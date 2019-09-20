Someone Replaced Kate Winslet With A Cat In 'Titanic' And Created A Masterpiece
James Cameron's "Titanic" is greatly improved when it becomes a love story between a young man and his cat.
James Cameron's "Titanic" is greatly improved when it becomes a love story between a young man and his cat.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Max Fosh reveals how to become the world's richest man through a market cap loophole — but then realizes he needs to dissolve the
Olympic curling stones are pretty self-policing — here's what those green and red lights can tell you.
James Cameron's "Titanic" is greatly improved when it becomes a love story between a young man and his cat.
Peter Thiel, one of Donald J. Trump's biggest donors in 2016, has re-emerged as a prime financier of the Make America Great Again movement.
Apple made your phone more private — and created a huge problem for Mark Zuckerberg.
In an ad for FTX, a cryptocurrency exchange platform, Larry David is shown dismissing some of the world's greatest inventions, then, flashing forward to the present, dismisses crypto, which the commercial pivots to saying "Don't Be Like Larry."
Los Angeles Rams safety Taylor Rapp proposed to his girlfriend, Dani Johnson, in the middle of the field at SoFi Stadium. She said yes!
America needs medical abundance.
From New York City to San Francisco, new housing developments are popping up. They all look the same, are built cheap and are often dismissed as "gentrification buildings." But in reality those are what might help end the housing crisis in this country.
The pandemic dramatically disrupted cancer screenings, and thousands of lives are now at stake.
Eminem reportedly rebuffed the NFL's request not to take knee at the finale of his performance of "Lose Yourself."
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Here's an interview that was recorded for the previously unaired KIRO-7 TV series "Air Waves" on January 6, 1990 and you've got to feel bad for their original drummer Chad Channing who seemed so psyched to just be there.
An exercise scientist explains the biomechanics behind jumps such as the quadruple Axel, and what the body's limits are.
Someone posed a question to r/askhistorians about whether a Roman citizen could have obtained all the ingredients to make a Big Mac. A YouTuber compiled all of their responses and this is the hard hitting journalism we all deserve.
Movies focused on sappy love stories and sweeping romance are typically recommended for Valentine's Day. And if you're totally over those recs, you've come to the right place.
The league denied rumors that it attempted to quash Em's "Colin Kaepernick-style" kneel.
Bermeja, a tiny uninhabited island thought to be located northwest of the Yucatán Peninsula, was placed on maps in 1539, but it didn't take until 2009 before the country determined it didn't exist.
Pete Davidson, Colin Jost, Scarlett Johansson, Andy Richter, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Lindsay Lohan and more suit up in this year's ad roster.
"Wayne's World" director Penelope Spheeris brought the music to Mike Myers and Dana Carvey's heavy metal comedy.
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
A YouTuber claims that Newegg screwed him over and then tried to bribe him not to make a video about it. If this happens to a YouTuber, what happens to everyone else?
The actress, musician, writer and now director has started living on her own term.
Western Rise provides freedom for men who want to own less, experience more. They make the world's most versatile clothing no matter how you live, so you can maximize life's possibilities.
The heartbreaking moment a speedrunner on track for the world record realized he had come up short.
Although Paul Graham had spent a lot of years learning how people go from being poor to rich, he knew nothing about the opposite. Why would he want to find that out? So that he won't make the same mistakes.
Sherpa fleece sweatshirts, sweatpants, blankets and jackets are some of the warmest, coziest clothes in our wardrobes.
"What's a bad miracle?"
Once a revered figure skating star, Kamila Valieva now finds herself at the center of a doping scandal widely condemned by the global skating community.
This singular question has been running through our heads for the better part of a decade now. Who will answer answer our favorite Scandinavian cooking enthusiast?
The two different Star Wars series on Disney+ attempted to recreate Luke Skywalker using computer generated imagery and vocal recreation technology. Here's how believable each version was.
Late go-ahead touchdown toss from Stafford to Kupp robs Cinderella Bengals in the first Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium.
Someone dropped Rowan Atkinson's character Mr. Bean into "Half-Life 2" and he fits in remarkably well.
This curated box of Japanese snacks is worth every penny. Not only do we keep these around the house, they're our go-to gift these days.
Lottie, 35, teacher, meets Tim, 33, doctor
It was nothing like the version you know and love today.
A comparison of deadly crashes between Super Bowl Sundays and the Sundays before and after.
No seriously, it took 15 minutes for the crew to squeeze all the beer off the green.
Massive study shows a long-term, substantial rise in risk of cardiovascular disease, including heart attack and stroke, after a SARS-CoV-2 infection.
Sunday, you will see ≈0 good ads. (Taste levels vary, obviously.)
Rick Beato explains how this pop song reached #26 on the Billboard Hot 100 despite having the most bizarre intro ever.
As a young woman, I've been surrounded by porn my whole life. It's shaped the way I see myself, in and out of the bedroom
The mayor's "fishgate" debacle highlights the need for more nuanced food politics.
Forget height differentials or vast age differences, small face/big face couples are the newest size-discordant dating trend
How a Starbucks on Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo became the first unionized Starbucks in America with the help of a Rhodes Scholar barista.
A crocheted cardigan available from Target has the crafting side of TikTok discussing labor issues, but professionals hope the conversation doesn't end there.
Russian skater Kamila Valieva is a minor. The adults in her life should be held responsible.