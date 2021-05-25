IT'S JUST A HOUSE, HOW MUCH COULD IT COST?

The US housing market is booming, home prices are soaring and demand is off the charts. To illustrate the insanity of the current moment, Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman shared 15 insights into the US real estate market on Twitter, writing, "It has been hard to convey, through anecdotes or data, how bizarre the US housing market has become."

Kelman's anecdotes and data, however, convey the point rather well. Here they are.

Prospective buyers are making sky-high offers — and utterly eccentric pledges.

1 of 15: It has been hard to convey, through anecdotes or data, how bizarre the U.S. housing market has become. For example, a Bethesda, Maryland homebuyer working with @Redfin included in her written offer a pledge to name her first-born child after the seller. She lost. — Glenn Kelman (@glennkelman) May 25, 2021

Inventory and average time on the market are at record lows, and prices are at record highs.

3 of 15: Inventory is down 37% year over year to a record low. The typical home sells in 17 days, a record low. Home prices are up a record amount, 24% year over year, to a record high. And still homes sell on average for 1.7% higher than the asking price, another record. — Glenn Kelman (@glennkelman) May 25, 2021

New York and San Francisco are outliers when it comes to inventory, but not in terms of price. There was a significant drop in new construction permits in some big cities — and a significant increase in some small and mid-size cities.

5 of 15: In 2020, new-construction permits were *down* 13% in DC and New York, 40% in LA, 48% in Chicago, 50% in Seattle, 79% in San Francisco. Permits were *up* 25% in Miami, 56% in Vegas, 96% in Greenville, 122% in Detroit, 246% in Knoxville. — Glenn Kelman (@glennkelman) May 25, 2021

Lumber prices continue to climb, and a large number of homeowners are bidding to homes they have not seen in person.

7 of 15: In Redfin's annual survey of nearly 2,000 homebuyers, 63% reported having bid on a home they hadn't seen in person. — Glenn Kelman (@glennkelman) May 25, 2021

The discrepancies between housing markets on the coast versus in the interior continue to exist.

9 of 15: Even though most of the people who moved got a bigger home, 78% reported having the same or more disposable income after their move. Idaho home prices could triple and still seem affordable to a Californian. — Glenn Kelman (@glennkelman) May 25, 2021

Low-tax states continue to lure people in, which Kelmen says could affect workforce participation.

11 of 15: This migration to lower-cost areas may lead to lower workforce participation. For many families @Redfin has relocated, the money saved on housing costs lets one parent stop working. A wave of Redfin customers are retiring early. — Glenn Kelman (@glennkelman) May 25, 2021

Financial institutions are doing due diligence.

13 of 15: The average housing budget for out-of-towners moving to Nashville was $720K, ~50% higher than locals' $485K budget. It used to be coastal elites who worried that every adult in the family had to win a career lottery, just to afford a home. Now that feeling may spread. — Glenn Kelman (@glennkelman) May 25, 2021

Kelman ended his thread by highlighting mobility barriers affecting low-income populations and argues that the US's economic recovery must be made to benefit everyone.