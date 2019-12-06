Pranked Walmart Employee Pages A 'Mr Clinton Kildepsteen' Over The Intercom
All Walmart customers, we need you to pay attention to this conspiracy theory.
"Here at this company we have a 'we over me' culture."
During her weekly news conference, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was asked by Sinclair Broadcasting reporter James Rosen if she "hates the president." Pelosi had a strong response.
You've probably done it before on accident — so what did it do to your car?
A totally normal, not life-threatening day in the neighborhood.
This is why nobody likes winter.
We're not the biggest fan of Disney's live-action remakes sometimes, but we have to admit that the trailer for "Mulan" is absolutely breathtaking. "Mulan" premieres in theaters in March 2020.
From a Norman Reedus hiking simulator to a game about being a horrible goose, these are the best video games of 2019.
We regret to inform you that the brands have made a once fun if NSFW meme a creation from hell.
Tesla's electric fleet have a lot going for them, but what if you want to tow something? A YouTuber does the math about why Teslas struggle with carrying heavy loads.
When asked by Gayle King about the lack of diversity among presidential candidates, Bloomberg was resoundingly tone-deaf: "If you wanted to enter and run for President of the United States, you could have done that."
Knowing she had the legal right to die helped Marieke Vervoort live her life. It propelled her to medals at the Paralympics. But she could never get away from the pain.
Post-normcore tells us that our branding defines us, but it also doesn't, but it also does.
All things considered, it's very lucky that nobody appeared to be injured, though they might need a change of clothes.
"Heil Trump" and an anti-gay slur were scrawled on an Indiana church right after Trump's election. The investigation led to an unlikely suspect — and the discovery of a hate crime hoax.
Amid the mass quantity of television this year, there was some genuine quality, from "Watchmen" to "The Bachelor" to "Barry."
State laws about pinball, pigs and bumper stickers should be scrapped. Here's why many still aren't.
The discovery is helping researchers understand what might linger on the bizarre surface of Saturn's moon Titan.
A report from one of the new stores bearing the deceased company's name.
AI Dungeon 2 is the closest thing there is to an infinite game.
Ray J's weird glasses became a meme last year, and this exchange with Complex's Speedy might become a meme of its own.
If you've ever taken a walk in the woods, especially after a rain storm, you've definitely walked by one of photographer Alison Pollack's subjects. You may have even stepped on one. But unless you had a magnifying glass handy, you never even knew they were there.
For a growing group of writers, producers and stars, the escalating war among Hallmark, Lifetime and now Netflix means plenty of good (and lucrative) tidings — if you can master the formula and stomach all the yuletide cheer: "There's a whole list of boxes you have to check off."
Because that is apparently an opinion you can have.
The Rockets superstar is pushing the boundaries of basketball — but he also attracts critics like no other player. When will fans ever agree on him?
On Wednesday, Hillary Clinton sat down with Howard Stern for 2 1/2 hours, in one of the most candid interviews of her life.
The facts are horrifying and widely reported: stabbings in London have never been more frequent and the rate is only increasing. But there's another statistic that's less well known: the murder rate is actually falling, rapidly so. To find out why, we visited St Mary's Hospital.
The state's unusual decision exposes the insurance industry's miscalculation of the cost of climate change.
Sure, she was beautiful, and an intimidatingly successful pop star, but... did she also kind of look like me?
This week, our contenders are: "We are not the same", Joe Biden biting his wife's finger, phrases for [x] and sex, and "in the right headspace."
Google Maps looks different based on your location due to disputed borders and other complicated diplomatic issues.
For 25 years, the gruesome Western novel "Blood Meridian" has stumped every director and screenwriter who tried to bring it to the big screen.
But the eye doesn't necessarily gaze at what is beautiful
"The pattern is simple, but the construction is very time consuming."
Written by 18-year-old Zelda Barnz, "Generation" will explore modern sexuality, love and family.
On the third anniversary of Microsoft's acquisition of LinkedIn, we look at how the professional social network is used by those just entering the workforce.
It's surprisingly common for men to start losing entire chromosomes from blood cells as they age.
Eight experts on what's gone so wrong with the Trump proceedings — and what America should do about it.
Whatever he was trying to accomplish, we're sure it's not where he ended up doing.
As North American governments struggle to fight it, the robocall epidemic could already be changing how we use our phones. If you've stopped picking up, you're not alone.
The iconic imperial stormtrooper design is recognizable all across the world. How has the design changed for the next generation?
Winston Ross recalls the heartbreaking ordeal his family endured after his mother's routine surgery led to post-operative delirium.
By 2022, there could be 45 billion cameras operating globally. I decided to see how many were watching me on my typical daily commute in New York.
Amazon says it's "off to a record-breaking start to the holiday season," but some customer delivery times are paying the price. The tech giant acknowledged on Thursday that some Prime orders are experiencing shipping delays as the company battles high demand and winter storms.
Today, we're taking a deeper dive into some second-tier fables that didn't make it to the Disney drawing boards.
"There's something off about this dog, but I just can't quite put my paw on what it is."
Social media backlash caused Peloton stock to drop more than nine percent.
Over three years, nearly 400 pregnant or new mothers died in Texas. Its system for helping the uninsured thwarts women at every turn.
Someone please, *please* get Maya a dog friend to play with.
"We're all there to basically serve him and make him money," said one former employee of Razer's longtime CEO Min-Liang Tan.