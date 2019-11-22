The Week's Best Memes, Ranked

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream, instead bouncing around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit.

Enter: our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked. For the week of November 18, we have a handful of contenders: Baby Yoda, Gonna tell my kids, reassuring Google Translate TikToks and the finger emoji meme.



4. Reassuring Google Translate TikToks

The meme: Typing kind words — or harsh truths — into Google Translate and making the automated voice say them back to you, over and over and over, in a barrage of either affirmation or, in some cases, insult. What's more, most of them are set to a rendition of that super sad song from "13 Reasons Why" by a violinist on TikTok.

Examples:

MY LITTLE BROTHER MADE THIS IM CRYING 😂😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/umbymqHNGz — B'ianka Tia @ FFXIV! (@OiNoya) November 13, 2019

Google translate telling me how it is pic.twitter.com/an900a6zh6 — Madi Carley (@MadiCar) November 15, 2019

Just typed my name backwards into google translate 🙃 #tiktok pic.twitter.com/QJg6mJdYOy — lord farquaad (@kim_caputo) November 14, 2019

THIS IS IT. THE BEST ONE YET. pic.twitter.com/pYSet6RGn4 — mimi (@mimiiiram) November 16, 2019

Verdict: This would be a playful but sort of forgettable meme if it weren't for the ones that pan to animals sitting in front of the computer, which are truly beautiful. We demand justice for the plague rat.



3. The Finger Point

The meme: The format of the meme is simple: rings of finger emojis point towards a message in the center to highlight the significance of said message. The contextual interplay between the emojis and the highlighted message provide fertile ground for wry social commentary, as can be seen, for instance, in this tweet:

👉🏻👉🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👈🏻👈🏻👈🏻

👉🏻👉🏻👉🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👈🏻👈🏻👈🏻

👉🏻👉🏻👉🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👈🏽👈🏻👈🏻

👉🏻👉🏻👉🏻writers rooms 👈🏻👈🏻👈🏻

👉🏻👉🏻that pride themselves👈🏻👈🏻

👉🏻👉🏻on being 50% women👈🏻👈🏻

👉🏻👉🏻👉🏻👆🏻👆🏻👆🏻👆🏻👆🏻👈🏻👈🏻👈🏻

👉🏻👉🏻👉🏻👆🏻👆🏻👆🏻👆🏻👆🏻👈🏻👈🏻👈🏻

👉🏻👉🏻👆🏻👆🏻👆🏻👆🏻👆🏻👆🏻👈🏻👈🏻👈🏻

👉🏻👉🏻👆🏻👆🏻👆🏻👆🏻👆🏻👆🏻👈🏻👈🏻👈🏻 — Dani Fernandez (@msdanifernandez) November 15, 2019

In this tweet, the sole dark-skinned hand emoji amidst a sea of white emojis sheds light on the fact that while a lot of writers' rooms might provide themselves on being 50% women, women of color are still a minority.

Commentary on race is also apparent in this meme, which has Pete Buttigieg encircled by white hand emojis and commenting on Buttigieg's prioritization of white voters over black voters.

👉🏻👉🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👈🏻👈🏻👈🏻

👉🏻👉🏻👉🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👈🏻👈🏻👈🏻

👉🏻👉🏻👉🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👈🏻👈🏻👈🏻

👉🏻👉🏻👉🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻 👈🏻👈🏻👈🏻

👉🏻 👉🏻👉🏻Pete Buttigieg 👈🏻👈🏻👈🏻

👉🏻👉🏻 👉🏻👆🏻👆🏻👆🏻👆🏻👆🏻👈🏻👈🏻👈🏻

👉🏻👉🏻👉🏻👆🏻👆🏻👆🏻👆🏻👆🏻👈🏻👈🏻👈🏻

👉🏻👉🏻👉🏻👆🏻👆🏻👆🏻👆🏻👆🏻👈🏻👈🏻👈🏻

👉🏻👉🏻👆🏻👆🏻👆🏻👆🏻👆🏻👆🏻👈🏻👈🏻👈🏻

👉🏻👉🏻👆🏻👆🏻👆🏻👆🏻👆🏻👆🏻👈🏻👈🏻👈🏻 — Mohanad Elshieky (@MohanadElshieky) November 18, 2019

Other examples provide some fun twists to the meme, such as this tweet which references MC Hammer's "Can't Touch This":

MC Hammer:



