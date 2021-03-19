A Guy With The 'Worst Tweet Ever' About Bill Burr's Wife, And More Of This Week's 'One Main Character'

'YOU CAN DELETE YOUR ACCOUNT NOW'

Each day on twitter there is one main character. The goal is to never be it — maple cocaine (@maplecocaine) January 3, 2019

Every day somebody says or does something that earns them the scorn of the internet. Here at Digg, as part of our mission to curate what the internet is talking about right now, we rounded up the main characters on Twitter from this past week and held them accountable for their actions.

This week's characters include a conservative editor who couldn't take a joke, a guy with a terrible take about comedian Bill Burr's wife, a Hollywood trade publication with a poorly received headline and a Georgia official who said the spa shootings suspect had a "really bad day."

Friday

Sean Davis

The character: Sean Davis, co-founder of The Federalist, chief critic of New York Times reporter Taylor Lorenz.

The plot: On Friday afternoon, prankster Jean-Michel Connard posted a fake screenshot purporting to show Davis tweeting "mommy milky," joking that the conservative pundit had inadvertently sent it out.

Davis responded to the joke tweet by threatening anyone "spreading obviously hoax screenshots meant to deliberately and maliciously defame" him, which naturally made even more people retweet the fake screenshot.

If you have a blue checkmark and you're currently spreading obviously hoax screenshots meant to deliberately and maliciously defame me, now would be a good time for you to lawyer up, because I need a new truck and would love nothing more than for you to be forced to pay for it. — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) March 13, 2021

The repercussion: The joke tweet at Davis's expense caused "Mommy Milky" to become a top trending topic on Twitter.

THE MOST PRESSING POLITICAL ISSUE OF OUR TIME



MOMMY MILKY pic.twitter.com/C54C8SMk1j — 𝐀𝐦𝐛𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐚 (𝟏𝟖+) (@an_enby_) March 13, 2021

Twitter devs trying to explain why "Mommy Milky" is trending pic.twitter.com/VssJhX345s — 🎪 Oᴄᴄᴜʟᴛ Yᴏᴋᴀɪ 🤡 (@OccultYokai) March 13, 2021

Others mocked Davis's legal threat as being over the top.

[kicking the tire of my pickup that I only use to help my friends move]



"Got this with my mommy milky money." pic.twitter.com/KDwSvFZbIF — Cody Johnston (@drmistercody) March 13, 2021

Yashar Ali pointed out that Davis had previously criticized Taylor Lorenz for being bothered by "mean things" said about her on the internet, saying she should "be an adult and just ignore it."

On the Tucker Carlson show, Sean said this in reference to @TaylorLorenz:



"When people say mean things about you on the internet, maybe you should be an adult and just ignore it."



Meanwhile here's how he responded to a fake tweet that said just these two words: "mommy milky" pic.twitter.com/jmnV1JlzR7 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 13, 2021

Legal experts weighed in that Davis's threats were just bluster and would most likely constitute a strategic lawsuit against public participation, a lawsuit discouraging public discussion on issues of public interest.

With the anti-slapp fees you could buy a truck or a boat or a truckboat. — Respectable Lawyer (@RespectableLaw) March 13, 2021

Other netizens expressed disappointment that the original "mommy milky" tweet wasn't real.

i will also be suing everyone who sent around the mommy milky tweet for breaking my heart that it wasn't real — my pal andy™ (@andylevy) March 13, 2021

Me, turning to wife in bed: "Apparently he didn't really tweet 'Mommy Milky.'"



Wife: "What the fuck are you talking about, you degenerate loser?" — Joe Bernstein (@Bernstein) March 13, 2021

Sunday

Clayburn Griffin

The character: Clayburn Griffin, a former congressional candidate.

The plot: On Sunday, comedian Bill Burr appeared at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, where he made a few cracks that got under the skin of some netizens.

In response, Twitter users pointed out that Burr was married to Nia Renee Hill, a black woman.

Clayburn Griffin reacted to this observation by saying a white man having a non-white wife could be a "sign of racism."

"While I'm not suggesting Bill Burr is a racist, a white man having a non-white wife can sometimes be a sign of racism," Griffin tweeted. "So you shouldn't assume someone isn't racist just because they own a minority sex servant. They may very well have one because they're racist."

While I'm not suggesting Bill Burr is a racist, a white man having a non-white wife can sometimes be a sign of racism. So you shouldn't assume someone isn't racist just because they own a minority sex servant. They may very well have one because they're racist. — Clayburn Griffin (@Clayburn) March 15, 2021

The repercussion: Griffin's tweet about Bill Burr's wife brought the entire internet together against him in a ratio of historic proportions. Rapper Zuby declared it the "worst tweet ever" and quipped that the author should delete his account now.

Well done. Worst tweet ever. And the competition is tough.



