How This Shiny Mirror Ball Is Every Visual Effects Artist's Favorite Tool
A deep-dive into how this shiny ball is quintessential for creating many of the visual effects you see in Hollywood blockbusters.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
A deep-dive into how this shiny ball is quintessential for creating many of the visual effects you see in Hollywood blockbusters.
CNN anchor Pamela Brown repeatedly presses Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) for evidence of voter fraud.
As historians examine Donald Trump's performance as president, Chris Cillizza explains where he'll rank among his predecessors.
Larry King shares an unforgettable tale from his early DJ career where a woman called him in the middle of his shift.
"I've been wanting to come on your show for months and months," Dr. Fauci told the MSNBC host.
An explanation of the unique styles of extremist groups.
Boncuk followed the ambulance that carried her owner, Cemal Senturk, to the hopsital and waited patiently outside.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Crippled ports. Paralyzed corporations. Frozen government agencies. How a single piece of code crashed the world.
Here's the face mask that could end the coronavirus pandemic.
YouTuber What's Inside? spent $650 on 16 Amazon return boxes. Here's what's inside.
A deep-dive into how this shiny ball is quintessential for creating many of the visual effects you see in Hollywood blockbusters.
An unopened first edition base set booster box of Pokémon cards just fetched a world record $408,000 at Heritage Auctions in Dallas.
You won't find medicine in these capsules — only tiny hand-written notes. Not only is it incredibly thoughtful, but it makes for one heck of a first impression.
CNN anchor Pamela Brown repeatedly presses Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) for evidence of voter fraud.
In 1917, a ship collision caused the biggest accidental blast the world has ever seen. While the city's male leaders dithered, a band of volunteer nurses leapt into action.
For decades Jeffrey Lendrum helicoptered up and rappelled down cliff faces from Patagonia to Quebec, snatching unhatched raptors. Then he went on trial as one of the most bizarre criminals in modern history. Here is his story.
You can play around with the base sauce and textures to get a combination you like, while keeping a healthy meal in mind.
In 1973, the baseball legend got 900,000 letters. It was Carla Koplin Cohn's job to report the threats to the FBI.
What to watch for in both games. Bold predictions. Key stats to know. And, of course, score predictions. It's all here for the NFC and AFC Championship Games.
Here's how to decode what guys mean when they say they like a woman who enjoys the outdoors and who can keep up with them.
More than fifty years ago, one man tried to hold the Coors brewery CEO for ransom. Things went very badly.
As historians examine Donald Trump's performance as president, Chris Cillizza explains where he'll rank among his predecessors.
Certain specimens of the endangered Asian arowana have fetched up to $300k at auction. How did a fish become a status symbol?
When I damaged my vocal cords, I was forced to change the way I spoke — and discovered how much our voices reveal who we are.
Moriba Jah is a scientist and researcher, who used to work at NASA and now teaches at the University of Texas at Austin. Jah has his eyes set on space and is monitoring everything that's floating around Earth.
With Trump on the way out and Biden on the way in, and with 2021 continuing to be way more exhausting than feels necessary, tensions were high and the tweets were brutal.
Regardless of your interests, background, or schooling, there are plenty of ways to make improving life in the US your job.
How the best smartphone cameras commercially available compare with one another.
Between the bad press and unfounded rumors, Indian WhatsApp users are jumping ship.
Larry King shares an unforgettable tale from his early DJ career where a woman called him in the middle of his shift.
"Biden might not mean much for us, but at least now we know for sure that we are not going to war."
Microsoft may have killed off its flagship MP3 player nearly a decade ago, but these fans are keeping their enthusiasm alive.
"I've been wanting to come on your show for months and months," Dr. Fauci told the MSNBC host.
The former Democratic presidential candidate and self-proclaimed bodega fan is running for mayor with ideas like building a casino on Roosevelt Island to raise revenue for the pandemic recovery — and, apparently, eating at every iconic restaurant in New York City, from L & B Spumoni Gardens to Szechuan Mountain House.
The congressman's involvement underlined how far the former president was willing to go to overturn the election, and Democratic lawmakers are beginning to call for investigations into those efforts.
We've died and gone to cat heaven.
Also featuring portraits taken through windows during the pandemic and photos of the unique architecture of Luxembourg.
Financial incentives to recycle spent electric vehicle batteries are eroding. That could spell environmental disaster.
Thor is completely ecstatic to run around a yard full of snow.
If you're looking to take healthy eating seriously in the new year, "The How Not to Die Cookbook" will certainly help things along. Just remember that personal nutrition is complicated, and it's always worth talking to a professional about your specific needs.
Need to brush up on the nitty gritty of world history? These maps hold the key to a better understanding of how we got to today. Plus, they look rad as hell.
An explanation of the unique styles of extremist groups.
The Justice Department revealed new charges against a Texas man who allegedly participated in the Capitol attack and posted online death threats against Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and a US Capitol Police officer.
Facebook deactivated my account after I shared some thoughts and an article advocating decentralized social networks. There was no warning. There was no apparent human intervention. And it now claims the decision cannot be reversed. Is the AI working to preserve itself?
Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn't stop to think if they should.
This week's main characters include a fan fiction hater, a US Senator who thinks the Paris climate agreement was Paris's idea and more.
Senator Raphael Warnock was sworn in this week as Georgia's first Black senator, and he arrived with a canny canine assist.
Biden press secretary Jen Psaki compared with Trump press secretary Sean Spicer.
If you understand how presidential libraries are created, it's hard to see how Trump ever gets it done.
Clean water is vitally important whether you're having an adventure in the wilderness or trying to make your way through an emergency. This personal filter can purify even the grossest water, so you'll be sure to have a safe supply.
Boncuk followed the ambulance that carried her owner, Cemal Senturk, to the hopsital and waited patiently outside.
Well, that and the fact that @POTUS now follows Chrissy Teigen.
Trying to find another avenue to push his baseless election claims, Donald Trump considered installing a loyalist.
What would happen if instead of a spatula, you used a shovel?