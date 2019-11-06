This Is The Only Good Talent Show Routine
High schooler Lucas Burt brings down the house after drawing a perfect circle at his school's talent show.
Get a rare glimpse at life in Paris at the beginning of the last century.
A guy took all of the elements found in pop music today and was able to create something that sounds like a hit jam completely on the fly.
The Slow Mo Guys have a whole lot of fun making rockets out of Coke bottles and liquid butane.
We'd expect nothing less from this hilarious couple.
How could the videographer have known how iconic this would seem here in 2019? Thank you, sir.
The Verge's San Francisco office has struggled with the design of their elevator. Why are these buttons so poorly designed?
For years, Mormon mommy blogger Natalie Lovin curated a picture-perfect life. Then she left the church — and her husband.
On October 20th, the Big Basket opened its doors, and people wept.
There's some kind of ASMR thing going on in this video of a man unclogging a flooded lake.
The median price for a house now tops $600,000, more than twice the national level. The state has four of the country's five most expensive residential markets. The poverty rate, when adjusted for the cost of living, is the worst in the nation. How did this happen?
For $5 a month, you'll get a handful of shows that a lot of people are talking about. You'll also get insight into the weird disconnect at the heart of Apple's move from hardware and software to services.
James Cleverly is a British MP and the Chairman of the Conservative Party, but on Tuesday, he was mostly an empty chair on Sky News' "Kay Burley @ Breakfast" program.
Leonardo's painting is a security hazard, an educational obstacle and not even a satisfying bucket-list item. It's time the Louvre moved it out of the way.
Winner: Democratic enthusiasm. Loser: Donald Trump.
Shia LaBeouf was put on the hot seat during "Burning Questions" on "The Ellen Show" but he managed to give crowd pleasing responses.
A fisherman, a flash of gold and a really big secret.
What can we expect from the best whiskey producers in America today? Whiskey America showcases some of the most exciting new styles of whiskey and why they are so special.
Children's minds really are a sponge.
When humans give robots "tough love" by trying to knock objects out of their hands, it actually helps them find the best ways to hold things.
When New Zealand politician Chlöe Swarbrick was heckled during her zero carbon bill speech, she continued on and snuck in the perfect response.
A YouTuber challenges Harvard students to answer some basic trivia questions to win an iPhone 11, but some had a very rough time.
A giant swimming pool is the best place on Earth for simulating weightlessness.
Flavorists are at the leading edge of what we like to eat, using chemistry to make food that is craveable.
A black cat ran onto the field during Monday night's game between the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants. Its appearance on TV has led to quite a stir from other cats who were watching.
Uber Technologies Inc.'s self-driving test car that struck and killed a pedestrian last year wasn't programmed to recognize and react to jaywalkers, according to documents released by US safety investigators.
A single screengrab — and a lack of Facebook reactions — were the likely giveaways.
Meet Dmitry Krivenko (aka Smoove). Krivenko is a Ukrainian basketball player and, according to his Twitter bio, "one of the best dunkers in the world." And so long as he's doing stuff like this, we're not going to argue.
To ban political ads outright, though, is to declare the problem insoluble — a fatalism the tech companies should reject.
Hollywood never really knew what to do with the actor and so put him in broad comedies. But "The Irishman" shows what we've been missing for so long.
Hekili Holland from Yorktown, Virginia loves to root for his cheerleader daughter in the stands.
This adversarial design could be printed on a shirt to fool object recognition algorithms.
Juli Briskman, a Democrat, beat the Republican incumbent for a seat on the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors.
Can't believe he's giving these out for free.
Aged 17, Miché Solomon discovered she had two mothers — one real, one false.
The goal is to turn a phrase like "Western civilization" into code for "white culture" to glorify patriarchy and undercut cultural progressivism.
Much of the existing research around psychedelics and mental health focuses on treating PTSD, depression, and addiction. This is a new frontier.
Nobody should have a billion dollars, and those who do are something other than fully human.
Cher has been a bit of chameleon in the 50+ years she's been in show business. In an interview with Vogue, she reviews her previous looks.
Pockets of resistance to the events are cropping up across the country as mass shootings become more frequent and more deadly.
Officials at USAID warned that favoring Christian groups in Iraq could be unconstitutional and inflame religious tensions. When one colleague lost her job, they said she had been "Penced."
Recently, a federal recommendation called US-caught shark a "sustainable food choice." Not everyone agrees.
"I think Louis took the bike because we've been looking on Amazon recently trying to find a bike similar that he would like from Santa."
Yelp launched 15 years ago in October, and for most of its existence it's been in an epic battle with Google. Here's why its CEO keeps fighting and keeps focusing on trust.
For 47 cents, the College Board will sell an individual's information, allowing schools to market themselves more broadly. This encourages an increase in applications, which can lead to higher rejection rates.
An exodus of grocery stores is turning rural towns into food deserts. But some are fighting back by opening their own local markets.
Came for the view. Squealed in joy for the slide.
Thanks to parents' donations, some public schools can afford shiny extras like coding classes, camping trips and classroom iPads.
They're held for days or weeks in rooms without mattresses and sometimes toilets. The state can't stop it.
In the 1970s, American yards were around 11,000 square feet. Now the size has shrunk to around 9,000. Here's the reason why.
With a Democratic governor in office, the party was in full control of Virginia state government for the first time in a generation.