You won. You can delete your account now. — ZUBY: (@ZubyMusic) March 15, 2021

Right. Bill Burr is a racist for marrying a black woman but you're totally NOT a racist for referring to a married black woman as a "sex servant" who is "owned" by her husband. Got it. Okay. Sure. https://t.co/3vZnaAPwPR — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) March 15, 2021

My man. I'm pretty sure you're the racist. https://t.co/7GS6tru9A4 — Barry Malone (@malonebarry) March 16, 2021

Woke up to the worst take I've seen in my life https://t.co/TwfQhOuXw4 pic.twitter.com/6BwSzMhFVY — 「Mike Go Crazy Requiem」 (@Slope_360) March 15, 2021

But the coup de grâce came from Hill herself, who bluntly put Griffin in his place.

Bitch, shut the fuck up. https://t.co/AL06vVKP1X — Nia Renée Hill (@niasalterego) March 15, 2021

Monday

The Hollywood Reporter

The character: The Hollywood Reporter, an entertainment trade newspaper.

The plot: On Monday, the Academy Award nominees were announced, and The Hollywood Reporter tweeted an article celebrating Asian actors finally getting their due, headlined: "Diverse Field Sees Asian Actors Shatter A Bamboo Ceiling."

Oscars: Diverse Field Sees Asian Actors Shatter a Bamboo Ceiling https://t.co/gXPGDxEOQ4 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 15, 2021

The repercussion: The trade publication's headline referring to the "bamboo ceiling" drew a lot of groans across the Twitterverse.

i know "bamboo ceiling" is a real term but we gotta come up with something better, jesus https://t.co/Amgds3rlor — aleksander chan (@aleksnotalex) March 15, 2021

look no one wants to be the one on awards nom writeup duty but hifosegfsfighniohfgir https://t.co/UYLT0lNaCo — James Whitbrook (@Jwhitbrook) March 15, 2021

Oh wow. I can't wait to break the za'atar ceiling one day. https://t.co/jBYweSedsV — Razan Ghalayini (@RazanGhalayini_) March 15, 2021

Oh no bby, delete this😬 https://t.co/wVmWe3PUAJ — Grilled Cheese Enthusiast 🧀 (@Grilledmelt) March 15, 2021

are you guys out of your minds — Niccole Thurman (@niccolethurman) March 15, 2021

Given the headline's poor reception, Rebecca Sun, senior editor of diversity and inclusion at THR, took responsibility for the headline and explained that it is a "real term used to describe the difficulty Asian Americans in the corporate world face in breaking through to upper management."

Hi, I'm here to take sole responsibility for this headline. "Bamboo ceiling" is a real term used to describe the difficulty Asian Americans in the corporate world face in breaking through to upper management. (cont'd)https://t.co/AuEzvQWSe3 via @thr — Rebecca Sun (@therebeccasun) March 15, 2021

Sun later added a line explaining the use of the term in the article, but ultimately changed the headline at an editor's request.

Update: My editor asked me to change the headline, so I did. Again, because I believe in full transparency, the original headline, which I wrote, is below. pic.twitter.com/lGtB2GtLXl — Rebecca Sun (@therebeccasun) March 15, 2021

Wednesday

Captain Jay Baker

The character: Captain Jay Baker, spokesperson for the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office.

The plot: Following the arrest of suspect Robert Aaron Long for the murder of eight people — including six Asian women — in the Atlanta metropolitan area, Baker told reporters that Long had had "a really bad day."

"Yesterday was a really bad day for him and this is what he did" — a law enforcement official explains Robert Aaron Long's decision to kill 8 people in a strange manner pic.twitter.com/u0zFcqjbNK — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 17, 2021

The repercussion: Baker's comment sparked outrage, as it seemed to excuse Long's alleged behavior as resulting from having a "bad day."

If this murderer were Muslim, Black, or basically anything other than white, there is no way killing innocent people would be characterized as "having a bad day."



pic.twitter.com/BmYEDTnarK — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) March 17, 2021

good lord, a "bad day" for him? https://t.co/mlmbTsyp3D — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) March 17, 2021

The police and I have a different definition of what a "really bad day" is. — Jae-Ha Kim 김재하 (@GoAwayWithJae) March 17, 2021

Following the backlash, the Cherokee County Sheriff's office expressed regret for Baker's comments, adding that "they were not intended to disrespect any of the victims, the gravity of this tragedy, or express empathy or sympathy for the suspect."

BuzzFeed News later reported that Baker had shared a photo of racist T-shirts on social media.

NEW: Cherokee County Sheriff's Capt. Jay Baker, who said the man accused of killing six Asian women and two others in Atlanta-area shootings had "a bad day," previously shared a photo of racist T-shirts on social media https://t.co/Sea61LtH17 — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) March 17, 2021

Baker was later removed from being a spokesperson for the case, and the sheriff's office is evaluating his future position at the department.

NEW:Confirmed w Cherokee Sheriff that Cpt.Baker will no longer be spokesperson on spa shootings case,they're evaluating what his future at the Sheriff's Office looks like and consulting the D.A.'s office to see if they should hand their portion of case to GBI See you at 6 @wsbtv https://t.co/cI1sQHcrRV — Nicole Carr (@NicoleFCarr) March 18, 2021

Read the previous edition of our One Main Character column, which includes a Republican Senator who applauded a bill he did not vote for and a man with a very poorly received question about marriage.

Did we miss a main character from this week? Please send tips to [email protected].

Header image courtesy of Gage Skidmore/Creative Commons.