This Guy Built A Castle Out Of Shipping Containers And It's An Absolute Wonder To Behold
Andrew Camarata has been building his castle out of shipping containers for months. Here's a look at him putting on the finishing touches.
The engineering team at the Hacksmith developed a plasma glove that can cut through steel.
The story behind the beloved subsonic, twin-engine plane.
Peter Sripol built himself a DIY amphibious vehicle that's perfect for social distancing.
The Action Lab's James Orgill does the ultimate social distancing science experiment — blowing bubbles out out hot magma.
The Beatles get considerably scarier when you start shifting their pitch.
We hope that the driver, a 57-year-old woman who was reportedly suffering from a medical condition, is okay.
A look at one of the world's most remote islands, the flimsy veneer of gigantic advertisements and other best photos of the week.
Here is a comprehensive infographic of the 100 most popular shows on the IMDb and the rankings of their final episodes by user rating.
What do copyright and authorship mean in the crowdsourced realm known as the Omegaverse?
Police are looking for the motorist who posted this insane video of his speed run south of Crawley in West Sussex, England.
When parents can't do it all, women's paid labor is often the first to go.
"I've repeatedly been mistaken for my date's child and regularly asked if I'm old enough to sit in an airplane's exit row."
J.C. Penney's bankruptcy is one of the most stunning falls from grace in American history.
Sometimes a little aid from a machinery goes a long way.
The fears of infection from the coronavirus have created a new role in society for the automobile.
America's test positivity rate is still too high, indicating that it's not casting a wide enough net to know how much of the virus is spreading.
The all-you-can-eat buffet is unlikely to survive the pandemic in its current form—in part because sanitation already made it somewhat risky.
How selling small squares of paperboard or thick paper became a lucrative business.
The coronavirus may still be spreading at epidemic rates in 24 states, particularly in the South and Midwest, according to new research that highlights the risk of a second wave of infections in places that reopen too quickly or without sufficient precautions.
The USS Portland successfully shot a small drone out of the sky.
Some people might just duck out quietly without attracting notice, but not this guy.
Sorry, but Isabelle thinks your island is ugly
Mask arguments among Texans are occurring everywhere from retail stores to the highest levels of government.
Sarah Cooper, who has mastered lip-syncing Donald Trump's many gaffes regarding the coronavirus pandemic, returns again to mock his revelation that he "tested positively towards negative."
There's been a surge in bot activity in the past month in online discussions about reopening America from COVID-19 shutdowns, researchers at Carnegie Mellon University said this week.
Americans seeking unemployment insurance soared to 38.6 million. Other countries around the world have also been hit hard by unemployment. How does unemployment insurance differ around the world?
The former VP and presumptive Democratic nominee lacks the tech policy infrastructure of his predecessors.
While it looks like it could have been ripped out of a sci-fi movie from the 2010s, the plane concept also has many elements of retro-futurism.
How does a relatively common type of virus turn into one so deadly it could spur a pandemic? The answer may lie in its microscopic spikes.
Habbo Hotel is an online community for teens to make friends and buy virtual goods. It also has been a haven for widespread virtual crime.
James Hoffmann tests 38 different instant coffees and discovers which one is the best by putting them through a March Madness-esque bracket.
A hairstylist with coronavirus worked for eight days this month while symptomatic, exposing as many as 91 customers and coworkers.
It might be time to lower your summer expectations.
Two guys put off doing laundry to perform the classic 1980s song "Take on Me" by a-ha with their washing machine's sound effects.
Just down the coast from Donald Trump's weekend retreat, the residents and businesses of south Florida are experiencing regular episodes of water in the streets as sea levels rise.
Fear of crowds in small spaces in the pandemic is spurring new norms and technological changes for the people-moving machines that make skyscrapers possible.
James Hemings' talents had been nurtured by Jefferson who took him to France & gave him a first-rate culinary education from Europe's most illustrious chefs. Yet, every moment he spent in Jefferson's kitchens, he did so in servitude.
I was struggling with quarantine — until I found the polar explorers.
It's not so much time travel as "time inversion," the trailer suggests. "Tenet" comes to theaters on July 17.
In the South's biggest battleground, it's already 2024, and the backstabbing and money-grabbing have already begun.
In an analysis of dozens of middle and high school textbooks, we found descriptions of climate change were superficial and contained errors; some did not discuss it at all.
It seems like every entry level job has a nearly impossible experience-level requirement.
Breathe in. Breathe out. Breathe in and figure that, if some unfortunate carrier coughed in the elevator you just entered, the virus will probably have escaped through the doors or settled on the floor.
Microphones on once-busy street corners and public parks have recorded the sound of the pandemic.
A new recruit of the Chinese Navy almost made a fatal mistake when he failed to throw a grenade far enough away from himself and his instructor.