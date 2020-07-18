This 'Die Hard' Fan Built An Art Installation That Makes It Look Like Bruce Willis Is Crawling Inside His Vent
A quarantined man decided to use the extra time on his hands to build this hilarious art project.
The actor shared a 5 minute, 26 second video of himself building a computer completely by hand.
This picture-perfect medieval city may show us how to live better.
"Gamer Girl," a FMV thriller game which makes you the moderator of a streamer named Abicake99, got such a bad reaction, the game publisher took down all promotion about it from the internet.
Once ubiquitous in the American landscape, the cloverleaf interchange has been on the decline. Who came up with the idea and why is it on the way out?
Chopsticks have been used by people in China since 1200 B.C, but how did they originate and gain popularity?
Casinos have been open for weeks—undeterred by 123 visitors who tested positive, a Caesars employee who died, and a hospital system reaching the breaking point.
Back in April 2019, a woman spotted a 10-year-old goldfish that was sick and lying at the bottom of a tank. She adopted it, cleaned its water and helped nurse it back to good health.
Sometimes your car gets in the way of a spray can. Fortunately, it's not the end of the world and here's how you can restore it to its former glory.
The president has turned a decadeslong grudge against the NFL into a centerpiece of his campaign's culture war strategy.
Riley Smith is one of the highest jumpers we've ever seen.
Billions are being poured into developing a shot, but the rapid timetable and President Trump's cheerleading are creating a whole new group of vaccine-hesitant patients.
The King Of Random demonstrate the chemistry behind making DIY whipped foam with a few easy to find ingredients.
Thirty-three years ago, "Jaws: The Revenge" effectively harpooned the beloved shark franchise. Here's what happened.
The patterns from hundreds of thousands of survey respondents reflect partisanship, peer pressure and the footprint of the coronavirus itself.
The Civil Warrior shield is what Captain America's shield would look like if it had Iron Man's technology.
Doctors treating coronavirus patients were supposed to be allowed into the U.S. But hundreds of young doctors have their visas put on hold indefinitely.
A can of coke has 39g of sugar — more than an adult male's recommended daily allowance. Here are 16 alternatives to the sugary behemoths of your youth.
"Have the courage to say this to my face, coward."
America is a constant work in progress. What gives each new generation purpose is to take up the unfinished work of the last and carry it further — to speak out for what's right, to challenge an unjust status quo, and to imagine a better world.
The late civil rights pioneer reflects on getting a rock star reception with Stephen Colbert's audience back in 2016.
The summer before I turned 40 — with my fertility ebbing, as everyone with a vested interest in such things felt the need to remind me — I decided to set sail on the biggest adventure of my life.
Over the past 14 years, Martin Guth has built a monopoly of some of the world's rarest birds. Will his secretive organization ultimately help more parrots in the wild, as he says — or push them closer to extinction?
Christopher Lutter-Gardella built this extraordinary dancing bear puppet and the kids in Powderhorn Park, in South Minneapolis, couldn't be more happy.
Ever lose a ball or a frisbee on someone's roof and it felt like it was gone forever? This legend took matters into his own hands to free them.
As shooting slowly resumes, your porn is about to look a lot different
It's nearly impossible to escape alive from a torpedoed submarine, but John Capes on the HMS Perseus pulled off the ultimate Houdini act.
This week, we've got Ivanka Trump's Goya Beans tweet, "entanglement," the real mummy voice and "this is cake."
American Compass founder Oren Cass on why conservatives need to challenge free-market economic orthodoxy.
This girl from Brighton learned never to leave her valuables unattended in this hilarious heist from the sky. She fortunately was able to chase down this winged thief and retrieve her purse.
New satellite measurements are offering valuable tools to study the tectonic rift in one of the most geologically unique spots on the planet.
Patricia Crowther's ex-husband coded her cave maps into one of the first hit adventure games in the 1970s, and she had no idea.
It seems like you always run into these same woo-woo flower-crowned crystal-worshipers at Coachella.
In the fall of 1966, billionaire Doris Duke killed a close confidant in tony Newport, Rhode Island. Local police ruled the incident "an unfortunate accident." Half a century later, compelling evidence suggests that the mercurial, vindictive tobacco heiress got away with murder.
Images of his beating at Selma shocked the nation and led to swift passage of the 1965 Voting Rights Act. He was later called the conscience of the Congress.
Here's an extremely satisfying backyard experiment with 25,000 matchsticks and a cardboard UFO.
To stop hate, we have to understand it.
A YouTuber discovers the terrarium built by their brother back in 2008 has flourished as a closed ecosystem.
It can be disheartening when a job you interview for doesn't pan out, but it may be reassuring to know that even the biggest stars in Hollywood get turned down for roles all the time.
Coming down off that "Animal Crossing" high? Give your Switch something else to do with Nintendo's next big release.
McCown's longspur has launched a renewed reckoning over the troubling histories reflected in some species names.
Adam Neely does a deep-dive on the surprisingly complicated backstory of this immensely popular Brazilian song.
