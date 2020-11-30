When Is The Best Time To Tell My Fiancée I'm Breaking Up With Her Because She's Infertile, And Other Advice Column Questions

There are too many excellent advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists (and subreddits) addressed in recent days.

When Is The Best Time To Tell My Fiancée I'm Breaking Up With Her Because She's Infertile?

This is so wrenching to say, but I'm going to have to break up with my fiancee, and I'm trying to figure out the least painful way to do it. We've been together four years, and we decided to try for a baby. It turns out she is infertile. We're both devastated by the news, but I know it's worse for her. She's already suggesting adoption or a surrogate. I told her we could talk about it later, but the truth is, I don't want that at all. I want to have my own kids, in the usual way. I guess that sounds selfish but it's how I feel, and I can't change it. I know that means I have to break up with her even though I love her. There's no way I can put her through a breakup right now, when we're both so raw and vulnerable, but is it worse to string her along knowing I will eventually have to do it? What's the kindest way to proceed here?

Carolyn Hax encourages the letter writer to take a moment and reevaluate their priorities. "Which is more important to you, the quality of your partnership or the results of it; and, would you like it if someone chose you for sperm access?" she asks. Read the rest of her answer.

How Do I Tell My Partner I'm Breaking Up With Her Because She Tried To Destroy A 5G Tower That She Believes Caused My COVID?

Got diagnosed with covid a couple days ago… Can't really do anything but lay in bed and be miserable (I'll be fine it just really sucks.) So yesterday (thanksgiving) I get a call. It was my partner, calling from the police station. Not only is she not supposed to leave the house because she is likely infected at this point too, but she has been arrested, because she was caught trespassing at the site of the 5G tower half a mile from our home. And she had a backpack full of fire-starting materials which the cops took as evidence for planning to commit arson… She straight up admitted she was going to attack it because "it gave me the virus". She believes Covid is spread through the air by 5G, and it's been a source of on and off argument between us for months, she won't listen to a word I or any credible source says. Only youtube videos and crazy conspiracy theorists… I think I need to break up with her but I can't help feeling guilty in some way. In her mind she was trying to get justice for me I guess. She's fiercely devoted to me and other than the conspiracy theories I can't imagine being in a better relationship. If I hadn't gotten sick, she wouldn't have done this. How can I break it to her that our relationship is over?

The commenters on the r/relationship_advice subreddit validate the letter writer's decision to break up with his girlfriend. "She is sick. She needs intense help," one of them writes. "And you DO NOT need to be in a relationship with someone like that." Read the rest of their answers.

Should I Tell My Wife I Only Married Her For The Free House?

My wife and I have been together for 12 years. We started dating in high school and moved in together during college. After college she moved back into a hostile home environment of her parents' dysfunctional marriage, adultery, alcoholism, constant fighting and blatant lying. I was on the fence about staying together, but I couldn't leave her to deal with all of that without my emotional support and comfort. This went on for a few years until her grandfather started buying homes for his grandchildren and offered one of the homes for us, if/when we got married. I thought this would be a great way to start fresh with a home that was paid for already, and that we could build on our relationship. I knew it wasn't the best way to start a marriage with the feelings I had about leaving her, but I couldn't resist the urge to remove her from her terrible situation. Things were good for a while, but as we spent more time together it became apparent that our futures look very different. Mainly, she wants to start a family, while I'm unsure about having children, especially with her. She has made it clear that if I don't come around, this could be a reason to end the relationship. Should I tell her the truth of how and why we got to where we are? Should I just let the "not wanting children" thing be the less hurtful of the two scenarios as the reason to end things?

Amy Dickinson strongly discourages the letter writer from telling their wife they never loved her. "No matter what you tell your wife as you are leaving, it will only be partly true for her because, if she is deeply hurt, she will assign reasons on her own accord," she writes. "Just don't blame her for your choice to leave." Read the rest of her answer.

How Do I Tell My Mother-In-Law She Cannot Have My Children To Herself For Christmas This Year?

