this information about cats and salami has been available since 2017, it wasn't until this year that the above image started circulating on Tumblr, and then made its way over to Twitter.

Cats Can Have Little a Salami https://t.co/JOgS9R1hTw — Kyle 🌱 (@KylePlantEmoji) November 11, 2019

It's a silly and enjoyable piece of trivia (if it's even true) that has tickled Twitter to no end. It's been in and out of the rhetoric, but this week in particular (I blame "Cats," but who knows) there's been an uptick in people riffing on the sentence formation "____ can have little a _____, as a treat."



Examples:

Boyfriends can have a little of your fancy face wash, as a treat — yc (@yc) December 11, 2019

americans can have a little health care, as a treat — Georgia Parke (@nationalparke) December 16, 2019

guys can have little a major career success even after being outed as a sexual predator, as a treat — Dana Donnelly (@danadonly) December 18, 2019

baby jesus can have a little myrrh, as a treat — advent elizabeth (exp. epiphany) (@spindlypete) December 18, 2019

It's also melded with other memes of the moment:

"CATS CAN HAVE A LITTLE SALAMI, AS A TREAT." pic.twitter.com/afWRRgeaKc — Addie Whelan (@AddieLeeWhelan) December 19, 2019

And there are some region-specific twists (this one's for all you winter squall survivors out there):

cats can have a little squallami — Casey Johnston (@caseyjohnston) December 18, 2019



Verdict: Honestly, this meme would be three times as good (even if still not quite amazing) if everyone who had written "a little" had instead written "little a." So many people have done away with what was so charming about the cats/salami tweet and perpetuated the lesser aspect of it in a meme that is cute but unremarkable and ultimately perishable.

the american people can have little a impeachment, as a treat — jwr: bad idea machine (@JackWilliamRtF) December 19, 2019

A very merry Christmas to everyone who wrote "little a" and no thanks to the rest of you filthy animals, who can not have little a salami, as a treat or otherwise.

Molly Bradley

Click each entry on the ranking to see when it debuted.

