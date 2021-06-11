A Best-Selling Author Who Advises Against Reading Books, And More Of This Week's 'One Main Character'
This week's characters include an evolutionary biologist who doesn't "get" Franz Kafka's "The Metamorphosis," a political party with a questionable policy suggestion, a best-selling author who advised the internet against reading books and an LGBTQ writer who said non-binary people should stop being so normcore.
Saturday
Richard Dawkins
The character: Richard Dawkins, evolutionary biologist, author of "The Selfish Gene," Emma Watson doppelgänger.
The plot: On Saturday, Dawkins tweeted that he didn't "get" why Franz Kafka's book, "The Metamorphosis," a novella about a man who wakes up to find himself transformed into a huge insect, was a widely regarded work of classic literature. "Kafka's Metamorphosis is called a major work of literature. Why?" he asked incredulously. "If it's SF [science fiction] it's bad SF."
"If, like Animal Farm, it's an allegory, an allegory of what?" he added. "Scholarly answers range from pretentious Freudian to far-fetched feminist. I don't get it. Where are the Emperor's clothes?"
The repercussion: Dawkins's literary criticism was met with swift pushback by Book Twitter, who were puzzled by several aspects of Dawkins's tweet, including the fact that the celebrated evolutionary biologist would classify "The Metamorphosis" and "Animal Farm" as works of science fiction.
Monday
Libertarian Party of New Hampshire
The character: The Libertarian Party of New Hampshire, the state of seatbelt haters.
The plot: On Monday, The Libertarian Party of New Hampshire tweeted that it was time to end America's child labor laws, saying, "Children will learn more on a job site than in public school."
In subsequent tweets, they added, "At the very least, the minimum age to work is a states' rights issue. Federal minimum work ages are unconstitutional."
The repercussion: The New Hampshire Libertarian Party was given a ratio of historic proportions for their suggestion to abolish child labor laws, with many people on Twitter saying their priorities were way out of whack.
Former Libertarian Party presidential candidate Gary Johnson criticized the tweet, saying the group's call for the abolishment of child labor laws was "entirely detached from what people need in America today."
Despite their thorough drubbing by the internet, the state political party stood by their tweet, sharing how it got over 12 million impressions.
Tuesday
Neil Patel
The character: Neil Patel, New York Times best-selling author of "Hustle: The Power to Charge Your Life with Money, Meaning, and Momentum," digital marketer, not a "Reading Rainbow" guy.
The plot: On Tuesday, Patel tweeted out a heavily stylized video with the caption, "Why I don't read books."
"The only books I read are kids' books and that's to my daughter," Patel explained in the clip. "People talk about reading books. You know what? I wrote a book and I was even a New York Times best-selling author, but here's the thing: most books that you see in a book store, they're written a year to two years before they were actually published and they go through this really long process."
Patel added that everything you ever needed to know, you could get from a YouTube video.
(The original tweet was deleted, but thankfully got mirrored by one intrepid netizen.)
The repercussion: Patel's galaxy-brain take about how books were outdated and inferior to YouTube videos got quote-tweeted into oblivion across Twitter.
Patel vanished his tweet, but it's likely you could watch a recap on YouTube.
Wednesday
River Page
The character: River Page, a contributor to Twink Revolution, an LGBTQ-themed politics site.
The plot: On Wednesday, Page tweeted that anyone who called themselves "non-binary" should "look like an androgynous circus freak not a regular dude or broad."
The repercussion: River's hot take on how non-binary people should outwardly express themselves was not well received on social media, with many folks saying they should dress as they please.
