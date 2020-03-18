Here's A Scary Demonstration Of How Easily Germs Spread
Just in case you need any further examples of why we should perform social distancing.
Just in case you need any further examples of why we should perform social distancing.
Now seems like as good a time as any to relax to Carl Sagan's dulcet tones and learn some cool stuff.
Stella loves to disappear inside this giant pile of leaves.
Gabriela Bee performs a medley of pop songs that use the same four chords.
What would happen if you took the 2019 psychological horror film and gave it the "SpongeBob" aesthetic?
This dog owner set up a water bottle maze for their two pups. Watch the way they both handled it.
This Weimaraner puppy is still getting the hang of the "a-woo" thing.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
There's horror, some comedy and a documentary about the world's oldest video store.
For the past few days of the coronavirus outbreak, comedian Billy Procida has been self-isolating with his girlfriend and her other boyfriend. We gave him a call to see how it's going.
"At the end of the day, I'm not going to let it stop me from partying."
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Just in case you need any further examples of why we should perform social distancing.
Lessons on restricting public spaces and social interaction in the age of coronavirus.
People with type A blood are more likely to catch coronavirus and die from it, according to a new study published in Wuhan, China.
How bad is our current stock market crash compared to other crashes in history?
"It takes about 1,500 hours. You're trading time for money."
It's more contagious, more deadly (particularly for older people), and it has a greater potential to overwhelm our health care system.
We don't know whether to scream or squeal in appreciation.
His biceps once trumped Arnold's. As other Gold's Gym icons parlayed their physiques into fame and fortune, Bill Pettis took a different route — one that landed him on the Venice Boardwalk.
When 23-year-old Callie Quinn moved from Texas to Chile, she counted on finding a beautiful country, meaningful work, and interesting friends. She had no idea she'd set off a manhunt for an international con artist.
If you grew up with games like "Sonic," "Shinobi" and "Ghouls 'n Ghosts," this nostalgic collection is a must-have.
What Elizabeth Swaney lacked in talent she made up for in raw determination and craftiness.
We're collecting all the news and the best resources from around the internet as the pandemic spreads.
A BASE jumper in Switzerland realizes mid-jump that his parachute isn't working. Miraculously, he survived the fall, and came to rest in a shallow river.
Get a lifetime VPN for an unbeatable deal.
A federal crackdown on professors' undisclosed outside activities is achieving what China has long struggled to do: spur Chinese scientists to return home. In this crisis, it's costing the U.S. intellectual firepower.
Body cam footage obtained by The Intercept apparently caught a police officer in Staten Island planting drug paraphernalia inside a car during a traffic stop.
Scientists have proved one of Charles Darwin's theories of evolution for the first time — nearly 140 years after his death.
The small island nation's large-scale testing strategy includes people who don't have any symptoms.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
"We're not at risk of dying, necessarily."
A senior scientist at a government biomedical research laboratory has been thwarted in his efforts to conduct experiments on possible treatments for the new coronavirus because of the Trump administration's restrictions on research with human fetal tissue.
A lot can change in a week — particularly the mindsets of Fox News hosts.
Tesla will continue to keep its Fremont, California factory open for production, because it has had "conflicting guidance from different levels of government" over whether it could operate during a shelter-in-place order.
If you think that by stocking up your pantries you have absolved yourself from the responsibility of preparing for this virus, you are mistaken. This is a crisis like none before.
"I believe that green light is gonna be built on the values that we can enact right now. Values of fairness, kindness, accountability, resilience, respect, courage. If we practice those things right now, when we get out of this," the actor said.
You can let anxiety consume you, or you can feel the fear and also find joy in ordinary life, even now.
Since he first was asked about coronavirus in January, Donald Trump's statements have dramatically changed.
Tech leaders in Silicon Valley are turning to couples counseling to work out their differences. The trend has sparked a new wave of therapists focused specifically on co-founders.
The Vikings didn't even have modern clothing and materials to give them protection from the elements, so life on the ships must really have been rough.
Working out from home is the new normal, so plenty of us who normally lift weights or do strength classes are having to figure things out on our own this week.
Italy has been on lockdown for almost two weeks as authorities try to halt the progress of the virus. People have been asked to stay indoors — but the number of deaths has continued to spiral.
"Sponges filter plankton and oxygen out of the water by sucking in the water through the outside and discharging the wastewater.. You can see how quickly the dye moves from the outside of the sponge and out through the center exhaust area."
Tour a gallery of presidential portraits, print a 3-D model of a fossil or volunteer to transcribe historical documents.
"In the absolutely worse case, the overall life expectancy worldwide would click down by a few weeks," one CEO wrote. he added. "Instead of 79.60 years to live we would have 79.45 years to live."
Gabriela Bee performs a medley of pop songs that use the same four chords.
Adult entertainers are expanding their brands with SFW content.
Alarmed by new pathogens, we're building more labs to study them. Can we do so without raising the likelihood of a catastrophic breach?
When the police officer realizes he's been filmed, he panics and rushes towards the woman filming.
This looks horrible. We're likely going to watch it.
Six experts identify the graphics that do the best job of telling an important story about coronavirus.
Kind of a tease for the hawk, though, which saw its catch turn into a puddle of water.
This could be the future of combat aircraft.
Cappuccino is often served in a larger, wider mug, while espresso comes in a short, narrow mug. But even avid coffee drinkers may not know why.
University of Arkansas Law School professor Alex Nunn is ready to have some fun with this whole situation.
It took a lot of meticulous cleaning, but the process was worth the conclusion.
McDonald's is lobbying the Trump administration to make changes to a bill that would require some employers to provide paid sick leave amid the coronavirus outbreak, executives said on an internal call on Monday, a recording of which was obtained by Business Insider.