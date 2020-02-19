'Old Town Road' As Performed On A Gayageum Is Stunningly Beautiful
Gayageum prodigy Luna Lee performs a cover of the Lil Nas X standard on her Korean zither-like string instrument.
Here's an unprecedented view of how Antarctic minke whales behave in their habitats.
The camera is often an obtrusive presence when you're trying to take a picture in front of a mirror. Here's how one particular lens manages to pull off the feat of taking the picture "invisibly."
Finland's education system is considered one of the most efficient in the world, with students spending less time in a classroom yet still performing well.
Oh Window Vista, you really were bad, weren't you?
In an alternate reality, Elon Musk saves us from the treachery of Jeff Bezos.
You'd think that there is very little space to hide in a bathroom, but boy, you would be wrong.
She tormented studio executives, actors, makeup artists, security guys, photographers and screenwriters for years — until corporate investigator Nicoletta Kotsianas was put on the case.
Turns out many states have complicated love-hate relationships with each other. Well, except for Minnesota, a state that loves Canada best.
When an opponent taunted MMA fighter and "Survivor" contestant Ana Maria Pal, she did not shrug it off — instead breaking his nose with a headbutt.
Road rage is everywhere — including on the streets of war-torn Syria.
The biggest argument in recent Slate history.
Several years ago, I stumbled on a map so shocking to my modern workaday sensibilities that I couldn't quite believe my eyes. "Oh, zounds, look at this old thing," I almost certainly thought.
We'll spring forward for daylight saving time 2020 on Sunday, March 8, at exactly 2 AM — but why then?
While a successful live-action Star Wars TV series is important in its own right, the way this particular show was made represents a far greater change — perhaps the most important since the green screen.
The park is gone, but all of our favorites are back — plus a few new faces. Season 3 premieres March 15.
There are plenty of reasons for slow Wi-Fi. Here's how to be sure an unethical ISP isn't one of them.
Every year, the average hourly cost inches up and parents cringe, but we have to admit our babysitters deserve it.
So much goes into a simple gaze.
Images of the Sphinx over the past 170 years, from Maxime du Camp's 1849 travel photo to 21st-century light shows.
"I was snowboarding down this couloir in the Utah backcountry. I had suspicions that the slope might give way, so I approached it on high alert. I saw the slope fracture 200 feet in front of me and was able to grab ahold of the rocks to keep myself in place."
In case you haven't scrolled through Facebook, walked past a television, Googled a presidential candidate or watched a YouTube video recently, you should know: Mike Bloomberg
wants your vote for president.
Some of its employees tried to stop their company from doing work they saw as unethical. It blew up in their faces.
A beautiful journey through the frozen Arctic ocean in slow motion.
How could it have gone so wrong? Why was Blue Apron valued at more than $3 billion at one point, as were the pre-IPO whispers?
15 hours into my inaugural long-haul train trip — a $146-dollar (coach class), 44-hour, 2,265-mile excursion through eight states — the experience hasn't stopped surprising me.
LightSail 2 has been orbiting Earth for eight months now, and it has captured some stunning shots of our home planet during that time.
The details that went into designing this is is mind-blowing.
"The experience of being stopped and frisked just for being transgender was so traumatic for me. I was afraid of walking down the street."
I'm here to witness the enduring allure of a crown and a dress and a stage. But the fantasy is coming unraveled. Instead of Atlantic City, the pageant is in Connecticut. Miss America is near death and it's partially Gretchen Carlson's fault.
An all-star crew got rich pulling off the perfect caper. But no one expected what happened next.
A ski resort in Jämtland, Sweden got a surprise when a moose was spotted in full trot.
What's the most equal place in the United States? Here's what happened when we set out to find it
The Tesla misread a 35-mph speed sign as an 85-mph sign after researchers altered it with black tape.
From a Bentley to clothes, Dwayne Haskins explains where all of his money went from his first year in the NFL.
Ever wonder why are we so drawn to the snap of a potato chip or the crackle of fried chicken? Biology, psychology, and an incredible amount of engineering.
Nielsen was the cream of the crop, and remembered not only for his sublime contributions to storybook volumes, but his work on the iconic animated Disney film, Fantasia (1940) — in fact, he was kind of a Disney darling until the company abruptly let him go.
This video is 12 minutes long and we'd easily take another 48 minutes.
it's 200 years of population migration and growth history captured in 10 seconds.
The pernicious spread of corporatespeak — or garbage language — which permeates the ways we think of our jobs and shapes our identities as workers.
UBI is having a moment. Which countries have run basic income trials — and how did they affect employment, health and happiness?
A new study finds that alcohol-related deaths doubled between 1999 and 2017, and more troublingly, young people are among those most affected.
Dutch painter Rutger Hiemstra creates a brilliant optical illusion to make you think you can grab this banana out of an aluminum container — but it's flat.
The car was spotted a few times during the model's development in the mid-1990s before fading into legend. The Drive tracked down its story.
A student's university expected her to pay thousands of dollars to work a summer internship at a separate institution in a different city.
Who said you need musical instruments other than the human voice to create an orchestra?
There's been quite a bit of shuffling of the top 10 most valuable companies in the world this year compared to last year.
In a new graphic-nonfiction book, a libertarian economist conjures an alternative reality in which immigration is unlimited all over the world.
How do the richest fictional characters stack up against each other?
A new book explores one of the 20th century's most maligned—and misunderstood—design movements.