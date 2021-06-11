A Best-Selling Author Who Advises Against Reading Books, And More Of This Week's 'One Main Character'

YOU DON'T HAVE TO TAKE MY WORD FOR IT

Every day somebody says or does something that earns them the scorn of the internet. Here at Digg, as part of our mission to curate what the internet is talking about right now, we rounded up the main characters on Twitter from this past week and held them accountable for their actions.

This week's characters include an evolutionary biologist who doesn't "get" Franz Kafka's "The Metamorphosis," a political party with a questionable policy suggestion, a best-selling author who advised the internet against reading books and an LGBTQ writer who said non-binary people should stop being so normcore.

Saturday

Richard Dawkins

The character: Richard Dawkins, evolutionary biologist, author of "The Selfish Gene," Emma Watson doppelgänger.

The plot: On Saturday, Dawkins tweeted that he didn't "get" why Franz Kafka's book, "The Metamorphosis," a novella about a man who wakes up to find himself transformed into a huge insect, was a widely regarded work of classic literature. "Kafka's Metamorphosis is called a major work of literature. Why?" he asked incredulously. "If it's SF [science fiction] it's bad SF."

"If, like Animal Farm, it's an allegory, an allegory of what?" he added. "Scholarly answers range from pretentious Freudian to far-fetched feminist. I don't get it. Where are the Emperor's clothes?"

Kafka's Metamorphosis is called a major work of literature. Why? If it's SF it's bad SF. If, like Animal Farm, it's an allegory, an allegory of what? Scholarly answers range from pretentious Freudian to far-fetched feminist. I don't get it. Where are the Emperor's clothes? — Richard Dawkins (@RichardDawkins) June 5, 2021

The repercussion: Dawkins's literary criticism was met with swift pushback by Book Twitter, who were puzzled by several aspects of Dawkins's tweet, including the fact that the celebrated evolutionary biologist would classify "The Metamorphosis" and "Animal Farm" as works of science fiction.

Sounds like it really bugs you — Hannah Jane Parkinson (@ladyhaja) June 5, 2021

Just imagine Richard Dawkins reading the first 30 pages of The Metamorphosis under the insane assumption it was science fiction. https://t.co/lVgenr8035 — Shalyn Claggett (@BadVictorianist) June 5, 2021

As Richard Dawkins awoke one morning from uneasy dreams, he found himself transformed in his bed into an enormous corncob. https://t.co/99EMznU1Eg — Dave Hitchcock (@Hitchcockian) June 5, 2021

Hi Richard, I'm a Literature PhD student and to really understand The Metamorphosis, you have to also read the entire series of Animorphs — hk (@HKesvani) June 5, 2021

Richard Dawkins, asking the questions of primary school children everywhere. pic.twitter.com/6QK1gIlrHE — Matthew Sheffield (@mattsheffield) June 5, 2021

Monday

Libertarian Party of New Hampshire

The character: The Libertarian Party of New Hampshire, the state of seatbelt haters.

The plot: On Monday, The Libertarian Party of New Hampshire tweeted that it was time to end America's child labor laws, saying, "Children will learn more on a job site than in public school."

In subsequent tweets, they added, "At the very least, the minimum age to work is a states' rights issue. Federal minimum work ages are unconstitutional."

Legalize child labor.



Children will learn more on a job site than in public school. — Libertarian Party NH (@LPNH) June 7, 2021

The repercussion: The New Hampshire Libertarian Party was given a ratio of historic proportions for their suggestion to abolish child labor laws, with many people on Twitter saying their priorities were way out of whack.

C'MON, WE ALREADY LET THEM BUILD THEIR OWN BEARS. https://t.co/De7VlTRTVe — Jill Twiss (@jilltwiss) June 8, 2021

When I say we are reliving the 1890s, I'm not kidding. https://t.co/42r30ydrE9 — Heather Cox Richardson (TDPR) (@HC_Richardson) June 7, 2021

It always comes back to the kids with these people… https://t.co/XXwvvSXgS9 — Gravel Institute (@GravelInstitute) June 8, 2021

Former Libertarian Party presidential candidate Gary Johnson criticized the tweet, saying the group's call for the abolishment of child labor laws was "entirely detached from what people need in America today."

I'm sorry, but no.



This isn't what libertarianism means to millions of Americans – pushing a disturbing and out of touch stance on child labor is entirely detached from what people need in America today.



