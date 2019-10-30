Recommended

TOO BIG TO FAIL

1 digg si.com

He's a typical high school sophomore and a once-in-a-generation talent. He's the pride of Ypsilanti, Mich., and the future of the NBA. Not even old enough to drive and likely to be a straight-to-the-NBA No. 1 pick, Emoni Bates is both a product of his era and way ahead of his time.