I have three wonderful kids and a mother-in-law who feels like my children are another chance for parenting, since she missed out on so much with her son. I have been trying to assert boundaries with her, but it can be hard. To my family, holidays mean spending them together. But every year she wants it to be just her and the grandkids at her house. Nobody else. And the whole separation of it all just bothers me. I said yes last year and this year to Christmas. But how do I let her know in a respectful way that this will not be happening again? I have no problem with us coming up as family to do a holiday at her house, on occasion. This is a woman who asked for my kids to live with her and asked for a two-month stay at her place. She just bought a house and told them they will have their own room there, and she's building them a pool. It all makes me uncomfortable. Her expectation is they will be there A LOT! She lives several states away.

Nicole Chung urges the letter writer to cancel this year's Christmas plan due to COVID pandemic and to make it clear to the mother-in-law that the kids will not be visiting her alone. "Her annual demand for holidays with your kids/without you is disrespectful, and you should not for an instant feel tempted to give in again," she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

Should I Leave My Granddaughter Off My Christmas List Because She Stopped Speaking To Me After A Misunderstanding?

My daughter and I are estranged, but up until now, l have managed to keep up a relationship with my grandchildren (ages 10, 14, 16). A month ago, my 16-year-old granddaughter stopped speaking to me over a misunderstanding, which she refuses to even talk about. I've reached out to her several times but she refuses to even acknowledge me. I'm disappointed and sad that she seems to be following in her mom's footsteps. I still communicate with the other two grandchildren who tell me they love me, etc. My question is regarding Christmas. I would like to give the younger ones gifts, but I'm not sure what to do about the one not speaking to me. On one hand, l feel that she certainly doesn't deserve my consideration, and at 16, she's old enough to learn that her actions have consequences. And if l send a gift, I'm teaching her that she can continue to take me for granted. On the other hand, it's Christmas and she's still a child trying to deal with her extremely dysfunctional mother, and l should give in in the spirit of the season and to let her know l still love her. I also don't want to appear manipulative by giving to her siblings and "punishing" her. Advice?

Danny M. Lavery advises the letter writer to look closely at their own role in these family estrangements. "I think you're right not to want to look like you're punishing your granddaughter for behaving (or misbehaving, as the case may be — sure wish I knew those details!) like a teenager," he writes. "So ... don't punish her!" Read the rest of his answer.

How Can I Get My Company To Stop Excluding Childless Couples From Its Christmas Party?

Our company has about 80 employees. Christmas at our workplace is very family-oriented. It is a catered lunch during the work day, an employee dresses as Santa, and every single child under the age of 18 associated with the company gets called up and given a gift. This means kids and grandkids. We also have an employee raffle that is incredibly generous. It has ballooned into a huge ordeal. There is a lot to like about our Christmas parties but one thing upsets me every year: I am not allowed to bring my husband. The rule is that spouses can only attend if you have a child. If it is a grandchild, then the parent(s) can also attend. Which means that those of us without kids don't get the opportunity to introduce our coworkers to our spouses. I also think it's especially rude because we have multiple employees who are in same-sex marriages, and this rule applies to them as well, as none of them have children. So for example, one older employee has three adult children and a total of 9 grandchildren under 18, so they will bring 12 guests, but my coworker is not allowed to bring his husband of 10 years because they don't have a child together. It just doesn't seem fair… It is frustrating. I spoke with the party planner last year about a month before the party about it, and she insisted on the rule and said that some younger employees also complained to her because they didn't have kids or spouses, but would like to bring a parent with them to see their workplace and meet all their coworkers. She said we simply cannot accommodate everyone… Christmas 2020 is canceled so I'm hoping we can come up with ideas for Christmas 2021 that makes our party fun, fair, and not totally overwhelming! I was thinking a rule of children under 12 only, and no grandkids, and everyone else gets one plus-one… Do you have any ideas on how to fix this? Or is our party system not the problem, and just my attitude is?

Alison Green confirms that this party system is exclusionary and suggests that the letter writer go over the party planner's head to someone in an authority position within the company. "Explain that it's alienating to be told you can't bring your spouse while others bring a spouse and 10+ guests, and ask if the party can be re-envisioned to be more inclusive of all your employees, not just those with kids," she writes. Read the rest of her answer.