This does not advance liberty, or help change people's opinions. — Gov. Gary Johnson (@GovGaryJohnson) June 7, 2021

Despite their thorough drubbing by the internet, the state political party stood by their tweet, sharing how it got over 12 million impressions.

Be bold. It works. pic.twitter.com/G4mx91C4G6 — Libertarian Party NH (@LPNH) June 9, 2021

Tuesday

Neil Patel

The character: Neil Patel, New York Times best-selling author of "Hustle: The Power to Charge Your Life with Money, Meaning, and Momentum," digital marketer, not a "Reading Rainbow" guy.

The plot: On Tuesday, Patel tweeted out a heavily stylized video with the caption, "Why I don't read books."

"The only books I read are kids' books and that's to my daughter," Patel explained in the clip. "People talk about reading books. You know what? I wrote a book and I was even a New York Times best-selling author, but here's the thing: most books that you see in a book store, they're written a year to two years before they were actually published and they go through this really long process."

Patel added that everything you ever needed to know, you could get from a YouTube video.

(The original tweet was deleted, but thankfully got mirrored by one intrepid netizen.)

i un-deleted it pic.twitter.com/HYMeIjKi4D — Grace Zabriskie OnlyFans (@extragunk) June 10, 2021

The repercussion: Patel's galaxy-brain take about how books were outdated and inferior to YouTube videos got quote-tweeted into oblivion across Twitter.

Your point about books becoming outdated quickly is a good one. I read Moby Dick last year and the constant references to 3 Doors Down and Windows XP really took me out of the story. — The Author, Séamas O'Reilly (@shockproofbeats) June 10, 2021

Also, do you realize that when you go in a bookstore, some of the books are so old that the authors are dead? How can you learn anything from a dead person? They can't even tweet. https://t.co/lWlcuiHZOV — Carlos Lozada (@CarlosLozadaWP) June 10, 2021

Why would you want to read #AnnaKarenina when you can glimpse at a photo of Tolstoy?…… This is what happens when the lifelong pursuit of knowledge & wisdom is conflated with tidbits of information and some of the most meaningful things in life are reduced to fast consumption. https://t.co/H2mmNelEBw — Elif Shafak (@Elif_Safak) June 10, 2021

Why would I read The Epic of Gilgamesh when I could read HUSTLE: The Power to Charge Your Life with Money, Meaning, and Momentum https://t.co/c1BjMOWL5g — marge (@mags_mclaugh) June 10, 2021

What a glorious main character https://t.co/BAJC25MfKQ — Jaya Saxena (@jayasax) June 10, 2021

Patel vanished his tweet, but it's likely you could watch a recap on YouTube.

Wednesday

River Page

The character: River Page, a contributor to Twink Revolution, an LGBTQ-themed politics site.

The plot: On Wednesday, Page tweeted that anyone who called themselves "non-binary" should "look like an androgynous circus freak not a regular dude or broad."

If you call yourself non-binary you should look like an androgynous circus freak not a regular dude or broad. Live up to the name. Actually transgress this binary you speak of in an interesting way. I'm begging you. How you feel inside does not matter. We live in a society. — River (@gayliaronline) June 9, 2021

The repercussion: River's hot take on how non-binary people should outwardly express themselves was not well received on social media, with many folks saying they should dress as they please.

Non binary people don't owe you a damn thing. We don't owe you androgyny, we don't owe you beards in dresses or boobs in overalls. We don't owe you jack shit. https://t.co/I0rIqlOUWU — Stephen Donnan-Dalzell (@Donnan_S) June 9, 2021

i'm never going to take gender advice from someone who uses the word broad. unless you're joe pesci in his classic 1998 classic, wise guy https://t.co/rAG5zmCigd — im the /j er baby (@wildcherrypesci) June 11, 2021

Cis yt gays feel wayyyy too emboldened to give their shitty ass opinion that not a single soul asked for and gatekeep shit within the queer community as if they contributed literally anything of substance to it https://t.co/WU8cK3NdNV — Val 🌹 (@laurrrelyse) June 10, 2021

I refuse to participate in your trinary bullshit. Nonbinary people don't need to be "interesting" to you. It's not about you. https://t.co/0zIOI3U4UD — Your gay dad says ACAB👨‍🦽🌿 (@othergaystoner) June 10, 2021

Nonbinary people NEVER owe ANYONE androgyny let us wear and do what we like in peace. https://t.co/qMlcyLyYFp — Star *FREE PALESTINE* (@magicfemme) June 9, 2021

