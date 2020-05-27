Here's A Two-Armed Robot Meticulously Carving Up A 3D Sculpture With Hot Cutting Wire
Watch as this pair of robot arms carves a rabbit.
Almost twenty years ago, Dubai's islands were advertised as some of the largest man-made island development projects in the world. What went wrong?
It's cool to watch this unfold in an experiment. It's terrifying when it happens in real life.
Here's a handy webcam modification that enables eye-contact conversation.
Indy the cat didn't know what to make of this unusual contraption in the living room.
Sick of being ripped off by online price gougers charging $450 to $600 for a used Switch, this Nintendo fan took matters into his own hands.
As if the AP tests weren't anxiety-inducing enough, here's what happens when your submission won't go through because of slow internet.
As the number of coronavirus cases continues to grow globally, there are places that have managed to successfully control COVID-19.
A wedding videography and photography company has sparked fury online for its response to a client who requested a refund after the death of his fiancée.
The TikTok ad from LG Poland that was meant to advertise the phone's dual screens has since been removed and the company has issued an apology.
Sada attempts to persuade women to go on a date in disguise as her male friend.
Unsurprisingly, the reconstructed angle was a worst-case scenario.
Fifteen years after Eric Baker was fired from StubHub, the ticketing giant he cofounded, he bought it back for $4 billion — weeks before coronavirus utterly wrecked the business.
You can hear the sound of a fart midway through the conversation between Biden and Wolf at the 20:45 time mark.
A routine police stop of a Brooklyn man turned into a Kafkaesque nightmare when cops insisted he wasn't who he said he was — even after he showed them his driver's license — and shipped him off to a psych ward for not knowing his name, a new lawsuit claims.
The demise of local news is a pandemic emergency.
As Americans experience the worst unemployment in decades, and billionaires continue to get richer ($434 billion reacher, to be exact), it seems like a good time to get to know the richest people of each state.
I've never been big on social media, but there's one platform I absolutely can't stomach the courage to exist on: LinkedIn.
We were expecting a tragedy, but what we got a farce instead.
The class of 2020 has no idea what the future holds — and neither do we. Here's a look back at some icons starting on their paths to renown.
The preservationists at Syracuse University demonstrate how to resuscitate a wet book.
A new platform aims for net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 while benefiting unions and fossil fuel workers.
As I shelter in place, I'm really trying to stay on top of fridge organization, so I never have to tackle it in one dreaded evening, and — more importantly — so that I don't waste any food. The truth is that organizing the fridge is neither complicated nor intimidating.
A shareholder activist group wants Facebook to take steps to protect children from sexual abuse.
Face masks and temperature checks will be required and there won't be events with crowds like parades and fireworks.
Michael Scott goes to Arendelle in this hilarious mashup.
Searching for something new to binge watch? Look no further than "Fresh Meat," "Don't Tell the Bride" and the rest of these British TV deep cuts.
My aim is not to convince you that everything was better in the past; it wasn't. You had trojans, malware, endless pop-ups, terrible security practices, browser incompatibility, slow Java applets. No, technically, the modern web is more secure and more usable. This essay is my attempt to show you what the small and independent web can look like.
One of last year's very best movies is currently 43% off over at Amazon. This is one we absolutely want for our personal collection.
Normal rats would run away from situations like this. This is not a normal rat.
From the Bible to "Epidemics and Society" to "The Age of Surveillance Capitalism," these works map out our post-pandemic future.
His wife wanted the announcement to be a surprise, and boy oh boy, it was.
Kim's racial ambiguity is hotly debated for good reason. But young Armenians all over don't always get to ignore complicated questions about race like she does.
Despite it being a very scary incident, a bear stalking you from behind, the boy managed to keep his composure during the process.
The severe flooding was caused by a beaver dam blocking a culvert, and it took a total of nine hours for the water to be drained from the streets.
Alexandra Quiros and Dunia Araya were the first same-sex couple to marry in Costa Rica as marriage equality became legal in the country.
Johnny Harris explains the International Date Line and discovers that Google Maps has incorrectly delineated the boundary.
Kieran Hamilton was the victim of a growing type of crime: burglars targeting people who have uploaded photos of their designer clothes, luxury holidays and sparkly watches.
Fans have been fighting for the "Justice League" Snyder cut for three years. They're finally going to be able to see it.
Nine Finnish cyclists spun their hardest for 20 minutes to see how much they could fill a Tesla Model X charger.
Helping you navigate the many, many, many, many, many, many, many options out there.
With timing and luck, you might be able to catch a glimpse yourself one day.
Video footage released by the navy shows a jet hovering just behind each wing of the Navy plane — where they hung out for over an hour.
Larry Kramer, the Oscar-nominated screenwriter, playwright, author, trailblazing gay rights and AIDS activist best known for the Tony Award-winning "The Normal Heart," has died. He was 84.
Why a Nova Scotia community is still searching for the killer of a beloved farmer 30 years later.
No two diseases are the same, but we may be able to draw upon what happened in prior outbreaks - including measles, smallpox, cholera and more to illuminate the path forward.
Two actions on March 23 would swing investors from despair to relief, and reveal who really matters in America.
Le Tunnel is one of the trickiest ski runs in the Alps and involves a sharp turn into a horizontal passage through a rock face that lasts 60 meters long.
Good hardware can sometimes save a bad product, but for crucial UI elements, bad or unreliable hardware can almost never be fixed by software, no matter how good.