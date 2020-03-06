Why Do Diseases Keep Coming Out Of China?
Why is China such a hotspot for epidemics? And was the coronavirus inevitable?
Why is China such a hotspot for epidemics? And was the coronavirus inevitable?
Back in 1984, NASA and the Federal Aviation Administration conducted a controlled impact demonstration, intentionally crashing a Boeing 720 into the Mojave Desert to test technologies that would help passengers and crew survive.
3Dbotmaker's "Diecast Rally Championship" is a painstaking labor of love of making a racing show with toy cars — including dramatic music and professional announcers.
Daniel Bruin's device has a gear reduction of one googol (that's a 1, followed by 100 zeroes), meaning you'd need "more energy than the entire universe has" to spin the final gear once.
Dramatic surveillance video shows a driver turning left in front of a oncoming train. Fortunately, the driver was not seriously injured.
While filming a hike out in the hinterlands of Russia, a reindeer comes out of nowhere.
"I had a bet against one of my good friends, D Wade, Milwaukee versus the Heat," the former NBA star explained. "I said Milwaukee was gonna win by 20 and the Heat won. I said, 'Well, what do you want me to do, pay you?' And he said, 'Nah, you gotta let your hairline grow.'"
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
It's not just older Americans dying of "despair."
General Motors claims it has a new electric car battery that could be a Tesla killer.
3Dbotmaker's "Diecast Rally Championship" is a painstaking labor of love of making a racing show with toy cars — including dramatic music and professional announcers.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Logically, three interlocking gears would be physically locked in place, but the flashing colors in this illusion don't care about logic.
Hachette Book Group has decided it will not publish Woody Allen's memoir, "A Propos of Nothing."
"I don't know what went wrong," a former CDC chief told The Atlantic.
Why is China such a hotspot for epidemics? And was the coronavirus inevitable?
Data visualizer Sara Chodosh from Popular Science created this useful chart which shows which tiny microbes that hand sanitizer is effective against.
It may have been sweetened, heated, filtered, and turned into a fraud — and the entire agricultural system is at risk as a result.
Police were seen chasing after a man in a Bobcat Skid-Steer Loader in Wilmington, Delaware.
You don't have to break the bank to get a new desktop — just buy refurbished. We've rounded up some of the top deals on like-new refurbished models.
Yale professor Justin Farrell spent five years among the billionaires of Teton County, Wyoming to find out what it's like to be really, really rich.
Nobody can squeeze joy out of the English language quite like Mark Twain. And since this hard cover re-release of his classic travel book features a gorgeous new cover treatment, it's earned a front-and-center spot.
It's an internet fight and only the funniest meme will emerge victorious. This week, we have: the most fascinating ethical debates on film, "I meet someone, we talk, they leave," a failed sociological experiment, and CDC memes.
"I probably should've been scared, but I wasn't."
You fall and you get up. But not if you're a soccer forward. You fall and make sure you still score.
While filming a hike out in the hinterlands of Russia, a reindeer comes out of nowhere.
It's easy to correct facts. It's much harder to correct a worldview that consistently ignores and distorts the role of African Americans and race in our history.
Tom Holland attempts to answer pre-recorded questions from children on BBC Radio 1.
Fashion brands, Deadheads and even cactus purveyors are joining forces with a single mission in mind: make stylish Sanders T-shirts.
The galaxy cluster Ophiuchus was doing just fine until WISEA J171227.81-232210.7 — a black hole several billion times as massive as our sun — burped on it.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Back in 1984, NASA and the Federal Aviation Administration conducted a controlled impact demonstration, intentionally crashing a Boeing 720 into the Mojave Desert to test technologies that would help passengers and crew survive.
This option to stay near or in these parks (yes, inside the park) has become increasingly common due in large part to Airbnb, where many rentals can be found right there among the nature and wildlife.
Michael Bloomberg spent a lot of money on advertising — but not as much as MSNBC's Brian Williams and New York Times editorial board member Mara Gay estimated on the air.
A medical worker at a hospital at Dartmouth was told to self-quarantine after exhibiting flu-like symptoms, but instead he went to a party. Now he has been diagnosed with coronavirus.
Denise Pickett says, "Being ambitious isn't always about climbing the corporate ladder. Part of being ambitious is taking risks. I don't mean just saying yes — I also mean risks with saying no."
Microwaves use electromagnetic radiation to heat food. How dangerous would it be if you used it with the door open?
The biggest, best-known companies in the digital economy are getting their users hooked on their products — and undermining the pillars of
America's market economy.
Green Bank, West Virginia is home to a telescope so large that it requires near radio silence to operate, a technological restriction that has created a unique kind of modern childhood.
Daniel Bruin's device has a gear reduction of one googol (that's a 1, followed by 100 zeroes), meaning you'd need "more energy than the entire universe has" to spin the final gear once.
Federal agencies have big contracts with Virginia-based Babel Street. Depending on where you've traveled, your movements may be in the company's data.
Stephen Shore is one of the most iconic and legendary American photographers of all time. His latest book gives new insight into one of his iconic masterpieces.
Public transport, if designed and maintained well, can be a god send.
A bull blocked traffic on a roadway in the United Arab Emirates.
On a list of its investors, Gavril Yushvaev stood out with his checkered past, which includes being cited in a Spanish government report as an associate of a Russian banker linked to organized crime and money laundering.
Dramatic surveillance video shows a driver turning left in front of a oncoming train. Fortunately, the driver was not seriously injured.
The rich get richer, and everyone else seemingly less so. As income inequality continues to be a problem in the United States, what better time to find out who the biggest fat cats in America are — specifically, who are the richest people in your state?
Here are five theories.
"What do you want?"
Mike Dunleavy slashed public services in Alaska under the guise of populism. Now a statewide movement wants to remove him from office.
I was making my way through the stages of hair-loss grief when news broke last month that other users were experiencing issues similar to mine.
A convoy of 37 allied ships, led by captain Ernest Krause (Tom Hanks) cross the North Atlantic as Nazi U-boats attempt to sink them all. "Greyhound" releases in theaters on June 12.
Five hours into their trip, Ryan Osmun stepped in a tiny patch of quicksand, but it was enough to completely swallow his leg.
Aerial images reveal impact of outbreak on famous holy sites and capital cities
"I had a bet against one of my good friends, D Wade, Milwaukee versus the Heat," the former NBA star explained. "I said Milwaukee was gonna win by 20 and the Heat won. I said, 'Well, what do you want me to do, pay you?' And he said, 'Nah, you gotta let your hairline grow.'"
I'm an illustrator and I have always had a personal goal to draw all 62 US National Parks, but I wanted to find a unique twist for the project.
North Korean hackers have been caught stealing huge sums of money from cryptocurrency exchanges to try and bolster the hermit kingdom's crippled economy.
The "SNL" star and frequent tabloid subject explained his upbringing in the comedy circuit, his mental health and the jokes that are difficult to tell.