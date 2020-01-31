The Week's Best Memes, Ranked

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream, instead bouncing around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit.

Enter: our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked. For the week of January 20th, we have a few contenders: Billy Porter's Grammys hat, Bernie Sanders asking for financial support, the AOC hand emoji and the large/small boulder.

4. Billy Porter's Incredible Grammys Hat

The meme: At last weekend's Grammy awards, fashion icon Billy Porter walked in sporting a hat with a silver fringe that, as he demonstrated to much delight, he could part open and slide closed at will.

Billy Porter is a style icon in the category of "arriving at an enemy's funeral" pic.twitter.com/Ns5PpLJniN — Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) January 27, 2020

Unsurprisingly, this became the mood of the week.

Examples:

Me: I hate drama



Also me when there's drama: pic.twitter.com/sCyKFgnzZK — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) January 27, 2020

Me: I can't go out, I'm trying to save money this week

Friend: wanna go to happy hour?

Me:

pic.twitter.com/1bPdx0Fzaw — dunc city (@whduncan) January 27, 2020

Verdict: It's a fun one, but honestly, none of the riffs on this meme do justice to Billy's originality. People could have gotten much cleverer with this. In conclusion: huge potential, largely squandered.

Molly Bradley

3. I Am Once Again Asking for Your Financial Support

The meme

In late December, Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders posted a video of himself outside in the cold winter weather wearing a parka and saying that he was "once again asking for your financial support," in a plea to his supporters to donate to his campaign before the FEC deadline.

The truth is, we have an excellent chance to win the primary and beat Trump.



But the only way we can do that is if we have the sufficient financial resources.



So I am asking you today to contribute to our campaign before the FEC deadline: https://t.co/9y9BZMs0GM pic.twitter.com/wnYbUDBynW — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) December 30, 2019

Soon after, Bernie fans were adapting the Vermont Senator's words into a meme format ripe for hilarious captions.

The Examples

(courtesy of Bernie Sanders Dank Meme Stash)

The Verdict

Once again, Bernie Sanders's supporters have brilliantly harnessed the internet in support of their candidate and have created yet another memorable meme. If you're a Bernie fan, you'll love these various captions. Supporters of other candidates will have to work on upping their meme game to catch up.

James Crugnale

2. The Italian AOC Hand Emoji

The meme: On Wednesday, the Unicode Consortium announced the addition of 117 new emojis to the emoji library, including a face with Groucho Marx glasses, a smiling crying face and, most importantly, "Pinched Fingers." The instantly recognizable hand gesture is widely associated with Italians (and Italian Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez) and Twitter had some very good jokes to make.

Examples:

Finally an emoji for chastising my business associates when they come to me for favours on this, the day of my daughter's wedding https://t.co/wwdyBYkPUI — Marxist-Lesbianist (@finryan87) January 30, 2020

The official emoji of guys who call it "pro-shoot" https://t.co/Ytz92qSVqF — Jody Avirgan (@jodyavirgan) January 29, 2020

arab parents can now threaten over text https://t.co/LiB2tqSwfs — Sara Alfageeh (@SaraAlfageeh) January 29, 2020

FINALLY I can express the spiciness of a meatball in emoji https://t.co/Hw30EDYvR7 — Erica Henderson (@EricaFails) January 29, 2020

While many people saw a gesticulating Italian (or AOC), some people saw... something else. (We're, uh, not going to explain this one.)

Who wants to tell them https://t.co/Ens5IeKaGq — nicolette mason (@nicolettemason) January 29, 2020

The verdict: Just as *chef kiss* has been an integral of internet lingo for years, we expect the pinched finger emoji to become a stalwart in memes for years to come. We usually don't get excited about emojis, but we're excited about this one.

Dan Fallon

1. Large Boulder/Small Boulder

The meme:

This Monday, a sizeable boulder ended up blocking the east-bound lane on Colorado's Highway 145. How sizeable? Well, the size of the boulder ended up being a matter of intense creative debate when the San Miguel Sheriff's Office tweeted out a picture of the boulder with the following description: "Large boulder the size of a small boulder is completely blocking east-bound lane Highway 145 mm78 at Silverpick Rd."

Large boulder the size of a small boulder is completely blocking east-bound lane Highway 145 mm78 at Silverpick Rd. Please use caution and watch for emergency vehicles in the area. pic.twitter.com/EVMmDf0IJu — San Miguel Sheriff (@SheriffAlert) January 27, 2020

The wonderfully oxymoronic term, "large boulder the size of a small boulder," immediately captured the attention of Twitter users and many responded with jokes that played on the paradox.

And in case anyone was wondering, it was indeed a typo from the sheriff's office's Twitter account. Apparently, they had originally intended to write in the tweet, "large boulder the size of a small car."



Examples:

I say we name it….wait for it.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

Biggie Smalls. — The Brofucius (@TheBrofucius) January 27, 2020

wow, look at the sizes of that thing — Adam M. Sachs (@AddySachs) January 27, 2020

Large boulder the size the size of a slightly smaller boulder than large boulder, the size of a small boulder's younger brother, not to be confused with the oldest brother large boulder the size of a large boulder- has been there the whole time & he just wants to be noticed. 😢 pic.twitter.com/JSTALIIj42 — Black Kryptonian (@Blk_Kryptonian) January 28, 2020

a large boulder the size of a small boulder is exactly how i would describe my mental illnesses — logan (@brainwxrms) January 29, 2020

her: so tell me something interesting about yourself



me: [remembering that girls like big things] i have a large boulder [remembering that girls also like cute things] the size of a small boulder — the hype (@TheHyyyype) January 28, 2020

The verdict:Typos are an integral part of our social media life (just look at our president's Twitter timeline), but it's not every day that we get a mistake that strikes that beautiful balance between typo and poetry. Even though we have on record what the actual size of that boulder was — "approximately 4ft x 4ft x 4ft (64 cubic ft)" and "about 10,000 lbs" — we prefer to remember it by its one and only true size — small and large at the same time.

Pang-Chieh Ho

