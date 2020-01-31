The Week's Best Memes, Ranked
Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream, instead bouncing around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit.
Enter: our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked. For the week of January 20th, we have a few contenders: Billy Porter's Grammys hat, Bernie Sanders asking for financial support, the AOC hand emoji and the large/small boulder.
4. Billy Porter's Incredible Grammys Hat
The meme: At last weekend's Grammy awards, fashion icon Billy Porter walked in sporting a hat with a silver fringe that, as he demonstrated to much delight, he could part open and slide closed at will.
Unsurprisingly, this became the mood of the week.
Examples:
Verdict: It's a fun one, but honestly, none of the riffs on this meme do justice to Billy's originality. People could have gotten much cleverer with this. In conclusion: huge potential, largely squandered.
Molly Bradley
3. I Am Once Again Asking for Your Financial Support
The meme
In late December, Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders posted a video of himself outside in the cold winter weather wearing a parka and saying that he was "once again asking for your financial support," in a plea to his supporters to donate to his campaign before the FEC deadline.
Soon after, Bernie fans were adapting the Vermont Senator's words into a meme format ripe for hilarious captions.
The Examples
The Verdict
Once again, Bernie Sanders's supporters have brilliantly harnessed the internet in support of their candidate and have created yet another memorable meme. If you're a Bernie fan, you'll love these various captions. Supporters of other candidates will have to work on upping their meme game to catch up.
James Crugnale
2. The Italian AOC Hand Emoji
The meme: On Wednesday, the Unicode Consortium announced the addition of 117 new emojis to the emoji library, including a face with Groucho Marx glasses, a smiling crying face and, most importantly, "Pinched Fingers." The instantly recognizable hand gesture is widely associated with Italians (and Italian Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez) and Twitter had some very good jokes to make.
Examples:
While many people saw a gesticulating Italian (or AOC), some people saw... something else. (We're, uh, not going to explain this one.)
The verdict: Just as *chef kiss* has been an integral of internet lingo for years, we expect the pinched finger emoji to become a stalwart in memes for years to come. We usually don't get excited about emojis, but we're excited about this one.
Dan Fallon
1. Large Boulder/Small Boulder
The meme:
This Monday, a sizeable boulder ended up blocking the east-bound lane on Colorado's Highway 145. How sizeable? Well, the size of the boulder ended up being a matter of intense creative debate when the San Miguel Sheriff's Office tweeted out a picture of the boulder with the following description: "Large boulder the size of a small boulder is completely blocking east-bound lane Highway 145 mm78 at Silverpick Rd."
The wonderfully oxymoronic term, "large boulder the size of a small boulder," immediately captured the attention of Twitter users and many responded with jokes that played on the paradox.
And in case anyone was wondering, it was indeed a typo from the sheriff's office's Twitter account. Apparently, they had originally intended to write in the tweet, "large boulder the size of a small car."
Examples:
The verdict:Typos are an integral part of our social media life (just look at our president's Twitter timeline), but it's not every day that we get a mistake that strikes that beautiful balance between typo and poetry. Even though we have on record what the actual size of that boulder was — "approximately 4ft x 4ft x 4ft (64 cubic ft)" and "about 10,000 lbs" — we prefer to remember it by its one and only true size — small and large at the same time.
Pang-Chieh Ho
The 2020 Meme Power Ranking
- Baby Yoda
- As A Treat
- Bernie Sanders memes
- Large Boulder/Small Boulder
- This Is How I Win
- OK Boomer
- Italian AOC Hand Emoji
- 'Marriage Story' memes
- The Girl Drinking Kombucha Reaction GIF
