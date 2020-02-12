Recommended

Top Videos

Want more videos like this?

Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.

IS THERE ENOUGH KITCHEN SPACE?

themuse.jezebel.com

Like all very popular and extremely cool kids, I grew up watching a lot of HGTV. I still enjoy the occasional episode of House Hunters, typically over the holidays or when I'm feeling like yelling at my television. So I cannot describe to you the delight I felt when I found out that, for the first time, House Hunters featured a throuple in search of their dream home.

MORE AND MORE LIKE BEETLEJUICE

2 diggs gizmodo.com

The red giant star has been growing dimmer since late last year, leading many to speculate it could soon go supernova. Scientists operating the European Southern Observatory's Very Large Telescope have released new images of the supergiant star — and yep, it looks weird.

ALRIGHT, WE'RE LISTENING

6 diggs popularmechanics.com

As I sit in a small cafe in the shadow of the ancient Roman gates in Trier, Germany, talking to a person whose credibility seems beyond reproach, but who will only agree to talk to me if provide absolute assurances of anonymity, I can't help but feel like I'm trapped in a Dan Brown novel.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample