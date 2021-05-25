15 'Bizarre' Facts And Figures About The US Housing Market, According To The CEO Of Redfin
The US housing market is booming, home prices are soaring and demand is off the charts. To illustrate the insanity of the current moment, Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman shared 15 insights into the US real estate market on Twitter, writing, "It has been hard to convey, through anecdotes or data, how bizarre the US housing market has become."
Kelman's anecdotes and data, however, convey the point rather well. Here they are.
Prospective buyers are making sky-high offers — and utterly eccentric pledges.
Inventory and average time on the market are at record lows, and prices are at record highs.
New York and San Francisco are outliers when it comes to inventory, but not in terms of price. There was a significant drop in new construction permits in some big cities — and a significant increase in some small and mid-size cities.
Lumber prices continue to climb, and a large number of homeowners are bidding to homes they have not seen in person.
The discrepancies between housing markets on the coast versus in the interior continue to exist.
Low-tax states continue to lure people in, which Kelmen says could affect workforce participation.
Financial institutions are doing due diligence.
Kelman ended his thread by highlighting mobility barriers affecting low-income populations and argues that the US's economic recovery must be made to benefit everyone.