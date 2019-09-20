Someone Unearthed David Lynch Having An Extremely NSFW Outburst To Someone Suggesting He Cut A 'Twin Peaks' Scene For Length
You don't want to see director David Lynch mad. You won't like him when he's mad.
First of all, keep them out of the light.
Even this had perfectly worked out for this Aventador owner in China, you probably don't want to eat meat coated in the fumes of premium gasoline.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
In 2017 Ashraf Maniar was surveilled and harassed at home in the U.S. after being placed on a terrorism watchlist. He was then put on the no-fly list, and subsequently taken off, but his life's been up and down ever since.
With Naomi Osaka's French Open withdrawal and Kyrie Irving's fan incident, we're back to treating athletes like we always have.
The government is working on a report on UFO sightings — rather, unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) sightings — and it's a long time coming. Here's what it might contain.
There are some universal standards of beauty, so why has evolution not made us all beautiful? When it comes to attraction, originality can pay off.
Thousands of pages of communications obtained by BuzzFeed News show how Fauci tried to keep Americans calm and develop an effective strategy despite conflicts with Trump's administration.
Imagine being the owner of John Lennon's Upper East Side apartment, on sale for $5.5 million. It's easy if you try.
A photo has been circulating of Ellie Kemper at 19 when she was nominated the "Queen of Love and Beauty" at the Fair Saint Louis, an event with a controversial racial background.
On Tuesday, health officials in China reported the first known human case of a particular strain of avian influenza called H10N3. Officials said that the man has since recovered and would be leaving the hospital soon.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
"House of Style" host Cindy Crawford took MTV viewers behind the scenes of "SNL" in 1994, and it was a scene, man.
Human rights groups say China's treatment of the Uyghur people disqualifies the country from hosting the Winter Olympics next year.
In an extraordinary video filmed over the weekend, a woman pushed a bear off a fence after it came dangerously close to her dogs.
In 1993, Tupac Shakur had the world in his hands — until he became the center of a trial that would change hip-hop forever. For the first time, a juror is speaking out about what happened inside the jury room.
In a recent survey, more than a third of people in the UK mislabelled this vital part of female anatomy. So where is it - and what is it for?
"Castaways," a song from the kids show The Backyardigans has taken the internet by storm, and for reason, it's a masterpiece in songwriting.
The relatable state of despair is back for summer!
"How do I make peace with the years I lost in the closet?" John Paul Brammer reflects on the teenage girl he dated before he came out, and on how the past shouldn't be seen as disposable.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
CNN's Donie O'Sullivan reveals Michael Flynn's stunning apparent suggestion for a Myanmar-style coup has been frequently mentioned by Trump supporters over the past several months.
Chamath Palihapitiya says that the investment tool lets ordinary people get rich off startups. It may be hype — but hype can be its own economic engine.
It's time again to pay respects to the old man. We've already done a bit of cursory shopping, but what better way to honor the person who helped raise you than by giving him a book that will make him grin ear to ear.
Since last Father's Day, we've all been through a lot. Treat Dad to something particularly nice this year, and start the summer off right.
If you're in love with the idea of having fresh veggies all year round, this indoor garden makes it easy to grow your own — even in an apartment.
The Manhattan District Attorney's special grand jury is convening to hear evidence about potential charges against Trump and his organization. Here's what that means.
A little alcohol can boost creativity and strengthen social ties. But there's nothing moderate, or convivial, about the way many Americans drink today.
The "For God and Country: Patriot Roundup" conference had Michael Flynn calling for a military coup and Roger Stone's social media advisor calling for Hillary Clinton's execution.
Drew Gooden watches an episode representing each season over the past 46 years and tries to pinpoint when things started going downhill.
A growing number of young professionals are expediting the path to financial independence by living frugally and following the "4% rule." (From 2018)
The pleasures of commitment are deeper and more satisfying than keeping your options open, the writer and civic advocate Pete Davis argues in his new book.
The Dunning-Kruger effect is strong with this group.
Not since Emperor Tiberius Caesar went into self-exile on this picturesque island off the coast of Italy have lust and luxury been so intertwined.
American Web Loan was set up as a tribal lender, but a class-action lawsuit reveals who controlled the company — and made massive profits — behind the scenes.
Johnny Knoxville opens up about how much damage "Jackass" did to his body.
Global shortages of many goods reflect the disruption of the pandemic combined with decades of companies limiting their inventories.
An essential skill in the memestock era is to know how to corral individual investors. But Adam Aron is playing with fire.
"A Quiet Place Part II" director John Krasinski reveals how the opening scene sets the stage for the rest of the thrilling sequel.
A growing movement wants to scrap bus and subway fares. That's not what riders need most.
Emails obtained by The Assembly show that UNC-Chapel Hill's largest journalism-school donor warned against Nikole Hannah-Jones' hiring. Their divergent views represent a new front in the debate over objectivity and the future of the field.
Fredo the 10-month old Husky just can't stand being grooomed.
Listen, we're already fiddling with our normal pen, so this highly customizable magnetic pen is a no brainer.
Human variability is great — except when it gets in the way of consistent guidance.
Gordon Ramsay loves a drive-thru takeout on a road trip. He also likes to prank the drive-thru attendants when he has the time.
The only title ever released utilizing the Sega Virtua Processor (SVP) technology.
Movies are back, baby.
"Dude look at all of this stuff man, how the hell do you pick a cereal?"