Do We Live In A Simulation? Here's What Experts Say
If we live in a simulation, who and what created us? WIRED did a deep dive and you might be surprised by the likelihood.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
CNN couldn't help but replay the schadenfreude-laden moment from Sean Hannity's show where Geraldo Rivera called out the host for his texts to Mark Meadows.
Every jar of Stephanie Matto's farts sells at $1,000 and comes with a handwritten note from her.
You can absolutely ignore your student loans…but you should know the consequences.
Open up something special.
Marques Brownlee explains why the Oppo Find N, a folding phone that's only available in China, has perfected the form factor and what other phone makers can learn from it.
Pour one out for "Pose," "Superstore," "Pen15" and too many more.
Seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has received a knighthood at Windsor Castle.
Airlines would be practically worthless if it wasn't for this one thing that nets them billions of dollars
With supply chain problems making grocery stores sparser than usual across the United States, here are five items on your shopping list that will be hardest to find in the weeks ahead.
A Redditor queried the r/AskReddit community about what their jobs were and how much they got paid. Folks gave surprisingly revealing answers — and some Redditors came away disillusioned.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Connor Roy for president? "That might be the end of the United States as we know it," he says.
While the Great Resignation implies people are leaving the workforce, a large swath of workers are simply reconfiguring what their careers look like.
Jeff Goldblum made a curious statement about aliens during a career retrospective for GQ.
The 19-year-old model is a warrior for her culture and the land her people have inhabited for thousands of years.
The new COVID variant has all the makings of a massive wave.
This week, we've got a guy sick of an annoying nickname, someone who wants to hang out with her coworker's celebrity friends and more.
Trauma surgeon Anne Onishi explains each and every injury in "Home Alone" parts one and two in clinical detail.
Meyer is not cut out to be an NFL head coach. We know this because he tells us as much loudly and clearly on a near-weekly basis.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Jack Bishop, an ingredient expert, explains how to identify all the bogus claims olive oil bottles make on their labels.
A viral post from the subreddit r/AmITheAsshole had one Redditor questioning whether they "perpetuated ethnic stereotypes" by joking that orange cats were dumb.
The ultimate everyday pant is super lightweight, ultra breathable, stretchy, and moisture wicking. These award-winning pants must be experienced to be believed.
"You boys think you're living in just the best time of the world's history, but it's no better than [what] our father's had."
A Ferrari Dino and Volvo station wagon sit side-by-side on Hagerty's annual Bull Market List.
Need a nice selection of small gifts to round out your gift-giving? Huckberry has some of the best stocking stuffers we've ever seen.
This guy plays the most diabolical prank on his significant other with this illuminated Christmas bear.
I think this might be the greatest ratio of fuel capacity to car size ever for a production car.
There are plenty of normal things to buy on Amazon, but sometimes you should just let your freak flag fly. We've rounded up some of the weirdest gifts you can buy on Amazon.
Coming up on a year since the fateful day, late night TV hosts Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel and Seth Meyers went straight for the Fox News trio, calling out their opposing personal and private views of the insurrection.
As the podcast industry consolidates, advertisers say they're getting priced out.
Keanu Reeves spoke with Michael Strahan about his latest "Matrix" movie and why he almost ditched his name at the beginning of his acting career.
While other cosplayers are busy dressing up as more conventional babes like D.Va from Overwatch, Lux is slipping into the sexiest Ned Flanders get-up you've ever seen
"Out of Office," a book by Charlie Warzel and Ann Helen Petersen, explores the toxicity of productivity culture and why now is the best moment for change.
"If the intergalactic phone rings, we should not answer."
Well-funded Brinc positions its use of robots as nonviolent, but an early promo video undercuts this message.
When the end-of-year holidays come around, some of us start feeling more gracious, while others among us run out of patience. Hang in there, folks.
Gary Payton II gave everyone in the NBA a masterclass in respect with this kind gesture to a fan.
A Theranos-style blood testing machine might not be possible, but reasonable research teams are working to do more with smaller volumes of blood. Tech can still improve.
bell hooks, a Hopkinsville native who went on to an international career as an author, critic, feminist and public intellectual, died on December 15 at her home in Berea. She was 69.
The Golden State Warrior guard is now just shy of 3,000 3-pointers made and overtook Ray Allen's record of 2,973 last night — in 500 games less than Allen.
To all the people who feel nostalgic for stop-motion Christmas specials, I'm sorry. But they're mostly terrible.
This 1,326 piece Seinfeld Lego set is the perfect gift for Festivus this year.
This kid knew that all he had to do was get over the advertising boards, from there the fans had his back.
Pretty much every flavor of 'SNL' sketch that's not a cold open is repped here.
OJ Simpson went to prison for his involvement in a robbery and kidnapping in Las Vegas in 2007. A hearing on November 30 led to Simpson's early discharge from parole.