👈🏿👆🏿👆🏿👆🏿👆🏿👆🏿👆🏿👆🏿👆🏿👆🏿👉🏿

👈🏿👆🏾👆🏾👆🏾👆🏾👆🏾👆🏾👆🏾👆🏾👆🏾👉🏿

👈🏿👈🏾👆🏽👆🏽👆🏽👆🏽👆🏽👆🏽👆🏽👉🏾👉🏿

👈🏿👈🏾👈🏽👆🏼👆🏼👆🏼👆🏼👆🏼👉🏽👉🏾👉🏿

👈🏿👈🏾👈🏽👈🏼👆🏻👆🏻👆🏻👉🏼👉🏽👉🏾👉🏿

👈🏿👈🏾 👈🏽 this 👉🏽👉🏾👉🏿

👈🏿👈🏾👈🏽👈🏼👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👉🏼👉🏽👉🏾👉🏿

👈🏿👈🏾👈🏽👇🏼👇🏼👇🏼👇🏼👇🏼 👉🏽👉🏾👉🏿

👈🏿👈🏾👇🏽👇🏽👇🏽👇🏽👇🏽👇🏽👇🏽👉🏾👉🏿

👈🏿👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾👉🏿

👇🏿👇🏿👇🏿👇🏿👇🏿👇🏿👇🏿👇🏿👇🏿👇🏿👇🏿 — not brendan (@crocodilethumbs) November 17, 2019

And this tweet which substitutes finger emojis with pig emojis and alludes to the feral hog issue:

🐖🐖🐖🐖🐖🐖🐖🐖🐖🐖

🐖🐖🐖🐖🐖🐖🐖🐖🐖🐖

🐖🐖🐖🐖🐖🐖🐖🐖🐖🐖

🐖🐖🐖 small kids 🐖🐖🐖

🐖🐖🐖 playing in 🐖🐖🐖

🐖🐖🐖 the yard 🐖🐖🐖

🐖🐖🐖🐖🐖🐖🐖🐖🐖🐖

🐖🐖🐖🐖🐖🐖🐖🐖🐖🐖

🐖🐖🐖🐖🐖🐖🐖🐖🐖🐖 — the artist unfortunately known as (@babadookspinoza) November 16, 2019

Verdict: One of the best features of this meme is that for the real clever ones, it often takes you a second or two to puzzle through their hidden meanings. We're glad that our attention has been pointed to the meme. Point well-taken, all of them.



2. Gonna Tell My Kids

The meme: A fun retelling of history that usually links a pop culture reference with an inaccurate caption of historical or political figures.

Examples:

gonna tell my kids this is Mount Rushmore. pic.twitter.com/G7SEWklnzn — ✨Nakia Danielle✨ (@UrLeadingLady) November 20, 2019

Gonna tell my kids this was jfk and Jacqueline Kennedy pic.twitter.com/3A1C4emWsD — Alyssa (@xhodez) November 18, 2019

gonna tell my kids this was beto o'rourke pic.twitter.com/xpxl5LPzpq — sierra (@genzmashfan) November 18, 2019

gonna tell my grandkids this was william shakespeare pic.twitter.com/VM2qPPN8wA — 🎄 (@mattwhitlockPM) November 18, 2019

gonna tell my kids this was nick jonas and priyanka chopra pic.twitter.com/OgFx6xQUx7 — trish (@ULTRAGLOSS) November 20, 2019

I'm gonna tell my kids this is Danny DeVito pic.twitter.com/FglUvA5f8z — pat tobin (@tastefactory) November 19, 2019

Verdict: Who doesn't like playing a round of revisionist history, especially when it involves the most iconic figures in our pop culture history? Years later, we're going to tell our kids this "Gonna tell my kids" meme was Vine.



1. Baby Yoda

The meme: Disney+'s Star Wars series "The Mandalorian

features a "50-year-old" baby alien character referred to on the show as "the Child" but referred to by everyone else and their mom as "Baby Yoda."

Examples:

I'm enjoying this more than I should. pic.twitter.com/UaAB5l7khR — Tom Costantino (@TomCostantino) November 18, 2019

https://www.instagram.com/p/B5DqBmbnC1O/

Paul Rudd and Baby Yoda are both 50 years old pic.twitter.com/2c2rEsaMJq — Rachel Paige+ (@rachmeetsworld) November 20, 2019

Powerful the force is. pic.twitter.com/WbNKuWrjZR — Baby Yoda (@BabyYodaBaby) November 21, 2019

Me high looking at myself in the security camera at CVS pic.twitter.com/xfDALq7dmX — eli (@eliyudin) November 18, 2019

Meme I have become. POWERFUL meme I am. pic.twitter.com/DlFq9aRxlq — Baby Yoda (@BabyYodaBaby) November 20, 2019

baby yoda knocking on my door at 3 am: up, i throwed pic.twitter.com/h7KYoMQPl6 — angel (@angelmendozaAZC) November 20, 2019

Me: Star Wars has really lost its magic for me

Also me: I CAN, WILL, AND SHOULD DIE FOR #BabyYoda pic.twitter.com/ieSNwaf9bV — courtney🔮🐾 (@taddonio) November 16, 2019

Verdict: With dozens of "Star Wars" fans clamoring that they'd die for Baby Yoda, the infantilized green muppet has won the internet's hearts and most likely is set to become the Tickle-Me-Elmo of Christmas 2019.

