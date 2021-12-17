2021 — I will fight you. It was a miserable year for everyone, but it was especially rough in the games industry. But in spite of all of that, ya know, human suffering, there are some bright spots worth calling out.

We saw the creation of the first unionized game studio in North America, some extremely impressive technology working in the real world and a mountain of legitimately wonderful games. Hopefully, I can convince you with the list below to play some of these complete and total bangers.

If I had played "13 Sentinels" when it came out in late 2020, it absolutely would have topped my list for the year. Unfortunately, I didn't get around to it until 2021, so I need to make sure it gets its dues on this list.

Part adventure game, part visual novel and part tactics game, this anime-soaked release from Vanillaware is their most ambitious project to date. This tightly-woven narrative features 13 protagonists split across numerous different timelines, and each one feels distinct and necessary. When all was said and done, I was ready to jump back in and play it all over again.

Currently, this is a PS4 exclusive, but it's coming to Switch in 2022.

Honorable Mention: The Matrix Awakens

This isn't so much a game as much as it is the herald of games to come. This exquisite tech demo from Epic Games, the "Fortnite" people you might have heard so much about, gives us a glimpse of what this generation of gaming hardware is actually capable of handling. Having spent hours and hours walking around this beautifully rendered world, I can say with some authority that the future is looking bright.

Not only do we get to see about 10 minutes of Wachowski-supervised spectacle, but there's a massive open world to explore at your own pace. There aren't objectives or story beats, but you can see first-hand just how much detail is possible with Unreal Engine 5. Plus, it's absolutely free, so there's no excuse not to try it if you own a PS5, Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S.

Originally an acclaimed Skyrim Mod, "The Forgotten City" has been fleshed out into a full stand-alone game for modern consoles and PC. Leaning heavily on cheeky dialogue and a clever sci-fi time travel plot, this indie project shows how much untapped talent there is in the modding community.

Even if you played the mod way back when, this ground-up remake is well worth playing. Not only does it have a script twice the size of the original, it looks a lot better running in the Unreal Engine instead of being retrofit into "Skyrim's" aged technology.

I'm a big fan of Arkane's work on "Dishonored" and "Prey," so it's no surprise that "Deathloop" works well for me in most respects. The moment-to-moment sneaking and gunplay, the punchy writing and the thoughtfully-designed reasons to keep going back to the same environments made me fall in love with this PS5 and PC release.

However, there's a reason this isn't higher up on my list. The roguelike and soulslike elements that absolutely charmed Digg's own Jared Russo did very little for me, and in fact detracted from my experience. Unlike previous Arkane games, there's no way to do a quick save right before you try something cool. As such, you're incentivized to play the game overly cautiously lest you lose all of your sick loot. I am still mad about some of those deaths, truth be told.

Nothing about the mainline "Forza Motorsport" franchise does anything for me. I don't follow racing at all, and I only care about cars insomuch as they take me from one place to the other. But when it comes to arcade-y open world racing games, my tune changes entirely. There's nothing I like more than unwinding after a long day by chasing down hidden bonuses in a $200,000 car while I work through my podcast backlog.

Just like the last two releases in the "Hitman" franchise, this latest iteration provides a handful of large maps to play around in endlessly. Sure, there's a plot going on, and this is technically the end of a story arc, but all you need to really know is that Agent 47 is there to assassinate folks in some of the most elaborate and hilarious ways possible. Better yet, there's more content to come in the new year, so there's plenty of incentive to get caught up.

Follow the moves of a single person from youth through adulthood, and learn way more about her through unpacking her stuff than you'd ever imagine. Item by item, you remove 'em from the box, and slap 'em down where they're supposed to be. It's exceedingly satisfying to play, and you end up feeling accomplished even though you've only sat there on the couch for a few hours. And if you partake of any mind-altering substances while playing, this is definitely going to be your game of the freakin' year. The chillest vibes around.

This most-recent flight sim did launch on PC last year, but I didn't play it until it hit the Xbox Series X and S in 2021. More importantly, the surprisingly solid console release inspired my father to buy his first gaming machine since the original NES. It's simply that cool.

There's something so emotionally powerful behind the idea that you can get up into the air, and fly literally anywhere on earth. I flew over my home in Delaware, cruised over the office I worked in LA and even hovered over my buddy's place in Bristol. I don't even really care about planes like my dad does, but Asobo and Microsoft really knocked it out of the park with this one.

Yes, that's the real name of the game, and it's not particularly surprising if you know anything about the sensibilities of Yoko Taro. At its core, this is basically an updated version of a game released in 2010, but it's also so much more than that — it's complicated. The combat has been significantly refined, the original character has been restored in the western release for the first time and an entirely new ending has been added that re-contextualizes the story. It's a big deal.

If you played and enjoyed the much more successful pseudo-sequel "Nier: Automata," now you have the perfect way to go back and play the original. Sadly, "Nier's" sister series "Drakengard" hasn't been given the same level of care.

If I told you that a comedic adventure game is going to take on mental health, alcoholism and the ethics of ESP, you'd be justified in gritting your teeth a little bit. However, I am happy to report that "Psychonauts 2" does all of the above, and handles it with aplomb. The game has so much damn heart, and I'm absolutely thrilled to see it succeed after all of these years in development.

Double Fine has always been reliable at getting on base, but this is absolutely the home run they've been waiting for. Even if you've never even heard of "Psychonauts" before, this is a must-play release.

I've played and enjoyed every "Life Is Strange" game to date, and I've even read through the spin-off comic series. Believe me when I say that Deck Nine has created the most fully-formed characters in series to date. The story-telling isn't quite as ambitious as Dontnod's "Life Is Strange 2," but the whole cast is so easy to love this time around.

And if at all possible, please play the "Wavelengths" DLC starring Steph — perhaps the hippest and nerdiest character in the entire series. The fake Tinder conversations alone are worth the price of admission.

Inspired the artwork of Moebius and the exploration of "Breath of the Wild," this coming of age story hit hard for me even though I'm now closer to middle age than I am to adolescence. The feeling that literally anything could happen stayed throughout the entire experience, and I ended up wearing a dopey smile the entire time. It's has something special that's hard to actually put into words — magic.

The only major flaw here is how rough the frame rate can be even on an Xbox Series X or decent gaming PC. Some moments turn into a slideshow, and it really hurts an otherwise marvelous experience. Even so, I felt so strongly about the game that I bought myself a copy in spite of its presence on Xbox Game Pass. You do not want to miss "Sable" under any circumstance.

