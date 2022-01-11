Someone Discovered A Famous Location On Google Earth That Will Hit You Like A Ton Of Bricks When You See It
@Ballymoran took netizens on a wild ride to a landmark that's been permanently etched into our heads.
[Via Twitter]
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Despite the tired promise that cone-shaped pizza is the next-gen wave of the future, pizza cones have been a catastrophic, decades-long failure. When will we learn our nauseating lesson about 'reinventing' pizza?
Trevor Jacob claims he had to ditch his plane but a pilot retraced his route and reveals that he was clearly in reach of Santa Ynez Airport
When Reddit moderator asantos3 clicked on a thread inside the group r/Portugueses in December and found it full of racist comments, he wasn't exactly surprised. The group is often home to nationalist and nativist rhetoric, and in this instance, users here were responding angrily to a new law that allowed increased freedom of movement between Portuguese-speaking countries including African nations like Mozambique and Angola. "Wonderful, more stupid Blacks to rob me in the street," read one comment in Portuguese, which received 19 likes.
Workplace advice columnist Alison Green answers all your questions about office life.
Why did movie executives think we needed a fourth movie that's just going to endlessly reference the original?
For the days you want to flex your brain muscles a little more.
Help us crown the best of the worst in a bracket for the ultimate 'One Main Character' of 2021.
The Foo Fighters record an album in a haunted mansion and Dave Grohl goes to the dark side in the trailer for the upcoming horror film "Studio 666."
Why do so many TV shows and movies look like they were filmed in a gray wasteland?
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
The speed of light is thought to be 186,000 miles per second, so if you slowed it down considerably the things we perceive with our eyes would look radically different.
Over sixty years of crewed spaceflight, just 15% of space travelers have been women, and none of them have traveled beyond Earth's orbit. But it didn't have to be this way.
A videographer in Botswana caught a hyena snatching a meal away from a python and proved once again that nature is metal.
American workers have power. That won't last forever.
Anatomically, everything about a dolphin's clitoris indicates it evolved to help them feel pleasure, a group of researchers say.
This week, we've got a guy who retouched the nudes someone sent them, someone whose wife left dog vomit on his desk and more.
Dr. Anthony Fauci had a fiery exchange with Senator Roger Marshall (R-KS) over whether his financial disclosure was publicly available. Fauci answered it was, and inadvertently was caught on hot mic, quipping, "What a moron. Jesus Christ."
With so many Best of 2021 lists out there, who has time to read them all? Turns out: We do. But because you probably don't, we rounded them all up, smashed 'em together and spit out the definitive Top 10 video games. You're welcome.
David Culley began his first head coaching gig at the Houston Texans this year. His team eventually ended the season with a 4-13 losing record, but Culley's post-season comments were full of positivity and gratitude.
The staggering number of infections among the vaccinated is changing Americans' pandemic mindset.
"The world renowned Olive Garden, a multimillion dollar franchise, doesn't have the money to fair its employees fairly and must therefore rely on the customer to pay a living wage?"
Essential workers aren't "low-skill," they're low-wage.
The tomatillo is a berry, just like the tomato and was domesticated in Mexico too, but they're so much more than just "little green tomatoes" that people think are useful only for salsa verde. Adam Ragusea explains what makes them so special.
Dozens of books written by Black authors are being pulled from school libraries under the pretext that they're teaching critical race theory. Most of the books don't teach critical race theory but are written by and about people of color.
CES 2022 was a showcase for the strangest inventions that nobody asked for, as Stephen Colbert discovered in this hilarious breakdown.
Late last year, a Michigander named Wendy Wein decided to have her ex-husband killed. Unsure of how to go about this, she simply googled "rent a hitman," saw a link for RentAHitman.com, and submitted a request using the company's convenient online form.
Clarkson, Hammond and May's car culture website is no more after just five years of operation.
The breakthrough by doctors at the University of Maryland offers hope for those who languish on organ transplant waitlists.
Redditor u/Rob_Marc posted a dashcam video to r/IdiotsInCars titled, "Idiot forgot to clear the snow off his car." Then later revealed, "That idiot was me."
This BAC One-Eleven is a blank slate for whatever you can think up.
Mohamed Salah is the best player in the world right now. The world just hasn't admitted it yet.
Uma Thurman stars in an eight-episode limited series as a prominent American businesswoman whose son Leo has been kidnapped, premiering on February 4.
Ten years ago, Occupy Greensboro emerged among more than 900 similar occupations across the United States and around the world. Many of those encampments outlasted the original on Wall Street by months, bringing hundreds of thousands of people into a loose movement around a rallying call against the 1%.
The helmets' similarities to art from southern Europe shows how goods and ideas traveled during the Nordic Bronze Age.
Neve Campbell, David Arquette and Courteney Cox return in the much anticipated "Scream" reboot, coming to theaters on January 14.
There are certain rules we don't learn in school but expect others to know — and it can be infuriating when people constantly break these common-sense standards of etiquette.
From "Spencer" to "The Lost Daughter" and "Passing" to "Dune," the 2022 Oscars season has been an unofficial film festival about mothers in distress.
"If you've read anything about Bob online last night, if you saw any of the many thoughts from people who knew him personally, a word that came up a lot was 'the sweetest,'" Jimmy Kimmel quipped, trying hard to hold back tears.
Nobody in America bothered to second-guess the reports in The New York Times and The Washington Post about the violence perpetrated by the dreadlocked men. Nobody ever bothered to ask how the Rastafari became public enemy number one in the War on Drugs.
'Euphoria' may make you feel decidedly uncool — but also, thank your parents for not enrolling you at Euphoria High.
Veteran car designer Frank Stephenson (who's worked with Ferrari, BMW and Maserati among other places) questions where the German auto company BMW is headed after dissecting their latest BMW XM, which Stephenson calls a "failure."